Glenn Weiss’s on-stage proposal was the best part of the Emmys

It started out simply enough – the Emmy award was for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. The Emmy usually goes to whoever directed the Oscars, and this year was no different. Glenn Weiss won for directing the 2018 Oscar telecast, and he thanked all of the people involved with the show, and then he got emotional for a moment when he talked about his mother, who recently passed away. Then he spoke to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen, who was sitting in the audience, calling her “the sunshine in my life.” Then he said: “And Mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.” This man proposed to his girlfriend LIVE AT THE EMMYS. On-stage. Because he’s a baller!!

What I love is how shocked everyone else was. Leslie Jones was standing up and about to lose her mind. There was a spontaneous standing ovation. Then the director wisely put the camera on Jan as she got up on stage with Weiss so he could get on bended knee. I saw that there were mixed reviews for this, but I loved it. It was literally the best part of a terrible awards show.

