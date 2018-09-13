“Fan Bingbing is either missing or in some kind of shady tax prison” links

Fan Bingbing has been missing since July, but she might be in jail? [Dlisted]

Why so cryptic, Henry Cavill?? [Pajiba]

Ryan Gosling did a nice thing for a Canadian coffee shop. [Wonderwall]

Review of Steve McQueen’s Widows, which looks soooo good. [LaineyGossip]

What’s up with Eminem’s beef with Machine Gun Kelly? [Starcasm]

I would be down for a Kim Basinger Renaissance. [Looper]

Maisie Williams shows off her bangs at NYFW. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Who would Khloe Kardashian choose as True’s guardian? [JustJared]

Vintage Henry Cavill, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG WTF]