Rachel Brosnahan in ombre Oscar de la Renta: beautiful or sad?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won big last night at the Emmys. I don’t know how to feel about it – I guess I’m happy? I’m happy because the Emmys recognized a big new show in a big way. I’m happy because the show was created by a woman and because it’s a female-centric story with a female lead. Those are all good things. But I do wonder if Mrs. Maisel is just the shiny new toy for Emmy voters and they’ll be on to something else next year. We’ll see.
The star of the show, Rachel Brosnahan, picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. Alex Borstein won for Supporting, and creator/show-runner Amy Sherman-Palladino won two Emmys in quick succession at the start of the evening. So, obviously, the show also picked up Outstanding Comedy too. I’m including photos of all the ladies – Alex didn’t wear a bra and people were shook about it. I thought she looked fine.
Brosnahan wore this blood red ombre Oscar de la Renta gown which… I have complicated feelings about. On the one hand, the color is gorgeous and she styled it beautifully. She looked beautiful and dramatic and slightly vintage too. But the actual design of the dress sort of sucks, right? There should have been two shoulder straps. The off-the-shoulder asymmetry looks awful and it makes her boobs look sad.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Her dress looks wet
Like she had been standing in a mud puddle
Yes, it looks wet and the sleeves are just silly.
Haha it does!! I really liked in action, though. I thought she looked lovely and I really like the off-the-shoulder thing on her.
I love the show. It’s fun and the acting is really good.
I also love her dress. The color, the cut, the fabric. Maybe the hair could have been less stiff, but other than that she looks lovely.
The Emmy’s were a mediocre mess and these wins exemplified it. I enjoy Mrs. Maisel. It’s cute. It’s also not in the same league as Atlanta, Insecure, or The Good Place. The rigidly narrow perspective of guild voters makes for very stale, boring awards shows.
The two tone color makes the dress look like an expensive tie-dyed summer dress
I’m pretty sure that the two toned effect is just shadows. It looked like it was all one color in pictures I saw from the red carpet.
She looks like Cinderella after the magic wears off.
That asymmetrical sleeve along with the dress looking like she just emerged from a torrential downpour.
No bueno.
bwahahahaha!! this whole comment!
But it’s not even ombré, it’s not a gradual shift in tones. It’s just two shades so it looks like it got dipped in a vat. I or like the other poster said, like it’s wet. And the off the shoulder looks like it’s a fitting problem and the strap just fell. So she really looks like she’s had a night of hard partying and walked home in the rain. (But she herself is beautiful.)
I like the dress except for the changing color, though I did think her strap had slipped when she stood up to accept her award, as that’s when I turned the show on.
I like Ms. Maisel a lot- I probably wouldn’t choose it as the BEST comedy, but I’m not at all surprised the Academy did. But at least it wasn’t modern family.
The color is wonderful on her, but the top is a mess and the bottom makes her look dumpy.
I agree with everyone else that the dress is a sad, soaked-looking mess on a beautiful woman.
I cannot for the life of me get into the show. I know what it’s going for but I can’t seem to relax and enjoy it. To be fair I’m having a hard time getting into anything these days. Better Call Saul is the only one I’ve been able to stick with consistently at the moment.
Looking at that dress, I felt the spirit of Coco Channel move through me…and she raged…
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
That deep read color…TRES MAGNIFIQUE!!! However, a color and fabric such as that…deserves a gown that is cut/structured/and fitted FOR THE GAWDS!!!! And THIS…ain’t THAT!!!!
Alex was on Mad TV…and she is the voice of Lois Griffin…Alex can do whatever she wants…and I will LOVE IT!!!! Plus, the dress has enough foundation built in where the girls don’t go running off to the side of the building…like they so often…do…and you know what…I too am tired of having to bind my full breast…let me be honest…my BIG breast down as if I’m about to go into battle…BUMP THAT NOISE!!!!
Both dresses are bad and give a strong early 2000′s prom gown vibe
I love the show & Rachel in it.
On another note, boobs hanging over an empire bodice line is n.e.v.e.r. a good look.
I didn’t see her win or on the red carpet so I mostly just saw the dress when she was sitting, and I liked it. Now that I see the whole thing I think….no. Something about it just doesn’t click. The change in color? the fit? the whole thing?
everyone looks sloppy here.
One shoulder-droopiness is bad.
Shiny is bad.
Tiny top-hats with mullet skirts & pantyhose – bad.
Show good.
Alex’s dress is her wedding dress, she just divorced her husband last year. Must be nice to have a happier memory associated to it now that she can say she won an Emmy in that dress.
I like Rachel’s dress and I don’t mind the two tone red. The fact that the sleeves are so different triggers my OCD.
I love MMM so it’s nice to see it got recognition. I was also hoping The Good Place would get some wins (I just binge watched season 2 on Netflix).
Up close, the craftsmanship on Rachel’s dress is very lovely, and when you can see the detailing and not that it’s just a droopy sleeve, it’s pretty. But Rachel doesn’t wear the dress, it wears her. Not a good match of woman and dress.
She looks okay-ish, disappointing outfit.
I appreciate that Amy Sherman-Palladino has a signature style, but I really wish she’s switch her hat up a bit more.
I love, love the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and everyone is great on that show. I am super happy that the actress that plays Midge won, because the character that she plays and how she plays her is absolutely amazing. Just WOW. The dress for Rachel is only ok because it doesn’t fit great, and also her slicked back hair and all the dresses with slicked back hair RUIN the dress–all in caps because it looks awful. Her hair should have been not slicked down and maybe a chignon or loose waves. On the show, the costumes and hair are gorgeous!
I’m just here to say that the same man that designed Alex’s dress (her wedding dress from 20 years ago!) also designed my wedding dress. He posted a pic of her on his FB page and was delightfully surprised that she wore it.
Rachel Brosnahan looked stunning. Her boobs couldn’t be more far from “sad”, she has an amazing cleavage.
Am i the only one who always confuses her for Evan Rachel Wood?
I never saw it before, but now that I’ve read this, I agree! Like 100%. If you told me — Evan Rachel Wood and Rachel Brosnahan were related, I would believe you! “That’s her cousin.” “That’s her sister.” I’d be, “Really? I can see it!”
I love red, but oh that droopy shoulder kills it for me. I just want to keep scraping it back up onto her shoulder. Plus the ombre is uneven and from some angles some of the darker red looks like it’s pointing at her lady parts which is distracting…But her skin looks magnificent and the color on her suits her well, so close!
I love the lady in the top hat — original and fun!
Alex B – could have been better, but not terrible to me.
