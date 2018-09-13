Viola Davis regrets her role in ‘The Help’: the maids’ voices weren’t really heard

Even though it’s my job, there are few moments from past Oscars that I actually retain and can remember at a moment’s notice. Viola Davis losing Best Actress to Meryl Streep is one of them though. Viola Davis was nominated for Best Actress for The Help, and Meryl was nominated for The Iron Lady. Both women had been splitting the big awards up until Oscar night, when Harvey Weinstein’s campaign for Meryl (“she hasn’t won in decades!”) worked out. I’ll never forget the disappointment I felt for Viola and I’ll never forget how disappointed she seemed too. Meryl won an Oscar for a sub-par performance in a terrible film too, while Viola did an incredibly job in a commercially successful film. I often wonder if losing the Oscar sort of soured the film for Viola too. It sounds like it – Viola is currently promoting Widows, and she talked about regrets, naming The Help as one of her regrets.
“Have I ever done roles that I’ve regretted? I have, and ‘The Help’ is on that list,” Viola Davis told the New York Times at the Toronto Film Festival Tuesday. As part of a slew of questions submitted by Times readers, Davis shared personal ruminations on her career, including the constant pressure to be a beacon of hope for women of color. “Being that role model and picking up that baton when you’re struggling in your own life has been difficult,” she said, but “I choose to be the leader.”
What does weigh on her conscience, she said, is her role in “The Help,” which has been criticized for over-crediting white women for improvements in race relations, instead of placing more emphasis on the real heroes of the story, black maids like Davis’ character Aibileen. A question from a Chicago woman, who wondered whether Davis had ever regretted pulling a Burt Reynolds by passing on a momentous role, became a platform for Davis to discuss her thoughts about “The Help.”
“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard,” she said. “I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie.”
She was, however, adamant that it was a good experience and that she still thinks fondly of everyone she worked with.
“The friendships that I formed are ones that I’m going to have for the rest of my life,” she told the Times. “I had a great experience with these other actresses, who are extraordinary human beings. And I could not ask for a better collaborator than [director] Tate Taylor.”
I think that’s fair. She had good reasons for signing on to the film and she gave the performance her all, and it truly is one of her best performances in a canon of amazing Viola performances. She can’t control how the film was received or what the audience’s take-away was going to be. And of course it glossed over the realities for those domestic workers in that era, just as it overly credited white women as allies to civil rights. I usually find it tacky when an actor criticizes one of their past films, but I get it in this specific case. Viola thought she was honoring the women who came before her, but she regrets that it was mostly seen as a “white women were amazing allies to black women!” story. I also wonder if her regret would be so deep if she had actually won the damn Oscar.
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘The Help’.
I’m on a different page with this one.
The main thing I remember about this movie is the maids, their stories, and the top performances.
I tend to forget Emma Stone was even in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Commented this below by mistake, edited to be a reply as I’d intended!
Me too – the only white woman I remember in it was Jessica Chastain. Everything else I can remember and that will stay with me was the maids’stories, characters and performances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I remember the heartbreaking stories of the Maids but also the amazing perseverance they showed. They were human and beautiful which was probably down to the amazing actresses portraying them.
Jessica Chastain is really the only ‘white’ performance from that film I remember too and she was designed to be memorable since she was kind of apart from the other heavier themes.
I understand what Viola is saying but this actually didn’t feel like a White Saviour movie to me ever. It reminds of Orange is the new Black in that the white ‘main’ character is just the entry to the stories of all the other women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same — the Emma Stone/Allison Janney performances fade into the background for me (and I love me some Allison Janney) which I assumed was intentional since their plot line seemed more like a narrative vehicle for the “help” stories.
Maybe it’s just because I grew up with a lot of family from the south but I would be VERY surprised if anyone’s takeaway from this was that white women were super supportive allies. Like, what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the time seemed really defensive when she was critiqued about it. I guess that time has changed her perspective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah absolutely, that story was told wrongly. Emma Stone was positioned as the protagonist when she should have been a side character. The conflict came from the risk Viola David’s character took in telling her story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reposted further up as a reply as I’d intended. Nothing to see here folks..!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the film was kind of empty as a whole. It spends too much time on Emma Stone’s character, but there’s no depth there either. The film isn’t interested in really delving into anyone’s story or motivations, it’s all very surface level. The actors did a great job at making it seem more than that though. With lesser actors it would just be a bad TV movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Octavia Spencer feels the same, or as strongly, since she *did* win an Oscar for The Help. That being said I do understand what she’s saying. I love the film, and think that everyone in it did a phenomenal job with their characters, but if we’re being completely honest it does have a “white savior” tone to it, since the maids voices were being heard through and because of a white woman telling their stories for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse