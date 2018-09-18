Julie Chen Moonves quits ‘The Talk’ to focus on clearing her husband’s name

It was just two weekends ago when the New Yorker published Ronan Farrow’s second massive expose on Les Moonves, who was CBS’s CEO. Within hours of the second article’s publication, Les Moonves had resigned from his position and issued a blanket denial to all of his victims’ claims. In the wake of that, the creator of Designing Women wrote a profoundly disturbing essay about how Moonves destroyed her career, and that his tenure at CBS has destroyed women’s careers, because he’s not only a sexual predator, he’s also a rampant misogynist who doesn’t even want to employ women or promote them or see them on television.

In the wake of all that, Moonves’ wife Julie Chen took a leave of absence from her CBS talk show The Talk. She still appeared on Big Brother, where she serves as host, and where she began to use her married name Julie Chen Moonves. Well, now she’s formally leaving The Talk.

Julie Chen is stepping down from “The Talk” on CBS, one week after her husband Les Moonves left the CBS Corporation under pressure. Chen’s decision is effective immediately, according to two sources close to her. She will address the decision through a videotaped message to viewers on Tuesday’s episode. “She has decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son,” one of the sources said. The sources said she will continue to host the CBS reality show “Big Brother.” A CBS spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.

[From CNN]

I mean… it’s good that she’s leaving. It’s good that CBS’s signature daytime talk show won’t have to walk around eggshells so that JULIE CHEN MOONVES will feel comfortable in supporting her predator husband. But of course it’s not all good news: “She has decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago…” O RLY? Julie Chen is suddenly a master detective who will supervise the investigation into… discrediting the dozens of women whom her husband abused, harassed and assaulted? God, Julie Chen is just the worst.