Angela Sarafyan brought the drama in Christian Siriano at the Emmys

Back when I used to watch Project Runway – many years ago – I never would have guessed that Christian Siriano would become the go-to designer for so many TV stars. I think part of it is that Siriano has made it part of his brand that he’ll make couture or custom pieces for any sized woman. That, and he must be easy to work with, because women are running to Siriano in droves. He dressed so many women last night! All of the ladies in this post are wearing Siriano.
Angela Sarafyan attended the Emmys because of her role in Westworld. She got the most dramatic Siriano gown too – this is rather gorgeous and mega-drama.
Tatiana Maslany chose to go completely on-trend with yellow AND pants. I like this, and I like that so many women wore jumpsuits or trousers or suits to the Emmys. The drama is with the train of the top. Ordinarily, I’m not crazy about neon or yellow, but this works.
Regina King wore a similar shade of neon lemon-lime (neon chartreuse?). This looks great on her and you could tell that she did not expect to win at all. I loved the spontaneous standing ovation – that’s because she’s been around forever, working consistently and putting in great work everywhere.
Judith Light was having the time of her life. She’s amazing.
I absolutely LOVED Leslie Jones’ Siriano suit. She looked amazing!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, WENN.
For me Angela was the best dressed of the night! That gown has so much pathos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was also my favorite, followed closely by Judith Light. Siriano had a banner night. He also dressed Ann Dowd and Britney Young from Glow. I appreciate that he does so many custom pieces for women who can’t wear sample size. The dress he made for Britney was a gorgeous color and the fit was perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t watch, but opened this post, saw the gown, and “WOW” fell out of my mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved watching ethereal beauty Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, and agree she looks amazing here. What a gown! Angela’s features remind me of Daria Werbowy, the coolest model ever—anyone else notice the resemblance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s really stunning. I’ve always seen her in things but never knew much about her. Love this look on her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sorry double post!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of yellow in general, but I strangely like all of these! Angela’s is gorgeous and glamorous.
Very happy for Regina, she is one of the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angela’s dress is gorgeous. Judith looks great. Best Leslie has ever looked; that suit was so pretty, fun and comfortable. She looked like she was having a great time wearing it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judith looks fantastic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Christian was on Project Runway, I remember him being the most creative in the season. He definitely, even back then, made clothes for the red carpet. I’m not surprised at how MUCH success he’s had, but in a way, it makes sense. And I agree. His openness to work with any body type has made him more successful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was the best that show had to offer, period. He lives his best life and it shows in his personality and work. Love him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angela & Judith look great! Lesley looks like she’s wearing a costume for an ’80s tribute band.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg that christian siriano is so beautiful! breathtaking! just gorgeous. His designs are almost always perfect. He was a little bit annoying on the show but his talent is what saved him, and you are right, he must actually be nice to work with. I seem to recall on the show that he was one of the ones that got snippy and mean about working with larger women, but maybe i’m wrong. Even if he did, he was young then and has obviously come around (although here, she is so tiny!)
Also, Judith Light looks so incredibly good here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love all of these, they look amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only season of Project Runway that I have EVA watched…was the one that Christian was on…and I said then…he’s gonna be HUGE! And when he left P.R…and signed that exclusive contract with “Payless Shoes” AND he designed the most MAGNIFICENT designs for the store THAT went up to SIZE 12!!!! I could have CRIED!
But when he went to Leslie Jones fashion rescue….and his actions were so highlighted and publicized all OVER the world…after that…THAT’S when I started seeing his fashions on the red carpet more and more….
He knows what he’s doing…and he has the talent and sense enough to mine fashion…from THEN…and NOW…cause BABY…THAT FIRST GOWN!!!!! LAWD!!!! Adrian & Edith Head just BOWED DOWN!!!!!
Now…I need for Christian to come on out with that bridal line….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I’m really happy for Regina King! I just finished the series yesterday and it was a festival of tears. The all cast was actually really fantastic! Glad she got an emmy for it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Tatiana’s look. She always follows the beat of her own drummer which makes her choices exciting and fresh to me. She looks beautiful, strong, and confident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s my favorite look of the night, I think. It’s just so striking and different – and she looks so happy and confident. You can tell it’s everything she wanted it to be. It’s the perfect dressy and professional – but quirky and interesting mix. And I love the color on her.
I can’t stop looking at the night sky dress, though. It’s incredibly eye-catching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it! She wears it really well too – so confident and striking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Christian Siriano. Ever since PR when he just blew everyone else out of the water. He has, plainly stated, an intimate understanding of women’s bodies and how women want to feel and delivers that using his designs as a vehicle. I have a huge amount of respect for him both as a human being and a designer. And yes I agree, holy sh*t he would blow bridal out of the water and I really hope he does put a line out soon!! Too bad I’d miss out as I just got married, but I’m still absolutely in love with my Adelia Lune gown by Rue De Seine!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That black ballgown is -e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g!
Siriano is a successful designer in large part because, unlike almost every other PR designer, he wants to create clothes for actual human bodies. Think of every time there was a “design for real women” challenge on PR and how all the designers moaned, groaned, and bitched because they couldn’t just embellish a strapless mini dress for a size-0 model, which is what most of them did, time after time… also, the dude is fearless in his designs — not afraid to take risks. I love that he has a niche now among real-size celebs needing award-show looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been watching Regina King since she was a LITTLE GIRL…on “227″…I’ve tracked her professional career…FOR YEARS!!!! I am…and will ALWAYS BE…SO PROUD OF HER…and in COMPLETE AND UTTER AWE OF HER TALENT!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she constantly works, which is great, but IMO Regina King is one of the most under appreciated actresses out there. She is amazing. I love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was Lady Gaga in the thumbnail.
Judith Light is a gem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angela’s dress is amazing! I’m somewhat surprised that Christian worked that dress for a non-nominee/non-presenter. Seems like something a Best Actress Oscar Nom. would wear. But, it’s gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the Siriano gown but Busy Philipps wore it for the ‘I Feel Pretty’ premiere. It feels like such a memorable gown to trot out as a re-run on a red carpet. It’s just an odd choice. But it’s GORGEOUS nonetheless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with all the comments above and need to add that I loved Leslie Jones suit. You could tell she felt fantastic in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the dress, it’s sublime, but she’s so tiny she drowns in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Angela in that dress, but Busy Philippe wore that dress back in like March to a premiere…which I think takes away from the drama of the dress for Angela
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Leslie Jones’ suit, and omg that first gown! That is heaven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone else see Angela’s dress and think of Working Girl?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One day I cozied up to watch an episode of Northern Exposure back when it was syndicated. I had already seen Jerry Maguire and squealed when I saw Regina King playing Mother Nature in a magic realism or was it a dream sequence. She was hilarious and she’s so wonderful. I’m happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look incredible – I’m screaming!!!! REGINA ~*we love a black/brown biatch in a lime green dress so u bettaaaaa~*
Angela also has this really haunting yet graceful beauty about her. I think she’s absolutely stunning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at Leslie feeling herself in that outfit. She’s the best.
The first dress really is just stunning, though. Her stylist nailed it for her. What a statement piece. I like the rest, too, but I do wish Judith’s makeup artist would’ve gone with a bold red lip. Sometimes blondes need that touch of primary color on the face to keep the warm golds from being overwhelming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse