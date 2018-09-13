“Fan Bingbing is either missing or in some kind of shady tax prison” links
  • September 13, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

71st annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Ash Is Purest White' - Premiere

Fan Bingbing has been missing since July, but she might be in jail? [Dlisted]
Why so cryptic, Henry Cavill?? [Pajiba]
Ryan Gosling did a nice thing for a Canadian coffee shop. [Wonderwall]
Review of Steve McQueen’s Widows, which looks soooo good. [LaineyGossip]
What’s up with Eminem’s beef with Machine Gun Kelly? [Starcasm]
I would be down for a Kim Basinger Renaissance. [Looper]
Maisie Williams shows off her bangs at NYFW. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Who would Khloe Kardashian choose as True’s guardian? [JustJared]
Vintage Henry Cavill, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG WTF]

70th Cannes Film Festival - Closing Ceremony

1 Response to ““Fan Bingbing is either missing or in some kind of shady tax prison” links”

  1. Chocolate Princess says:
    September 13, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    She looks so young.

    Reply

