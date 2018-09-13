Eric Trump says Bob Woodward is just trying to make ‘three extra shekels’

Bob Woodward's book 'Fear: Trump in The White House' launches globally

Everybody’s reading Bob Woodward’s Trump book, Fear: Trump in the White House. Sales are through the roof, just as they were through the roof with Michael Wolff’s Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House. I guess we’ll have to give Trump credit for that: he’s Making Print Publishing Great Again. People are reading honest-to-God books again. Woodward’s book broke a 94-year sales record by selling more than 750,000 copies on its FIRST DAY on sale. Hardcover copy sales are “surging part 1.5 million” this week. So… Bob Woodward is going to make a lot of money for this. But all his books sell well, and I’m quite sure he’s already a wealthy man. Still, the whole “Woodward is just doing this for the money” argument is one being made by Trump people. People like… Eric Trump.

President Trump’s son Eric accused Bob Woodward on Wednesday of writing a sensational book to “make three extra shekels” — prompting the Watergate journalist to say “talk like that… it sets us back.” In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Eric Trump accused Woodward of penning “Fear: Trump in the White House” as a greedy cash grab.

“Don’t you think people look through the fact that you can write a sensational, nonsense book, CNN will definitely have you on there because they love to trash the president,” Eric Trump told said. “It will mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels.”

The shekel is an ancient currency that’s still used in modern Israel — and some said that his use of the term “shekels” to describe a greedy act was anti-Semitic. Woodward later called Eric Trump’s comments unfortunate.

“I just hope no one would talk like that, frankly,” Woodward told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “It sets us back.”

As many pointed out, the Trumps and their people really do love some racist and anti-Semitic dog whistles, so of course it’s not “nothing.” It’s something. The argument that Woodward wrote this book to, like, get rich though? It’s total BS.

Eric Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference

62 Responses to “Eric Trump says Bob Woodward is just trying to make ‘three extra shekels’”

  1. Renee2 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Well,

    He certainly is his father’s son.

    Reply
  2. K says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Criticizing a book you dissaprove of by claiming the author had incentive to sensationalize (“he wants to sell books”) is fair. I don’t think it’s true or founded in this case, but a fair counter point. Using the term schekles is calling the author a Jew in a derogatory way, and it shows how Eric Trump thinks.

    Reply
  3. Maya Memsaab says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Does something really count as a ‘dog whistle’ when it is being shamelessly blared from rooftop loudspeakers with subwoofers?

    Reply
  4. Electric Tuba says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Eric Trump has the face of a creature from the 1600’s that stalks herds of goats so that he may feast on their blood at night.

    Reply
  5. maggiegrace says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Nasty, nasty, nasty.

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Fox is such a clown network. Interviewing drump’s creepy, worthless sons to lend some credibility to drump’s lies and fraud presidency is pathetic. Fox is clearly having trouble scheduling people who will speak on the record about him. The shekel comment really broadcast how coarse these people are.

    Reply
  7. Jamie says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Gary Kasparov’s response to Kristol’s tweet is great.

    https://twitter.com/Kasparov63/status/1039928953329410053

    Reply
  8. homeslice says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:41 am

    This family is an affront to everything I thought this country stood for. I won’t be happy until they are all sacrificed to the volcano…

    Reply
  9. Sigh... says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Hey, all of us don’t have an “in” on that sweet, sweet laundered rubles action, dude.

    Reply
  10. DSW says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:49 am

    You know Eric Trump is a dumbass when he obviously reads alt-right websites but doesn’t have the good sense to not directly quote the inflammatory speech found therein.

    Reply
  11. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:51 am

    So the youngest Drumpf is just as huge an a$$ as the other Drumpfs. Eric’s comment made my eyes bug out. They really have no sense of decency.

    Reply
  12. Tiffany says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Daddy is still ignoring you Dracula.

    Reply
  13. Esmom says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:54 am

    We’re at the point where actual headlines seem unreal abd The Onion headlines sound plausible.

    No shock that another Trump offspring has no idea how to comport himself with a modicum of decency.

    Reply
  14. Lightpurple says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:54 am

    And, of course, Quesay, had to get in his usual attack on the First Amendment freedom of the press along with his dog whistle.

    Hey, Eric, the second the FBI freezes your assets, Lara’s gone. That Ivanka-wannabe you married won’t even let you see your kid without a judge’s order once the money is gone.

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Was going to say he’s so bland looking he’s like wallpaper … but it’s actually wallpaper glue. Wallpaper is more interesting.

    Reply
  16. Onemoretime says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Isn’t Eric the dumb one? Just imagin how stupid you have to be in a family of idiots to be considered the dumb one. He has tiny hands like his idiot sprem donor.

    Reply
  17. Meg says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I do believe people can say insensitive things and not know it until it’s brought to their attention-but once that happens to continue doing so is no longer an accident or unintentional it’s now intentional. my dad would say insensitive phrases like that and i’d repeat them growing up only to be told outside the home what the root meaning was and I was embarrassed, truly not knowing it was insensitive so I stopped saying it.

    Reply
  18. Darkladi says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:18 am

    I stunned anew at the sheer homeliness of this man. 🤭😖Also he’s a straight up dick.

    Reply
  19. tuille says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:23 am

    “Shekels” in this context is quite offensive. Also, he needs to avoid using “behest” until he learns its definition.
    Maybe this kid should stick to short words of 1 syllable or, better yet, keep his pie hole shut.

    Reply
  20. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:25 am

    God lord, what is that on his face? Did he take the shaving’s from his head and glue them to his cheeks and chin?!?!

    Reply
  21. Tw says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Anti Semitic Dog Whistle.

    Reply
  22. Wood Dragon says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I hope the state of New York sends his sorry a$$ to jail for ripping off that cancer charity.
    Trump can’t pardon state crimes so here’s hoping all of the Trumps get convicted there.

    Reply
  23. Ladykeller says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Dude, your sister and brother in law are Jewish. Maybe tone down the anti semitism. Plus I’m pretty sure Bob Woodward is not Jewish.

    Reply
  24. Aang says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Also 3 is the number of coins taken by Judas to betray Christ. This adds to the antisemitism by alluding the old trope of Jews being guilty of deicide. Eric may be too stupid to know he’s making the reference but his Nazi twitter followers will hear it. And it just adds to their idea that trump is the new savior for the white Christians.

    Reply
    • The Other Katherine says:
      September 13, 2018 at 12:44 pm

      Except it was 30. 30 pieces of silver. But he made sure to get that word “shekel” in here, so all the neo-Nazis at the back would understand it was meant as a slur on “globalist” Jews who dare to criticize their orange idol. (Like someone else said above, I think he’s confused Woodward with Bernstein.)

      Dumbass can’t even get his anti-semitism right.

      Reply
      • The Other Katherine says:
        September 13, 2018 at 12:51 pm

        Also, how dare any member of this grifter family ever critique ANYONE, even without using anti-semitic tropes, for trying to make money off the current state of the presidency? At least Woodward is reporting on it, not aiding and abetting the daily malfeasance.

      • noway says:
        September 13, 2018 at 2:44 pm

        I’d bet he’s too stupid to know any of these references, and he just heard or read this on one of the sites he’s been on lately. So he thought he’d use them. 3 Years ago he was believing something else equally as stupid, but different. Michael Moore said something about this last night on MSNBC but about Donald. Cause Donald believes in nothing it makes him more dangerous than if he even had a true belief system. They are both idiots.

  25. Fluffy Princess says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Oh look, another Trump degenerate! Quel Surprise!

    Reply
  26. SF says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    It’s a specific type of anti-semitism.
    It’s possible he doesn’t know Woodward isn’t Jewish but that’s beyond the point.
    The dangerous dog whistle to fascists is “Woodward = Media”
    It’s the stereotype of who allegedly controls the media.
    No mistake.
    Pure anti-semitic garbage designed to appeal to the Neo-Fascisti.

    Reply
  27. Philo says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    The tweet makes a bit of a joke about it which it shouldn’t. Because that’s just blatant anti-Semitism.

    Reply
  28. Brian Brown says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    He looks like an albino rat.

    Reply
  29. holly hobby says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Someone should ask Alan Dershowitz how he feels about that statement. If he still supports this horrible regime after that statement then shame on him. Ask Steve Mnuchin too.

    Reply

