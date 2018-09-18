Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie confirmed their third pregnancy during the Emmys

Embed from Getty Images

I’m a little bit surprised that Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter came out to LA for Emmy Weekend, but they did. I shouldn’t be surprised – Patrick Melrose was Benedict’s baby, he produced the miniseries and it was nominated for several Emmys. The problem? It lost all the Emmys, because I think Emmy voters just want to see him as Sherlock Holmes and nothing else. Thankfully, Bendy has another “baby” on the way:

The couple is expecting their third child together, E! News has learned. During Monday evening’s 2018 Emmys in Los Angeles, the 40-year-old theatre and opera director debuted a small but growing baby bump as she arrived to television’s biggest event alongside her husband of three years.

[From E! News]

Yes, it’s only been three years and Sophie is expecting her third child! I thought they would just do an heir and a spare, which is what many posh, British couples do. But maybe after two boys – Kit (Christopher Carlton) and Hal Auden – they possibly wanted to try for a girl. Or maybe they just wanted another baby in general. Who knows? What I do know is that Sophie seems to enjoy havin’ babies. As for Sophie’s yellow gown… I don’t have the ID on this, but it was very much “on trend” at the Emmys. There was a lot of yellow and a lot of bright lemon-yellow.

Embed from Getty Images

I’m also including some photos of Bendy and Sophie at the Showtime pre-Emmy event over the weekend. At that event, Sophie was Simone Rocha.

Showtime Emmy Eve Nominees Celebration

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

36 Responses to “Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie confirmed their third pregnancy during the Emmys”

  1. Other Renee says:
    September 18, 2018 at 5:31 am

    They are a beautiful couple. Her yellow dress was lovely. The black dress with the silly white shoes not so much.

    Reply
  2. Kan says:
    September 18, 2018 at 5:39 am

    It’s a real shame Patrick Melrose lost in all categories, especially the one BC was nominated in. I mean yeah it’s cool that the kid from Glee won and all but his performance was merely okay compared to BC’s as Melrose. Episode 1 was pretty much a one-man show and the whole series only got better and more devastating with each episode. I see a lot of people praising Bojack Horseman for how it deals with addiction, self-loathing, abuse and trauma (and it really is brilliant at it) but Patrick Melrose deserves just as much praise. It’s a wonderfully made show with gorgeous cinematography, genuinely poignant moments and BC is astounding in it.
    Anyway, Congratulations to BC and SH. It’s nice to see them happy. Hope he gets his curls back soon though.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    September 18, 2018 at 6:32 am

    Christopher, HAL, and Siri!

    Reply
  4. Lindy79 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 6:57 am

    Was pretty obvious in the black dress that she was pregnant again.
    The yellow dress is really pretty, suits her colouring.
    I hate the idea that they’re trying for a girl, or a boy or whatever. maybe she just found pregnancy a breeze and they want a big family but don’t give a fiddlers if it’s a boy or a girl? Also 3 kids under 3 I imagine when you’re wealthy isn’t like the rest of us trying to juggle a 40 hour working week.

    I haven’t watched Patrick Melrose yet, but it’s on the list ready to go when I get the time as it sounds so intense I think I need to be in the right headspace. The Emmys love Ryan Murphy so I’m not shocked he didn’t win.
    I went on the #emmys tag in instagram this morning to check out the pictures and his fans were not happy, to put it mildly.

    Reply
  5. Belluga says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:14 am

    I know it’s for a part, but the super short hair is not a good look for him…

    Reply
  6. Yeahright says:
    September 18, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I think she looks stunning!
    Wow!
    No comment on Benadryl

    Reply
  7. Sally says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:12 am

    After the second kid I knew theyd have a third. I feel validated. Lol.

    I’m voting it’ll be a girl.

    Reply
  8. Cee says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:39 am

    That yellow dress looks like Valentino. She always seems to wear Valentino to most red carpets, from what I can remember, and the cut and lines are very similar to last season’s collection (she wore a bright pink dress from that collection).

    And yes, 3 years of marriage and already 3 kids is like a sprint. She must have very easy pregnancies, so good for them.

    Reply
  9. Veronica S. says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Honestly…when you’re in full baby fever, it’s easy to keep having them. My friends thought about stopping at two, but then they had an accidental pregnancy that led to a miscarriage, so they talked themselves into a third. When they’re small and round and cute and cuddly, it’s not difficult to let the endorphins carry you away. Given their age, they may have also wanted to push those kids out one after another intentionally so they’re all close developmentally and to get it out of the way before she much older. She is forty, after all. It’s just going to get harder on her body to keep having children.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 18, 2018 at 11:20 am

      And given that there is a large age gap with him and his older sister I can imagine he wants his children to be close in age – my SIL was like that. Her older brothers were teenagers when she was born and she always said she would never have a large age gap between children, they have 2 and the age difference is a couple of years.

      Reply
  10. French girl says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:32 am

    And CDAN continue to write some theories about their fake marriage

    Reply
    • violet says:
      September 18, 2018 at 1:24 pm

      Oh, CDAN is just a conduit for the loonies on Tumblr who are still obsessed with him and his fake marriage, fake children, fake wife (all I can hear is Elaine on Seinfeld confessing to having faked orgasms in the coffee shop, “Fake, fake, fake, fake!”) LOL.

      Reply
    • Heather says:
      September 18, 2018 at 1:46 pm

      To be fair CDAN isn’t writing them, just printing them. It’s that strange woman on Tumblr writing them, and she and her thousand sock puppets got ripped apart im the comments section of CDAN lately.

      Having said that CDAN’s last BI about Ben was one claiming he’d had to take out 24/7 security because of a mad stalker threatening to kill his wife and kids, so maybe CDAN has got sick of her.

      Reply
      • violet says:
        September 18, 2018 at 2:23 pm

        @Heather – I can’t even read those BIs any longer, they were so from the same person and her sock puppets, he shouldn’t print them, it’s disgraceful, even if the btl comments do jeer at them. It’s like looking in at someone else’s psychosis and it’s just so uncomfortable. You want to tell them to get lives, but of course you can’t.

  11. HelloSunshine says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:39 am

    I’m on pregnancy number two and have a not quite two year old and I’m so exhausted! I can’t imagine three in three years lol but I’m sure they have plenty of help. I like them as a couple personally, they’ve never really bothered me together or anything. Although, I can see where people think they kind of look alike.

    Reply
  12. Andrea says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I am 37 with no children. I cannot imagine 3 under 3 at 40 with no sleep. But then again, I can’t afford a nanny.

    Reply
  13. violet says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    They’re still so twinny looking it is a bit scary. Do hope it’s a girl this time as I think Bendy would just adore a daughter.

    I think she looks very nice and she does have beautiful coloring and complexion. Not many can wear that color, it looks awful on me, so hat is off to her.

    Can only imagine what is going on on Tumblr with this announcement. (gulp).

    Reply

