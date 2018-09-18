Would you like to just look at photos of the hot & notable dudes of the Emmys?

This post is just for some of the men I wanted to highlight from the 2018 Emmy Awards. In all honesty, I might not have done this if Eric Bana hadn’t walked out on stage and thirst-trapped the hundreds of us who were watching the last hour of the show. God, the Emmys were boring. So just enjoy the few hot guys that were there, and some of the nicer stories.
I’m including photos of Henry Winkler (who won his first-ever Emmy and got a standing O), Peter Dinklage (a winner for Game of Thrones), John Oliver (one of the sexiest men alive in my book), Matthew Rhys (who looks a bit sickly but has a delightful Welsh accent), Edgar Ramirez (HOT), forever-sadfaced Kit Harington, Matt Smith, Ricky Martin (looking like a snack) and of course, RuPaul in a great Calvin Klein suit. Enjoy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, Avalon Red, WENN.
Eric Bana is one of my favs and I had no idea he was going to be at the Emmys.
When he walked on stage, in my surprise I made a sound so visceral that my husband got annoyed. Ha!
He looked fantastic. Sigh…
He’s one of my fav too!! He ages like fine wine, he’s so charming and handsome!
Me too. My only real celebrity crush. He scrubs up goood!
Bana – totally underrated actor and a dish! I think he’s got some real personal dignity, too.
I met Henry Winkler in 1976 on the Happy Days set. He is the nicest man ever. He said I had a lovely name(not really Jerusha)and beautiful hair(below knee length then). I didn’t ask for an autograph, but my 10 yo daughter did. Everything I’ve heard about him since just confirms he’s a good person. Congratulations on his win!
Is Jerusha from Daddy Long Legs? She’s the only one I’ve ever heard of.
The middle name of my maternal grandmother. It’s from the OT, meaning inheritance legacy.
Very nice.
Jerusha is also the name of Glenn’s wife on Superstore!
Oh I always love first hand accounts of celebrity meets!!
Also, growing up his picture was always in my Dentist’s office. The Dentist used to say his smile was perfect and that you could tell he “always brushed and flossed” his teeth!! Hahahaha! Trying to juke us kids by saying “The Fonz” always took care of his teeth, and if you wanted teeth like the Fonz you should brush and floss, too!
Henry Winkler is one of my favorite people ever. Life long fan here and him winning made me so happy
The best suit/tux of the night was on Charlie Heaton.
Meh….
^
this
Everybody?
I honestly only clicked on this for Eric Bana. I didn’t even know the Emmy’s were going on already.
I love me some Eric Bana. I have a thing for really tall guys and he is definitely in that category. Dunno if it’s because I am wee, but I love a guy over 6’2″. Really, anything over 5’8″ is towering over me, but the really tall ones? Oh yeah……
I am happy to hear that Peter Dinklage won. He does an amazing job on GoT.
I’m with you about John Oliver. I’m not sure if it’s the brains or the accent, or both.
Eric Bana in “Munich.” I thank the gods each and every time I see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s Nikolaj in his statement jacket??!! Add him. Lol!
Anyone else just really happy that Henry Winkler won? I came to this country when I was 7, and remember watching re-runs of Happy Days (and I love Lucy, and Bewitched), to help with my english. I just have a special place in my heart for The Fonz!!!! Plus, he just seems like an overall great person!!
I like several of the guys pictured here, but HW is my fave. And he really is terrific.
I’m very happy for him too. I’ve been watching his work since the mid 70′s.
Other than the engagement which was so cute, Henry Winkler was my favorite moment. He seemed so happy, and I couldn’t believe he hadn’t won before. He is a very good actor. Love this!!!!
I love that dudes finally have funky suits to wear and it’s accepted, normal and fun.
I find Dinklage super hot.
When Ricky Martin started he made my insides melt. Gorge. Obviously he plays for the other team but I will always have his videoclips.
Guy-with-the-black-bow-tie-and-patterned-suit I have no idea who you are but you are H-O-T.
Peter Dinklage is super hot. Them eyes…….
Ha, I realize that this is in contrast to my above post, but hot is hot.
That voice. Hubba hubba.
I think the patterned suit guy is Darren Criss of Glee fame…and the Versace killer in that series whatever it was called.
I love Ru and everything about Ru. I love Henry Winkler (but could NOT get into Barry). And damn, Ricky Martin. Damn.
Eric Bana can get it, still.
Hello Ricky, how you doing?
My crush on Eric Bana is going on 17 years now. He’s still got it!!
But, Edgar Ramirez is mighty fine as well. Hello handsome.
Wow, lots of handsome men! I love Eric Bana and Ricky Martin!
Kit Harington manages to look the same in every photo I see. Yawn. GoT is done filming, right? If so, he needs to cut that hair!
There were actually other pictures where he was smiling. Don’t know why those weren’t posted. I guess it’s keeping with the “sad face” theme.
So weird, I was actually just wondering about Eric Bana and thinking we hadn’t seen him around in awhile. What has he been in recently?
Did anyone else turn into a puddle when Matthew Rhys started talking? Man, I could listen to that guy endlessly. He’s one of those men who becomes 50% handsomer the moment he starts to speak. *swoon*
Way overdue for Rhys in The Americans – it was horrifying in some ways but couldn’t take my eyes off it.
And I think Peter Dinklage is hot, too.
Bana is on the top of the list here. So hot.
