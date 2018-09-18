Michelle Dockery got bangs & a bad Carolina Herrera gown: worst of the Emmys?

Michelle Dockery attends The 70th Emmy Awards-Arrivals in Los Angeles

I was saving Michelle Dockery until later in the morning because I wanted to be sure that my first instinct was right and that she looked awful. You don’t understand – I love Michelle Dockery. I’m always here for some Lady Mary Realness. I think she’s beautiful and I think she normally has pretty great red-carpet style. You can tell that she enjoys fashion and she has fun dressing up for these events. But this Emmy look was a failure from top to bottom. Let’s start with the top: she got thick bangs and she looks like she regrets them. As she should, because they are AWFUL. As for the dress, it’s Carolina Herrera and it’s just… bad. Bad on Michelle specifically, but I think it would have been a bad dress on anyone. The shade of blue looks dated and cheap. The orange flower appliques look super-cheap too. God I hate this.

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

70th Emmy Awards (2018) Arrivals

I don’t have an ID on Gwendoline Christie’s wrinkled, sad, yellow Emmys dress. I suspect she’s wearing Giles Deacon because Deacon is her boyfriend and she always wears his clothes. This is a mess, from head to toe. The dress is awful and wrinkled and unflattering and it makes her look wide. The hair is tragic too. UGH.

70th Emmy Awards (2018) - Arrivals

70th Emmy Awards (2018) - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.

30 Responses to “Michelle Dockery got bangs & a bad Carolina Herrera gown: worst of the Emmys?”

  1. Kristen says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:37 am

    I think Michelle looks gorgeous. The dress has a great 50s vibe with those colors and the appliqués don’t look cheap at all to me. They look vintage and cool. I also normally hate bangs on everyone and think they look lovely on her. I have never seen a single thing this woman was in, so I have no skin in this game.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      September 18, 2018 at 8:58 am

      Yeah, I’m with you, Kristen. I really like it, and think she looks great.

      I’m not 100% sold on the bangs, but I also don’t dislike them. I think she’s so incredibly pretty, and they sweep to the side in a soft kind of way, so I don’t hate it.

      I also think the colors look absolutely amazing with her hair color and skin tone. I have a similar skin tone, but my hair is a bit lighter than hers naturally. I actually dyed it a very similar color when I was in university.

      My grandmother was (IS still. That lady is always decked out in jewelry and really loves to dress up) a very glamorous young lady and this gown looks so much like the kind of dresses she wore going out. She actually had a pale pink one that was really similar to this that she’d saved and shown to my cousin and I. Unfortunately for her, we are both much shorter and much more wide in the hip area, so neither of us were able to wear it. But I’d have killed to fit into it and have used it as a wedding gown or something.

      Reply
    • Amelie says:
      September 18, 2018 at 9:01 am

      Same I think Michelle looks great and I think she rocks the bangs. I know Kaiser has an aversion to bangs on everyone so I usually ignore that. These aren’t blunt bangs, you can tell they are slightly feathered or layered or whatever the word is. I also don’t think her dress is that bad. I like the appliqué and the color of her dress, just not together.

      As for Gwendoline, her dress isn’t that bad either. It’s the material of the dress that is super wrinkly, otherwise this would be an amazing gown.

      Reply
    • Meredith says:
      September 18, 2018 at 1:42 pm

      I love the dress, that shade of blue, and the orange flowers. I don’t like the extra inch of fabric at the top of the dress, but that’s minor.

      I think Gwendoline’s dress would be better if it had more structure and got ride of the tassel rope.

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Oh dear.

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Michelle’s look reminds me vaguely of a doll I had when I was little in the 70s, kind of a mini Barbie, called Dawn. I don’t loathe the dress but her makeup kinda clashes with it.

    As for her hair, it looks like it came straight off Lea Michelle’s head. I like that she tried to change up her her hairstyle, though.

    Reply
  4. Lumbina says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I think the straight horizontal neckline is too harsh but the colour really suits her and she seems to love it. She looks beautiful. Softer than normal too.

    Reply
  5. Lala11_7 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I ADORE BLUE…and I ADORE THAT SHADE OF BLUE…I GET what Caroline was TRYING TO DO…alas…she did NOT GET WHERE I THINK SHE WAS TRYING TO GO!!!! I think if you take that applique off…and put a lovely strand of color at the waist…I think THAT would have been better…because it looks like she’s wrapped up in the sky to me…which is LOVELY!!! Her hair? I LOVE BANGS…however, these are a no on her! It’s too much…a slick back look…or even an upsweet would have served her better I think!

    I ADORE Gwendoline!!! However, if her Man designed that dress for her…I got questions…and issues….

    IJS….

    Reply
  6. Veronica S. says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I don’t mind Dockery’s dress as much, but the details don’t hold up to close scrutiny. Shame because the color use was a good idea.

    The problem with Gwendolyn’s dress is the material. It would look stately otherwise.

    Reply
  7. Astrid says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I like the way Michelle looks and the dress is pretty

    Reply
  8. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    September 18, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Michelle Dockery with bangs looks like Megan Mullally.

    Reply
  9. Nilo says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:00 am

    It’s not the dress I dislike, but her face seems so puffed up somehow. Sort of pudding-y.
    The dress is rather cool, gives off a vintage vibe imho.

    Reply
  10. Verells says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I think Gwendolyn looks amazing. If only the dress was steamed (or ironed? Not sure which would be used to get wrinkles from the fabric.) The color is pretty on her, the cut is flattering, and her hair is interesting. Love it. I do agree with your take on the blue dress though. That shade :/ and the flowers…yikes!

    Reply
  11. Melania says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Michelle looks gorgeous, her dress is so beautiful.

    Reply
  12. chinoiserie says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I don’t understand how you hate Michelle’s dress. Even if you don’t like it I don’t see how the dress is hatable. Personally I like it even if it’s rather simple and her hair isn’t bad even if I don’t think it suits her, her face looks odd.

    Reply
  13. Anastasia says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I’m normally a Bangs Defender, but she looks better without them. That dress is straight up hideous.

    Reply
  14. Jessica says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Oh no, no, no. Not good all around on either lady & both have such potential!

    Reply
  15. Sonya says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:40 am

    What? I thought Michelle’s dress was stunning. I often think the fashion critiques on this site though are way off base.

    Reply
    • Emilia says:
      September 18, 2018 at 11:24 am

      I’m with you. Her dress was one of my favourites the moment I saw it!

      Reply
    • Medusa says:
      September 18, 2018 at 12:18 pm

      If the dress didn’t have the orange flowers on them it would look much better. Simple and classy. That shade of blue looks beautiful with her pale skin, a bit ice queen-ish.

      Gwendolyn also looks great. If her dress had been tighter around her rib area it would’ve looked better. The fabric is bad though but that’s not her fault. I’ve made the mistake of buying shirts made from the same fabric and it looks good at first but you can’t move a muscle without wrinkling the whole damn thing.

      Reply
  16. Tootsie45 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I just think of this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gJldDNe4Kg

    Reply
  17. Tootsie45 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I don’t think either dress is fantastic, but I DO think that both colors (baby blue and shiny mustard??) are difficult to wear and yet both ladies really pull them off. I like the risk on that front.

    Reply
  18. Kerfuffle says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:14 am

    I love that Gwendolyn and Judith Light are both women who always serve FACE and poses.

    Reply
  19. Chrissyms says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I loved Michelle’s look.

    Reply
  20. bella says:
    September 18, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I love Gwendoline’s dress, but it looks like a sueded silk, which wrinkles as soon as you sit down. I have a dress in sueded silk, which as soon as I sit down wrinkles. I don’t love the color either, but she sure is selling it. Michelle is so beautiful that she still looks beautiful with those uneven bangs. The dress would be gorgeous without those awful orange applique flowers. If it had a sash around the waist or even a brooch it would be much better.

    Reply
  21. violet says:
    September 18, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    I can’t make up my mind on this one – this is like my favorite color in the world, and as we were talking about Sophie Cumberbatch’s skin, Michelle’s is very much like that – like fresh milk. So the color is fabulous on her with the contrasting dark hair. And I love Herrera most of the time – it might have worked without the orange applique and without the extra top inch or so of ruffle which makes it look like the tops of drapes. A smoother sexier bodice and it would have worked. I’d have put my hair up on this one, as well, and done some chandelier earrings, too, to make it more grown up and less David’s Bridal Maid of Honor . . .

    Reply
  22. Meh says:
    September 18, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Gwendoline looks like a shrunken head in beetlejuice

    Reply

