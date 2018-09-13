So did Duchess Meghan walk her dog around Kensington Palace or no?

This is just the kind of bizarre story that ends up being what all of the royal fights are about this week. It started somewhat innocently, I guess. A reporter took a photo of a young woman outside of Kensington Palace. The young woman had a little dog, and the dog pooped on what was technically palace grounds, I guess. The reporter took a photo of the woman and the dog and apparently the reporter chatted with the woman briefly. The reporter claims that the woman is the Duchess of Sussex:
So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air”outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo pic.twitter.com/G0SkQelmPE
— Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) September 12, 2018
Quite honestly, it’s a blurry photo, but I could see how some people would think that this person sort of looks like Meghan. And if you were there, in person, close enough to speak to this person, don’t you think you would recognize Meghan in the flesh? But apparently this isn’t her. A palace source told TMZ that this is not Meghan and that’s not her dog Guy. Other reporters said the same thing:
Appreciate all the DM’s (Hi!), but that’s not the Duchess of Sussex🐶
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2018
But it’s weird, right? I feel like this is such a random thing, the photo and claim and then the denial. It’s strange. And I think the dog looks a bit like Guy, just like this woman looks a bit like Meghan. Weird.
What else is going on with Meghan and Harry? Harry’s private secretary Ed Lane Fox has officially stepped down this week, and Meghan’s secretary is going to be filling in for both of them now. And Meghan’s friend Daniel Martin tells People Magazine that Meg has been doing her own makeup for a while now, and that “she’s good at it!” He also describes her as un-fussy about makeup and says that she really doesn’t like a red or bold lip for herself, because she’s worried about it getting on her teeth.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I can’t wait for their tour.
Me, too. I need it, and I’m not a royals fancier but look at all the other drek that’s going on.
Also, it’s nice to see Harry looking so happy, confident and mature. She seems to have been good for him.
Does anyone know what a secretary to the royal do? And why do they need each their own? Curious.
I would think they keep/arrange their schedules, do correspondence (gotta send out those Thank You notes!), and generally keep track of their calendars.
I think that looks like Meghan but not Guy.
Definitely not Guy, and not the new black Lab puppy. And wouldn’t she walk the dog INSIDE the grounds, not outside the gate? I think it’s not her. Would be a cute moment though: Look, she picks up poop, just like us! lolol
How can you talk to someone who looks like Meghan (knowing who she is as this woman seemed to) and not recognize that it’s not her?
The dog is definitely not beagle.
Looks like Meghan to me.
That outfit is perfect to wear if you’re really trying not to be noticed. As for the KP denial, they should deny because you don’t want the public thinking all they need to do is hang out at that entrance to possibly meet her on a walk.
Also, that arm on the right was probably her security.
Would a random person just be able to walk up to Meghan, chat, pet the dog (according to her twitter) and not be taken down by security? Seems odd.
That’s what I thought and the dog doesn’t have the same markings as Guy. Also why would Meghan have to even leave the grounds to poop her dog? Acres upon acres of good grass for him to do his business at KP I would think.
As for makeup, she has a beautiful face and doesn’t need much. But i do wish she’d lighten up on the orange-bronzer. It only distracts.
Yes. She’s been going a bit too hard with the bronzer lately. Shame, she is really beautiful and less is more in her case.
Agreed. I’m not very interested in make-up and rarely even take note of it. But I definitely notice whatever she uses on her cheeks is wrong and distracting. She’s a beauty- leave it off.
That was my first thought when I read that she does her own makeup.
She has such a beautiful complexion. The bronzer situation needs to be fixed! It distracts from her stunning face. Just not nesessary.
This is news?
Er, that looks nothing like Guy who has a tan head and black patch on his back. It doesn’t even look like a beagle.
Not even close. No way, no how. Reporter got her name in the news though, right?
And what I appreciate is that even with messages indicating uncertainty over the identity of the woman in the photo, the Daily Fail and US Weekly were still trying to get permission to use the photo in a story. #crackjournalism
WHY IS THIS A CONTROVERSY? WHY THE DENIAL? she lives there, she has dogs, they need to be walked. She has been a private citizen for long enough that she is probably someone who doesn’t hand the dog off to the servants to be walked.
They make a controversy about everything. Remember when people were saying stuff about Meghan not loving Harry (or something like that) because she was “too composed?” It’s like they completely forgot that they bashed her for being “too happy” during her engagement interview.
That outfit makes her look like she’s part of the Rhythm Nation. Whoever she is.
I suspect a deliberate planting and photographing of a lookalike. There’s a photographer who is well known for this – will try and find a link.
ETA: Alison Jackson – her ‘real or not’ photos.
Not saying it was Alison Jackson but as a poster said upthread, why the hell would the real Meghan be wandering around with her dog on the pavement outside when she has plenty of lovely, private space to let the dog out in. That combined with the fact that the dog is wrong says ‘lookalike setup’ to me.
Yes, yes, yes. The source just happens to be a reporter herself, and look how much press she’s getting! Isn’t that lucky??
Sounds likely to me. Thanks @TheHench. I love the Duchess’ make-up. Highlighter is the thing and I’ve been applying liberally (you’d hate mine if you don’t like hers). Which is fine, can’t jump on every trend. I will say I’m not at Fenty model/instamodel/catwalk level of application, though and neither is Meghan. Once it’s on it looks so pretty, it’s addictive to add more. #morecowbell
Honestly it also looks like Demi Moore. That is not Meghan’s dog. She has a beagle that would not have long hair on the ears. Also googled her dog and the head has brown on it as well as the body and the body also has black on it. Not even close. This dog looks like some kind of spaniel mix.
Meghan wouldn’t wear those shoes. They look like clogs.
That was my thought— no way she would wear those shoes.
That was how I knew it for sure wasn’t her either! Meg would never wear those shoes and thats definitely not Guy. Super awkward that this reporter lied about it.
In no world would Meghan wear that outfit; we’ve seen her street/cazh style. That looks like some kind of uniform.
I get that a lot of people aren’t “dog people”, but that is in no way a beagle or a black lab. At all.
Also, those aren’t Meghan’s stick-thin legs. There’s nothing wrong with this woman’s legs, but Meghan’s are much skinnier. I also can’t see her going out to walk dog dressed like that, it would be a little too obvious in its trying not to be obvious way – is that a backpack?
Isn’t Meghan and Harry living in the country full time? It’s definitely not Meghan, and that’s not her dog. I don’t think Meghan would wear clothes like that. Maybe it’s a security guard that looks like Meghan? I could see them hiring someone that looks like memebers of the royal family.
Good guess!
LMAO Meghan would never go around in pants like that and like Superga sneakers.
But how do you guys know her new dog is a black Lab? it’s based on reports and we all know a lot of those reports are not always accurate.It looks like Meghan to me down to the outfit.She wouldn’t wear something like that if she wants to get papped,it looks more like she’s trying to do incognito.
It’s not the Duchess body type, unless she is wearing kneepads and knee high socks with padding.
I mean…a whole network didn’t seem to notice the difference between Aretha Franklin and Patti Labelle, so even though Meghan is one of the most photographed women of our time, I still wouldn’t put it past some over zealous reporter to claim she saw Meghan when it was not, in fact, her.
If Meghan wears socks with sandals, she is my new hero. It looks like her.
Well this woman – whoever she is – is lucky! One of my dogs will only poop on grass no matter what!
There is a picture of the Duchess’ Uncle and his mother (Doria’s stepmother, 2 or 3 older than her) at the wedding and apparently Ashley Hale her niece also attended. (Twitter)
Not sure if Ashley’s brother was there, or Doria’s other half-brother.
So her mother was not the only family member there.
Vonnie is going to go nuts that her daughter who has a restraining order against her, dine with the Royals and their guest at Auntie’s wedding.
It’s not Meghan, but it makes a better story to think so.
