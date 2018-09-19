Lindsay Shookus ‘will always care about Ben [Affleck's] health and want the best for him’

These are photos of Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys on Monday night, after she won her third Emmy for her work as a producer on Saturday Night Live. That’s a huge accomplishment so of course she’s obliged to give insider quotes to the celebrity press about her ex boyfriend, who is dating a 22 year-old Playboy model and getting day passes from his rehab facility. Lindsay’s first public outing with Ben Affleck was to the Emmys last year, where he was seen drinking after he had completed some kind of rehab that was definitely not inpatient. So it makes sense that they’re asking her I guess.

Why is that women who date Ben Affleck look so much better after they break up with him? Lindsay is practically glowing. Here’s what a source People about Lindsay’s thoughts on Ben:

In the wake of the pair’s breakup, a source tells PEOPLE that Shookus is “focusing on the SNL season ahead and Emmys and focusing on putting her family, work and friends first, after having focused on Ben for so long. She will always care about him, but wants him to take care of himself.”

“Lindsay will always care about Ben’s health and want the best for him, but right now she’s focusing on herself, her work and her daughter,” the first source tells PEOPLE. “Lindsay has an awesome support system between her friends and family, and she’s been so grateful for all of the love in her life. The SNL cast has been extremely supportive throughout all of this.”

[From People]

Meanwhile Lindsay reactivated her Instagram account and she left all her pictures of Affleck up, because she’s over that a-hole and doesn’t need to scrub him from her social media.

I hope Lindsay can go back to her life as an SNL producer and generally stay out of the press. Maybe she’ll make better choices with her next relationship. I don’t feel sorry for her though, especially if she’s at all responsible for the Emmys this year. Those SNL people should be ashamed.

13 Responses to “Lindsay Shookus ‘will always care about Ben [Affleck's] health and want the best for him’”

  1. Mego says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Why is it that the women who date Ben Affleck look so much better after breaking up with them? If the reports are true about him telling her to change the way she looked etc that’s an indication of the way he treats women. I can’t imagine the number he did on Jennifer Garner who still gets co-dependency shamed as though she is responsible for his terrible life choices. All she did was love him and want him to be a better man. Now Shauna Sexton is getting blamed for his failure to commit to rehab. Misogynistic nonsense.

    Reply
  2. Louise says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Wow she’s tall. Also, she looks happy. Good for her. She has her job, independence and can leave Ben in the dust.

    Reply
  3. Millenial says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    She looks great and she just won another Emmy. If there are winners and losers in breakups, I think she definitely just came out on top.

    Reply
  4. Mela says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Breaks up are painful and hard, even with drunk jerks like Ben but The smartest thing she did in regards to Ben was to run as fast as she could away from him.

    Sounds like she pities him. He is pathetic

    Reply
  5. Barrett says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Great arms. Workouts show, that’s all I got!

    Reply
  6. SWP says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Still don’t like her, still don’t respect her. Bad vibes off that one. I still think she thought she could be the “cool girl” to Jen’s “mean wifey mommy” character…And we see how that worked out for her. Gross.

    Reply
  7. JoJo says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Not so sure. My guess is we haven’t seen the last of Lindsay. I do think she’s the one that dumped Ben because of his downward spiral, but if Ben truly sobered up, I think she’d be back in. If you want to believe them, recent press quotes pretty much said as much – that she felt she needed to let him hit bottom, that he’d enter rehab and they’d work things out (although it doesn’t seem to be working out that way with Shauna in the picture now.) Let’s face it, she’s been with him for probably a good 5 years now if you believe the reports, so she “ain’t over him yet.”

    I don’t agree with others that these women “pity” Affleck. Nah. If the past is any indicator, I think any of them would probably choose to be right back at it with this guy if he legitimately cleaned himself up. Lindsay … and probably Garner too.

    Reply

