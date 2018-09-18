Michelle Dockery got bangs & a bad Carolina Herrera gown: worst of the Emmys?

I was saving Michelle Dockery until later in the morning because I wanted to be sure that my first instinct was right and that she looked awful. You don’t understand – I love Michelle Dockery. I’m always here for some Lady Mary Realness. I think she’s beautiful and I think she normally has pretty great red-carpet style. You can tell that she enjoys fashion and she has fun dressing up for these events. But this Emmy look was a failure from top to bottom. Let’s start with the top: she got thick bangs and she looks like she regrets them. As she should, because they are AWFUL. As for the dress, it’s Carolina Herrera and it’s just… bad. Bad on Michelle specifically, but I think it would have been a bad dress on anyone. The shade of blue looks dated and cheap. The orange flower appliques look super-cheap too. God I hate this.
I don’t have an ID on Gwendoline Christie’s wrinkled, sad, yellow Emmys dress. I suspect she’s wearing Giles Deacon because Deacon is her boyfriend and she always wears his clothes. This is a mess, from head to toe. The dress is awful and wrinkled and unflattering and it makes her look wide. The hair is tragic too. UGH.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
I think Michelle looks gorgeous. The dress has a great 50s vibe with those colors and the appliqués don’t look cheap at all to me. They look vintage and cool. I also normally hate bangs on everyone and think they look lovely on her. I have never seen a single thing this woman was in, so I have no skin in this game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’m with you, Kristen. I really like it, and think she looks great.
I’m not 100% sold on the bangs, but I also don’t dislike them. I think she’s so incredibly pretty, and they sweep to the side in a soft kind of way, so I don’t hate it.
I also think the colors look absolutely amazing with her hair color and skin tone. I have a similar skin tone, but my hair is a bit lighter than hers naturally. I actually dyed it a very similar color when I was in university.
My grandmother was (IS still. That lady is always decked out in jewelry and really loves to dress up) a very glamorous young lady and this gown looks so much like the kind of dresses she wore going out. She actually had a pale pink one that was really similar to this that she’d saved and shown to my cousin and I. Unfortunately for her, we are both much shorter and much more wide in the hip area, so neither of us were able to wear it. But I’d have killed to fit into it and have used it as a wedding gown or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same I think Michelle looks great and I think she rocks the bangs. I know Kaiser has an aversion to bangs on everyone so I usually ignore that. These aren’t blunt bangs, you can tell they are slightly feathered or layered or whatever the word is. I also don’t think her dress is that bad. I like the appliqué and the color of her dress, just not together.
As for Gwendoline, her dress isn’t that bad either. It’s the material of the dress that is super wrinkly, otherwise this would be an amazing gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress, that shade of blue, and the orange flowers. I don’t like the extra inch of fabric at the top of the dress, but that’s minor.
I think Gwendoline’s dress would be better if it had more structure and got ride of the tassel rope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle’s look reminds me vaguely of a doll I had when I was little in the 70s, kind of a mini Barbie, called Dawn. I don’t loathe the dress but her makeup kinda clashes with it.
As for her hair, it looks like it came straight off Lea Michelle’s head. I like that she tried to change up her her hairstyle, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Esmom. It’s kind of 70s Barbie, but I like it. The makeup and hair are way too heavy though and clash with the dress.
I can’t wait to see Lady Dockery in more things!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the straight horizontal neckline is too harsh but the colour really suits her and she seems to love it. She looks beautiful. Softer than normal too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ADORE BLUE…and I ADORE THAT SHADE OF BLUE…I GET what Caroline was TRYING TO DO…alas…she did NOT GET WHERE I THINK SHE WAS TRYING TO GO!!!! I think if you take that applique off…and put a lovely strand of color at the waist…I think THAT would have been better…because it looks like she’s wrapped up in the sky to me…which is LOVELY!!! Her hair? I LOVE BANGS…however, these are a no on her! It’s too much…a slick back look…or even an upsweet would have served her better I think!
I ADORE Gwendoline!!! However, if her Man designed that dress for her…I got questions…and issues….
IJS….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind Dockery’s dress as much, but the details don’t hold up to close scrutiny. Shame because the color use was a good idea.
The problem with Gwendolyn’s dress is the material. It would look stately otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the way Michelle looks and the dress is pretty
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle Dockery with bangs looks like Megan Mullally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually thought it was Mullally when I first saw the clip. I had to read the headline twice to realize it was Dockery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the dress I dislike, but her face seems so puffed up somehow. Sort of pudding-y.
The dress is rather cool, gives off a vintage vibe imho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Gwendolyn looks amazing. If only the dress was steamed (or ironed? Not sure which would be used to get wrinkles from the fabric.) The color is pretty on her, the cut is flattering, and her hair is interesting. Love it. I do agree with your take on the blue dress though. That shade :/ and the flowers…yikes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle looks gorgeous, her dress is so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand how you hate Michelle’s dress. Even if you don’t like it I don’t see how the dress is hatable. Personally I like it even if it’s rather simple and her hair isn’t bad even if I don’t think it suits her, her face looks odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m normally a Bangs Defender, but she looks better without them. That dress is straight up hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no, no, no. Not good all around on either lady & both have such potential!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? I thought Michelle’s dress was stunning. I often think the fashion critiques on this site though are way off base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. Her dress was one of my favourites the moment I saw it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the dress didn’t have the orange flowers on them it would look much better. Simple and classy. That shade of blue looks beautiful with her pale skin, a bit ice queen-ish.
Gwendolyn also looks great. If her dress had been tighter around her rib area it would’ve looked better. The fabric is bad though but that’s not her fault. I’ve made the mistake of buying shirts made from the same fabric and it looks good at first but you can’t move a muscle without wrinkling the whole damn thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just think of this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gJldDNe4Kg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think either dress is fantastic, but I DO think that both colors (baby blue and shiny mustard??) are difficult to wear and yet both ladies really pull them off. I like the risk on that front.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that Gwendolyn and Judith Light are both women who always serve FACE and poses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Michelle’s look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Gwendoline’s dress, but it looks like a sueded silk, which wrinkles as soon as you sit down. I have a dress in sueded silk, which as soon as I sit down wrinkles. I don’t love the color either, but she sure is selling it. Michelle is so beautiful that she still looks beautiful with those uneven bangs. The dress would be gorgeous without those awful orange applique flowers. If it had a sash around the waist or even a brooch it would be much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t make up my mind on this one – this is like my favorite color in the world, and as we were talking about Sophie Cumberbatch’s skin, Michelle’s is very much like that – like fresh milk. So the color is fabulous on her with the contrasting dark hair. And I love Herrera most of the time – it might have worked without the orange applique and without the extra top inch or so of ruffle which makes it look like the tops of drapes. A smoother sexier bodice and it would have worked. I’d have put my hair up on this one, as well, and done some chandelier earrings, too, to make it more grown up and less David’s Bridal Maid of Honor . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gwendoline looks like a shrunken head in beetlejuice
Report this comment as spam or abuse