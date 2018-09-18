Glenn Weiss’s on-stage proposal was the best part of the Emmys

It started out simply enough – the Emmy award was for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. The Emmy usually goes to whoever directed the Oscars, and this year was no different. Glenn Weiss won for directing the 2018 Oscar telecast, and he thanked all of the people involved with the show, and then he got emotional for a moment when he talked about his mother, who recently passed away. Then he spoke to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen, who was sitting in the audience, calling her “the sunshine in my life.” Then he said: “And Mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.” This man proposed to his girlfriend LIVE AT THE EMMYS. On-stage. Because he’s a baller!!
What I love is how shocked everyone else was. Leslie Jones was standing up and about to lose her mind. There was a spontaneous standing ovation. Then the director wisely put the camera on Jan as she got up on stage with Weiss so he could get on bended knee. I saw that there were mixed reviews for this, but I loved it. It was literally the best part of a terrible awards show.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This brought tears to my eyes. It was just so lovely and sincere and heartfelt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too.
I love her gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too1 I loved her gown and the proposal was definitely the best of the show! My eyes were leaking! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crying. That was lovely. I don’t usually like public proposals either but this was special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Public proposals are usually a no for me, as it feels like women in these situations are pressured to say yes. I haven’t watched the Emmys, but these two seem cute though. Congrats to the couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I generally agree. This one was quite touching though with the story of his mom…and his lady love seemed ecstatic. I also liked that he began it all by a shout-out to his daughters, and mentioned her past away parents as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh my god… I’m normally mortified by these, and I haven’t watched it, but that sounds so genuinely nice. It sounds incredibly touching – and it’s a nice happy moment to cut away from all the horrible things that are happening lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m on the exact same page as Perigo! Wish them the best!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate public proposals but what made this so lovely was the joy and love coming from the audience. It was a spontaneous outpouring of happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Public proposals are horrible to be it can be an act of coercion you cant say no in front of everyone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you could see on her face right from the first second that she was surprised but really, really delighted. He probably knew what she would say but, I do agree with you, it’s not always like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but you can always bail in private later. This was cute and unexpected. Made a pretty boring show a bit more interesting. I hope they do stay together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was wild. Watching a video of it later loses some of it because you know what’s coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t think public proposals are cute. What if the partner doesn’t want to get engaged?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would generally agree but in this case it looked like they were both on the same page and she was saying yes even before he’d finished asking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not one for public proposals but they both seemed so genuine and loss can truly make you examine life and what means the most to you. Loved this and made my cold black grinch heart grow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
props to a grinchy-heart!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best moment of the night!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was just one of those stadium big screen proposals x 100..I guess there are people who want an audience to watch every special personal moment of their life, and it always makes me cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Public proposals like this are ridiculous. Would have been great if she said no
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was just weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a hopeless romantic at heart, and love a grand gesture of love. And I think some women would be elated to have their man profess their love to them in front of the whole world to see. She looked genuinely ecstatic. He was happy. She was happy. And I thought it was wonderful. Congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kept saying to my sister “I’m so uncomfortable right now. I hate this…” Things like this make my skin crawl, haha- But yay for them! I hope they’re very happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I JUST WANT EVERYBODY TO KNOW!!!!
If you put on eye make up…as I DO…FOR THE LOVE OF GAWD…DON’T WATCH THAT VIDEO OF THAT PROPOSAL!!!!
Wait until you’re at home…in bed….with tissues nearby….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?? You are a considerate gal and a sweetie, Lala!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it! I find myself clinging to the nice things these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really wanted to hate this, and prepared myself for a migraine inducing eye-roll but after watching it, I think my heart grew three sizes. So sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m going to be a curmudgeon here and say that I didn’t like this. It came off as attention-grabby and I think moments like this should be done between the couple, or with a small group of friends and family present at most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his heart was full – he had to!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, but that truly warmed my cold heart.
It’s so sweet to see true Love still exists in this cruel world!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was such a sweet, joyful moment. The entire show came alive for a few minutes, which it was severely lacking before and after. Public proposals can definitely be cringeworthy, but this was really genuine and adorable. How cute that a relatively “normal” guy in the grand scheme of Hollywood had a bunch of famous actors cheering about his proposal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m cynical. I’m not THAT cynical. Mazel tov, you two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glen, Ben, it’s all the same! Completely agree – brought a tear to my eye!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would murder a partner who did a public proposal, but it seemed to work for them, so congrats. I’m assuming they discussed marriage previously or at least touched upon the topic to make him feel comfortable doing it but AUGH PLEASE NO NOT FOR ME. I always think these things should be private. I don’t even like when people do it in front of family and friends because I’m a crank like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The headline says Ben Weiss, but his name is Glenn Weiss…?
What a lovely moment and he was as cool as a cucumber. If anyone did that to me I would die of embarrassment, but he was so smooth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m afraid that no matter how cool she was with it, I find those public proposals totally cringeworthy and offputting. I think proposals should always been discussed and agreed between the two people concerned and with no audience at all. I hate watching women dissolve into fawning appreciation like that and gratefully accepting whatever ring the man has unilaterally decided she will be wearing for the rest of her life. Why are women so very grateful that the man they have been living with and been wife to in all ways anyway, has eventually deigned to want to marry them and put an official seal on their relationship?! The timing and circumstances are left to the man, too. Nope, can’t get excited about this display. I’m happy for them that they have found happiness together as a couple though because life is just better when you have someone to share it with and love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*Glenn Weiss – not Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I normally don’t like public proposals, but his was so sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved it!! The punchline was the best part, then it was cute and chaotic after that (like any good proposal).
Report this comment as spam or abuse