Eric Trump says Bob Woodward is just trying to make ‘three extra shekels’

Everybody’s reading Bob Woodward’s Trump book, Fear: Trump in the White House. Sales are through the roof, just as they were through the roof with Michael Wolff’s Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House. I guess we’ll have to give Trump credit for that: he’s Making Print Publishing Great Again. People are reading honest-to-God books again. Woodward’s book broke a 94-year sales record by selling more than 750,000 copies on its FIRST DAY on sale. Hardcover copy sales are “surging part 1.5 million” this week. So… Bob Woodward is going to make a lot of money for this. But all his books sell well, and I’m quite sure he’s already a wealthy man. Still, the whole “Woodward is just doing this for the money” argument is one being made by Trump people. People like… Eric Trump.
President Trump’s son Eric accused Bob Woodward on Wednesday of writing a sensational book to “make three extra shekels” — prompting the Watergate journalist to say “talk like that… it sets us back.” In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Eric Trump accused Woodward of penning “Fear: Trump in the White House” as a greedy cash grab.
“Don’t you think people look through the fact that you can write a sensational, nonsense book, CNN will definitely have you on there because they love to trash the president,” Eric Trump told said. “It will mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels.”
The shekel is an ancient currency that’s still used in modern Israel — and some said that his use of the term “shekels” to describe a greedy act was anti-Semitic. Woodward later called Eric Trump’s comments unfortunate.
“I just hope no one would talk like that, frankly,” Woodward told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “It sets us back.”
As many pointed out, the Trumps and their people really do love some racist and anti-Semitic dog whistles, so of course it’s not “nothing.” It’s something. The argument that Woodward wrote this book to, like, get rich though? It’s total BS.
Eric Trump said this morning that Bob Woodward made "three extra shekels at the behest of the American people" with his book.
Is Eric too stupid to know he's being anti-Semitic?
Eric Trump: Bob Woodward got "extra shekels" for "nonsense" book pic.twitter.com/DmFSXsAim8
Well,
He certainly is his father’s son.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing but crap comes out of their butthole mouths. I’m a pacifist through and through…or was until these turds showed up. I have never seen more punchable faces. I want to see them humiliated, but listening to them, I honestly don’t think it is possible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janet +1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Janet, totally agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too true. Fuck you very much, Eric Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A total “dog-whistle” to the base. Wonder what his bro-in-law and sister (Jewish by convenience only) think of that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Bob Woodward isn’t Jewish. He grew up in a white Protestant Chicago suburb near where I live. Eric is so dumb he’s probably mixing him up with Carl Bernstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I thought, Minx. He’s mixing him up with “the Jewish one.”
Woodward is (or was/has been) a Republican, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely thought he was confusing him with Bernstein. Because Eric is that dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t even a dogwhistle. It’s clear as day. The real issue is the Woodward isn’t Jewish. Carl Bernstein is Jewish. Of course so is Eric’s sister, brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. Eric is the male Tiffany.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minx, thanks for telling us that! I was thinking, “is Woodward Jewish?” I realize it’s not entirely relevant, but the statements seemed antisemitic, and I hadn’t realized he was Jewish. Except he’s not.
Eric Trump even sucks at being antisemitic and insulting people. Which, if you have to be bad at something, being bad at something terrible seems like the best option, except he is also terrible at everything else while being thoroughly convinced he’s amazing at everything. Lord, give me the confidence of a mediocre white man…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait a minute, Bob Woodward has never stated his political party. As far as money, well he has at least two houses one in Georgetown and one in Annapolis on the water. In addition to a job he could probably have for eternity. Plus his wife has written best sellers too, so I think they are fine in the money department, and his parents didn’t give it to him either. What an idiot Eric is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In “All the President’s Men” Woodward said that he was a Republican, but that was 45 years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg YES. What a sleazy dimwit bigot.
Eric needs 3 extra brain cells to add to his existing 3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even one extra cell, that would at least make 4…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Criticizing a book you dissaprove of by claiming the author had incentive to sensationalize (“he wants to sell books”) is fair. I don’t think it’s true or founded in this case, but a fair counter point. Using the term schekles is calling the author a Jew in a derogatory way, and it shows how Eric Trump thinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since Kimmie Guilfoyle is with them, you would think she gave them tips on how to speak to the media…
Who’s the dumbest Rump? Him or the greasy bear one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does something really count as a ‘dog whistle’ when it is being shamelessly blared from rooftop loudspeakers with subwoofers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More like a dog airhorn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eric Trump has the face of a creature from the 1600’s that stalks herds of goats so that he may feast on their blood at night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or that creature from the X Files, that can squeeze through small openings to feast on livers, then hibernates in a cocoon for seven years
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was where I had to stop watching X Files. That crap scared me so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear I was watching that episode and I said he looks just like Eric Trump! They have the exact same mouth. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moses smell the roses. Geez. Interview With The Vampire. I thought his brother was scary, my lands. This is the face of the son of evil. Borrow some of daddy’s makeup dude, you’re scaring us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to the goatherd feasting on their blood, Electric Tuba…after he has known them in the biblical sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nasty, nasty, nasty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fox is such a clown network. Interviewing drump’s creepy, worthless sons to lend some credibility to drump’s lies and fraud presidency is pathetic. Fox is clearly having trouble scheduling people who will speak on the record about him. The shekel comment really broadcast how coarse these people are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gary Kasparov’s response to Kristol’s tweet is great.
https://twitter.com/Kasparov63/status/1039928953329410053
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG that reply is all shades of BRILLIANT!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This family is an affront to everything I thought this country stood for. I won’t be happy until they are all sacrificed to the volcano…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In ancient Mayan culture there is a god of hurricane’s called ‘Huracan’ – so quick get the whole family down to Chichen Itza to appease the angry gods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, all of us don’t have an “in” on that sweet, sweet laundered rubles action, dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know Eric Trump is a dumbass when he obviously reads alt-right websites but doesn’t have the good sense to not directly quote the inflammatory speech found therein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the youngest Drumpf is just as huge an a$$ as the other Drumpfs. Eric’s comment made my eyes bug out. They really have no sense of decency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Daddy is still ignoring you Dracula.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
((snort))
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re at the point where actual headlines seem unreal abd The Onion headlines sound plausible.
No shock that another Trump offspring has no idea how to comport himself with a modicum of decency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, of course, Quesay, had to get in his usual attack on the First Amendment freedom of the press along with his dog whistle.
Hey, Eric, the second the FBI freezes your assets, Lara’s gone. That Ivanka-wannabe you married won’t even let you see your kid without a judge’s order once the money is gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was going to say he’s so bland looking he’s like wallpaper … but it’s actually wallpaper glue. Wallpaper is more interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on here once said Eric looks like a lamprey, I can never unsee it. *shudders*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Eric the dumb one? Just imagin how stupid you have to be in a family of idiots to be considered the dumb one. He has tiny hands like his idiot sprem donor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do believe people can say insensitive things and not know it until it’s brought to their attention-but once that happens to continue doing so is no longer an accident or unintentional it’s now intentional. my dad would say insensitive phrases like that and i’d repeat them growing up only to be told outside the home what the root meaning was and I was embarrassed, truly not knowing it was insensitive so I stopped saying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stunned anew at the sheer homeliness of this man. 🤭😖Also he’s a straight up dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Shekels” in this context is quite offensive. Also, he needs to avoid using “behest” until he learns its definition.
Maybe this kid should stick to short words of 1 syllable or, better yet, keep his pie hole shut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God lord, what is that on his face? Did he take the shaving’s from his head and glue them to his cheeks and chin?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anti Semitic Dog Whistle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the state of New York sends his sorry a$$ to jail for ripping off that cancer charity.
Trump can’t pardon state crimes so here’s hoping all of the Trumps get convicted there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude, your sister and brother in law are Jewish. Maybe tone down the anti semitism. Plus I’m pretty sure Bob Woodward is not Jewish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it matters that Woodward isn’t Jewish. Referring to sheckels brings to mind the anti Semitic idea that Jewish people are money hungry. It’s anti Semitic on its own, and in my opinion comes from altright groups that Eric obviously is involved with, and whose ideas he’s parroting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Bob’s not Jewish. No it doesn’t matter. Yes Eric looks like a poster boy for Alt right Neo Nazis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also 3 is the number of coins taken by Judas to betray Christ. This adds to the antisemitism by alluding the old trope of Jews being guilty of deicide. Eric may be too stupid to know he’s making the reference but his Nazi twitter followers will hear it. And it just adds to their idea that trump is the new savior for the white Christians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except it was 30. 30 pieces of silver. But he made sure to get that word “shekel” in here, so all the neo-Nazis at the back would understand it was meant as a slur on “globalist” Jews who dare to criticize their orange idol. (Like someone else said above, I think he’s confused Woodward with Bernstein.)
Dumbass can’t even get his anti-semitism right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, how dare any member of this grifter family ever critique ANYONE, even without using anti-semitic tropes, for trying to make money off the current state of the presidency? At least Woodward is reporting on it, not aiding and abetting the daily malfeasance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d bet he’s too stupid to know any of these references, and he just heard or read this on one of the sites he’s been on lately. So he thought he’d use them. 3 Years ago he was believing something else equally as stupid, but different. Michael Moore said something about this last night on MSNBC but about Donald. Cause Donald believes in nothing it makes him more dangerous than if he even had a true belief system. They are both idiots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh look, another Trump degenerate! Quel Surprise!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a specific type of anti-semitism.
It’s possible he doesn’t know Woodward isn’t Jewish but that’s beyond the point.
The dangerous dog whistle to fascists is “Woodward = Media”
It’s the stereotype of who allegedly controls the media.
No mistake.
Pure anti-semitic garbage designed to appeal to the Neo-Fascisti.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tweet makes a bit of a joke about it which it shouldn’t. Because that’s just blatant anti-Semitism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like an albino rat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone should ask Alan Dershowitz how he feels about that statement. If he still supports this horrible regime after that statement then shame on him. Ask Steve Mnuchin too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse