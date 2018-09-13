So did Duchess Meghan walk her dog around Kensington Palace or no?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

This is just the kind of bizarre story that ends up being what all of the royal fights are about this week. It started somewhat innocently, I guess. A reporter took a photo of a young woman outside of Kensington Palace. The young woman had a little dog, and the dog pooped on what was technically palace grounds, I guess. The reporter took a photo of the woman and the dog and apparently the reporter chatted with the woman briefly. The reporter claims that the woman is the Duchess of Sussex:

Quite honestly, it’s a blurry photo, but I could see how some people would think that this person sort of looks like Meghan. And if you were there, in person, close enough to speak to this person, don’t you think you would recognize Meghan in the flesh? But apparently this isn’t her. A palace source told TMZ that this is not Meghan and that’s not her dog Guy. Other reporters said the same thing:

But it’s weird, right? I feel like this is such a random thing, the photo and claim and then the denial. It’s strange. And I think the dog looks a bit like Guy, just like this woman looks a bit like Meghan. Weird.

What else is going on with Meghan and Harry? Harry’s private secretary Ed Lane Fox has officially stepped down this week, and Meghan’s secretary is going to be filling in for both of them now. And Meghan’s friend Daniel Martin tells People Magazine that Meg has been doing her own makeup for a while now, and that “she’s good at it!” He also describes her as un-fussy about makeup and says that she really doesn’t like a red or bold lip for herself, because she’s worried about it getting on her teeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “So did Duchess Meghan walk her dog around Kensington Palace or no?”

  1. Melania says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I can’t wait for their tour.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I think that looks like Meghan but not Guy.

    Reply
  3. Toot says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Looks like Meghan to me.

    That outfit is perfect to wear if you’re really trying not to be noticed. As for the KP denial, they should deny because you don’t want the public thinking all they need to do is hang out at that entrance to possibly meet her on a walk.

    Also, that arm on the right was probably her security.

    Reply
  4. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Would a random person just be able to walk up to Meghan, chat, pet the dog (according to her twitter) and not be taken down by security? Seems odd.

    Reply
  5. Eliza says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:48 am

    As for makeup, she has a beautiful face and doesn’t need much. But i do wish she’d lighten up on the orange-bronzer. It only distracts.

    Reply
  6. Rebecca says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:52 am

    This is news?

    Reply
  7. Anon says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Er, that looks nothing like Guy who has a tan head and black patch on his back. It doesn’t even look like a beagle.

    Reply
  8. SWP says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:55 am

    WHY IS THIS A CONTROVERSY? WHY THE DENIAL? she lives there, she has dogs, they need to be walked. She has been a private citizen for long enough that she is probably someone who doesn’t hand the dog off to the servants to be walked.

    Reply
    • MIK says:
      September 13, 2018 at 11:42 am

      They make a controversy about everything. Remember when people were saying stuff about Meghan not loving Harry (or something like that) because she was “too composed?” It’s like they completely forgot that they bashed her for being “too happy” during her engagement interview.

      Reply
  9. VanessaB says:
    September 13, 2018 at 8:59 am

    That outfit makes her look like she’s part of the Rhythm Nation. Whoever she is. :)

    Reply
  10. The Hench says:
    September 13, 2018 at 9:01 am

    I suspect a deliberate planting and photographing of a lookalike. There’s a photographer who is well known for this – will try and find a link.

    ETA: Alison Jackson – her ‘real or not’ photos.

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      September 13, 2018 at 9:15 am

      Not saying it was Alison Jackson but as a poster said upthread, why the hell would the real Meghan be wandering around with her dog on the pavement outside when she has plenty of lovely, private space to let the dog out in. That combined with the fact that the dog is wrong says ‘lookalike setup’ to me.

      Reply
    • Molly says:
      September 13, 2018 at 10:17 am

      Yes, yes, yes. The source just happens to be a reporter herself, and look how much press she’s getting! Isn’t that lucky??

      Reply
    • Lilly says:
      September 13, 2018 at 1:38 pm

      Sounds likely to me. Thanks @TheHench. I love the Duchess’ make-up. Highlighter is the thing and I’ve been applying liberally (you’d hate mine if you don’t like hers). Which is fine, can’t jump on every trend. I will say I’m not at Fenty model/instamodel/catwalk level of application, though and neither is Meghan. Once it’s on it looks so pretty, it’s addictive to add more. #morecowbell

      Reply
  11. Swack says:
    September 13, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Honestly it also looks like Demi Moore. That is not Meghan’s dog. She has a beagle that would not have long hair on the ears. Also googled her dog and the head has brown on it as well as the body and the body also has black on it. Not even close. This dog looks like some kind of spaniel mix.

    Reply
  12. Jh says:
    September 13, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Meghan wouldn’t wear those shoes. They look like clogs.

    Reply
  13. Amy says:
    September 13, 2018 at 9:40 am

    In no world would Meghan wear that outfit; we’ve seen her street/cazh style. That looks like some kind of uniform.

    Reply
  14. ShazBot says:
    September 13, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I get that a lot of people aren’t “dog people”, but that is in no way a beagle or a black lab. At all.

    Also, those aren’t Meghan’s stick-thin legs. There’s nothing wrong with this woman’s legs, but Meghan’s are much skinnier. I also can’t see her going out to walk dog dressed like that, it would be a little too obvious in its trying not to be obvious way – is that a backpack?

    Reply
  15. Whatabout says:
    September 13, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Isn’t Meghan and Harry living in the country full time? It’s definitely not Meghan, and that’s not her dog. I don’t think Meghan would wear clothes like that. Maybe it’s a security guard that looks like Meghan? I could see them hiring someone that looks like memebers of the royal family.

    Reply
  16. Sonya says:
    September 13, 2018 at 10:59 am

    LMAO Meghan would never go around in pants like that and like Superga sneakers.

    Reply
  17. Sam says:
    September 13, 2018 at 11:26 am

    But how do you guys know her new dog is a black Lab? it’s based on reports and we all know a lot of those reports are not always accurate.It looks like Meghan to me down to the outfit.She wouldn’t wear something like that if she wants to get papped,it looks more like she’s trying to do incognito.

    Reply
  18. Derriere says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    I mean…a whole network didn’t seem to notice the difference between Aretha Franklin and Patti Labelle, so even though Meghan is one of the most photographed women of our time, I still wouldn’t put it past some over zealous reporter to claim she saw Meghan when it was not, in fact, her.

    Reply
  19. ladida says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    If Meghan wears socks with sandals, she is my new hero. It looks like her.

    Reply
  20. Natalia says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Well this woman – whoever she is – is lucky! One of my dogs will only poop on grass no matter what!

    Reply
  21. Peg says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    There is a picture of the Duchess’ Uncle and his mother (Doria’s stepmother, 2 or 3 older than her) at the wedding and apparently Ashley Hale her niece also attended. (Twitter)
    Not sure if Ashley’s brother was there, or Doria’s other half-brother.
    So her mother was not the only family member there.
    Vonnie is going to go nuts that her daughter who has a restraining order against her, dine with the Royals and their guest at Auntie’s wedding.

    Reply
  22. Knitter says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    It’s not Meghan, but it makes a better story to think so.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment