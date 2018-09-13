So did Duchess Meghan walk her dog around Kensington Palace or no?

This is just the kind of bizarre story that ends up being what all of the royal fights are about this week. It started somewhat innocently, I guess. A reporter took a photo of a young woman outside of Kensington Palace. The young woman had a little dog, and the dog pooped on what was technically palace grounds, I guess. The reporter took a photo of the woman and the dog and apparently the reporter chatted with the woman briefly. The reporter claims that the woman is the Duchess of Sussex:

So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air”outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo pic.twitter.com/G0SkQelmPE — Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) September 12, 2018

Quite honestly, it’s a blurry photo, but I could see how some people would think that this person sort of looks like Meghan. And if you were there, in person, close enough to speak to this person, don’t you think you would recognize Meghan in the flesh? But apparently this isn’t her. A palace source told TMZ that this is not Meghan and that’s not her dog Guy. Other reporters said the same thing:

Appreciate all the DM’s (Hi!), but that’s not the Duchess of Sussex🐶 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2018

But it’s weird, right? I feel like this is such a random thing, the photo and claim and then the denial. It’s strange. And I think the dog looks a bit like Guy, just like this woman looks a bit like Meghan. Weird.

What else is going on with Meghan and Harry? Harry’s private secretary Ed Lane Fox has officially stepped down this week, and Meghan’s secretary is going to be filling in for both of them now. And Meghan’s friend Daniel Martin tells People Magazine that Meg has been doing her own makeup for a while now, and that “she’s good at it!” He also describes her as un-fussy about makeup and says that she really doesn’t like a red or bold lip for herself, because she’s worried about it getting on her teeth.