Angela Sarafyan brought the drama in Christian Siriano at the Emmys

Angela Sarafyan attends The 70th Emmy Awards-Arrivals in Los Angeles

Back when I used to watch Project Runway – many years ago – I never would have guessed that Christian Siriano would become the go-to designer for so many TV stars. I think part of it is that Siriano has made it part of his brand that he’ll make couture or custom pieces for any sized woman. That, and he must be easy to work with, because women are running to Siriano in droves. He dressed so many women last night! All of the ladies in this post are wearing Siriano.

Angela Sarafyan attended the Emmys because of her role in Westworld. She got the most dramatic Siriano gown too – this is rather gorgeous and mega-drama.

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

Tatiana Maslany chose to go completely on-trend with yellow AND pants. I like this, and I like that so many women wore jumpsuits or trousers or suits to the Emmys. The drama is with the train of the top. Ordinarily, I’m not crazy about neon or yellow, but this works.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Regina King wore a similar shade of neon lemon-lime (neon chartreuse?). This looks great on her and you could tell that she did not expect to win at all. I loved the spontaneous standing ovation – that’s because she’s been around forever, working consistently and putting in great work everywhere.

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Press Room

Judith Light was having the time of her life. She’s amazing.

I absolutely LOVED Leslie Jones’ Siriano suit. She looked amazing!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, WENN.

34 Responses to “Angela Sarafyan brought the drama in Christian Siriano at the Emmys”

  1. Lee says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:48 am

    For me Angela was the best dressed of the night! That gown has so much pathos!

    Reply
  2. Lee says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:48 am

    sorry double post!

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I’m not a fan of yellow in general, but I strangely like all of these! Angela’s is gorgeous and glamorous.

    Very happy for Regina, she is one of the best.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Angela’s dress is gorgeous. Judith looks great. Best Leslie has ever looked; that suit was so pretty, fun and comfortable. She looked like she was having a great time wearing it

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Judith looks fantastic!

    Reply
  6. Iknow says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:14 am

    When Christian was on Project Runway, I remember him being the most creative in the season. He definitely, even back then, made clothes for the red carpet. I’m not surprised at how MUCH success he’s had, but in a way, it makes sense. And I agree. His openness to work with any body type has made him more successful.

    Reply
  7. tuille says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Angela & Judith look great! Lesley looks like she’s wearing a costume for an ’80s tribute band.

    Reply
  8. manda says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:31 am

    omg that christian siriano is so beautiful! breathtaking! just gorgeous. His designs are almost always perfect. He was a little bit annoying on the show but his talent is what saved him, and you are right, he must actually be nice to work with. I seem to recall on the show that he was one of the ones that got snippy and mean about working with larger women, but maybe i’m wrong. Even if he did, he was young then and has obviously come around (although here, she is so tiny!)

    Also, Judith Light looks so incredibly good here!

    Reply
  9. Ninks says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I love all of these, they look amazing.

    Reply
  10. Lala11_7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:59 am

    The only season of Project Runway that I have EVA watched…was the one that Christian was on…and I said then…he’s gonna be HUGE! And when he left P.R…and signed that exclusive contract with “Payless Shoes” AND he designed the most MAGNIFICENT designs for the store THAT went up to SIZE 12!!!! I could have CRIED!

    But when he went to Leslie Jones fashion rescue….and his actions were so highlighted and publicized all OVER the world…after that…THAT’S when I started seeing his fashions on the red carpet more and more….

    He knows what he’s doing…and he has the talent and sense enough to mine fashion…from THEN…and NOW…cause BABY…THAT FIRST GOWN!!!!! LAWD!!!! Adrian & Edith Head just BOWED DOWN!!!!!

    Now…I need for Christian to come on out with that bridal line….

    Reply
  11. minime says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:59 am

    OMG I’m really happy for Regina King! I just finished the series yesterday and it was a festival of tears. The all cast was actually really fantastic! Glad she got an emmy for it!

    Reply
  12. Juju says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I love Tatiana’s look. She always follows the beat of her own drummer which makes her choices exciting and fresh to me. She looks beautiful, strong, and confident.

    Reply
  13. GreenQueen says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I love Christian Siriano. Ever since PR when he just blew everyone else out of the water. He has, plainly stated, an intimate understanding of women’s bodies and how women want to feel and delivers that using his designs as a vehicle. I have a huge amount of respect for him both as a human being and a designer. And yes I agree, holy sh*t he would blow bridal out of the water and I really hope he does put a line out soon!! Too bad I’d miss out as I just got married, but I’m still absolutely in love with my Adelia Lune gown by Rue De Seine!!!!

    Reply
  14. Alix says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:22 am

    That black ballgown is -e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g!

    Siriano is a successful designer in large part because, unlike almost every other PR designer, he wants to create clothes for actual human bodies. Think of every time there was a “design for real women” challenge on PR and how all the designers moaned, groaned, and bitched because they couldn’t just embellish a strapless mini dress for a size-0 model, which is what most of them did, time after time… also, the dude is fearless in his designs — not afraid to take risks. I love that he has a niche now among real-size celebs needing award-show looks.

    Reply
  15. Lala11_7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I’ve been watching Regina King since she was a LITTLE GIRL…on “227″…I’ve tracked her professional career…FOR YEARS!!!! I am…and will ALWAYS BE…SO PROUD OF HER…and in COMPLETE AND UTTER AWE OF HER TALENT!!!!!

    Reply
  16. Murphy says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I thought that was Lady Gaga in the thumbnail.

    Judith Light is a gem.

    Reply
  17. Jessica says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Angela’s dress is amazing! I’m somewhat surprised that Christian worked that dress for a non-nominee/non-presenter. Seems like something a Best Actress Oscar Nom. would wear. But, it’s gorgeous!

    Reply
  18. KatieBo says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I love the Siriano gown but Busy Philipps wore it for the ‘I Feel Pretty’ premiere. It feels like such a memorable gown to trot out as a re-run on a red carpet. It’s just an odd choice. But it’s GORGEOUS nonetheless.

    Reply
  19. mia girl says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Agree with all the comments above and need to add that I loved Leslie Jones suit. You could tell she felt fantastic in it.

    Reply
  20. saltandpepper says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Love the dress, it’s sublime, but she’s so tiny she drowns in it.

    Reply
  21. Elaine says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:24 am

    I love Angela in that dress, but Busy Philippe wore that dress back in like March to a premiere…which I think takes away from the drama of the dress for Angela

    Reply
  22. Darla says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I love Leslie Jones’ suit, and omg that first gown! That is heaven.

    Reply
  23. Kerfuffle says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Did anyone else see Angela’s dress and think of Working Girl?

    Reply
  24. Bliss 51 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:38 am

    One day I cozied up to watch an episode of Northern Exposure back when it was syndicated. I had already seen Jerry Maguire and squealed when I saw Regina King playing Mother Nature in a magic realism or was it a dream sequence. She was hilarious and she’s so wonderful. I’m happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves.

    Reply
  25. Hotsauceinmybag says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    They all look incredible – I’m screaming!!!! REGINA ~*we love a black/brown biatch in a lime green dress so u bettaaaaa~*

    Angela also has this really haunting yet graceful beauty about her. I think she’s absolutely stunning

    Reply
  26. Veronica S. says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Look at Leslie feeling herself in that outfit. She’s the best.

    The first dress really is just stunning, though. Her stylist nailed it for her. What a statement piece. I like the rest, too, but I do wish Judith’s makeup artist would’ve gone with a bold red lip. Sometimes blondes need that touch of primary color on the face to keep the warm golds from being overwhelming.

    Reply

