Would you like to just look at photos of the hot & notable dudes of the Emmys?

Stars arriving at The 70th Emmy Awards

This post is just for some of the men I wanted to highlight from the 2018 Emmy Awards. In all honesty, I might not have done this if Eric Bana hadn’t walked out on stage and thirst-trapped the hundreds of us who were watching the last hour of the show. God, the Emmys were boring. So just enjoy the few hot guys that were there, and some of the nicer stories.

I’m including photos of Henry Winkler (who won his first-ever Emmy and got a standing O), Peter Dinklage (a winner for Game of Thrones), John Oliver (one of the sexiest men alive in my book), Matthew Rhys (who looks a bit sickly but has a delightful Welsh accent), Edgar Ramirez (HOT), forever-sadfaced Kit Harington, Matt Smith, Ricky Martin (looking like a snack) and of course, RuPaul in a great Calvin Klein suit. Enjoy.

36 Responses to “Would you like to just look at photos of the hot & notable dudes of the Emmys?”

  1. mia girl says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Eric Bana is one of my favs and I had no idea he was going to be at the Emmys.
    When he walked on stage, in my surprise I made a sound so visceral that my husband got annoyed. Ha!

    He looked fantastic. Sigh…

    Reply
  2. Jerusha says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I met Henry Winkler in 1976 on the Happy Days set. He is the nicest man ever. He said I had a lovely name(not really Jerusha)and beautiful hair(below knee length then). I didn’t ask for an autograph, but my 10 yo daughter did. Everything I’ve heard about him since just confirms he’s a good person. Congratulations on his win!

    Reply
  3. Froggy says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Henry Winkler is one of my favorite people ever. Life long fan here and him winning made me so happy

    Reply
  4. Josephine says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:50 am

    The best suit/tux of the night was on Charlie Heaton.

    Reply
  5. Lala11_7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Meh….

    Reply
  6. Eden75 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I honestly only clicked on this for Eric Bana. I didn’t even know the Emmy’s were going on already.

    I love me some Eric Bana. I have a thing for really tall guys and he is definitely in that category. Dunno if it’s because I am wee, but I love a guy over 6’2″. Really, anything over 5’8″ is towering over me, but the really tall ones? Oh yeah……

    I am happy to hear that Peter Dinklage won. He does an amazing job on GoT.

    I’m with you about John Oliver. I’m not sure if it’s the brains or the accent, or both.

    Reply
  7. Jessica says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Eric Bana in “Munich.” I thank the gods each and every time I see it.

    Reply
  8. Littlefishmom says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Where’s Nikolaj in his statement jacket??!! Add him. Lol!

    Reply
  9. Nikki says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Anyone else just really happy that Henry Winkler won? I came to this country when I was 7, and remember watching re-runs of Happy Days (and I love Lucy, and Bewitched), to help with my english. I just have a special place in my heart for The Fonz!!!! Plus, he just seems like an overall great person!!

    Reply
  10. Snowslow says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:26 am

    I love that dudes finally have funky suits to wear and it’s accepted, normal and fun.
    I find Dinklage super hot.
    When Ricky Martin started he made my insides melt. Gorge. Obviously he plays for the other team but I will always have his videoclips.
    Guy-with-the-black-bow-tie-and-patterned-suit I have no idea who you are but you are H-O-T.

    Reply
  11. KNy says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I love Ru and everything about Ru. I love Henry Winkler (but could NOT get into Barry). And damn, Ricky Martin. Damn.

    Reply
  12. Tiffany says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Eric Bana can get it, still.

    Hello Ricky, how you doing?

    Reply
  13. Sally says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    My crush on Eric Bana is going on 17 years now. He’s still got it!!

    But, Edgar Ramirez is mighty fine as well. Hello handsome.

    Reply
  14. bella says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Wow, lots of handsome men! I love Eric Bana and Ricky Martin!

    Reply
  15. Michel says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Kit Harington manages to look the same in every photo I see. Yawn. GoT is done filming, right? If so, he needs to cut that hair!

    Reply
  16. Amelie says:
    September 18, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    So weird, I was actually just wondering about Eric Bana and thinking we hadn’t seen him around in awhile. What has he been in recently?

    Reply
  17. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Did anyone else turn into a puddle when Matthew Rhys started talking? Man, I could listen to that guy endlessly. He’s one of those men who becomes 50% handsomer the moment he starts to speak. *swoon*

    Reply
  18. SM says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Bana is on the top of the list here. So hot.

    Reply

