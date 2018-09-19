Kanye West: ‘I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again’

Kanye West loves California. It inspires him. His music and his fashion line have been influenced by “Calabasas,” the area where he lives with his family. Kanye and Kim have owned homes all over Los Angeles, and I can’t even keep track of it all. Kim has always been LA-based, but Kanye does like to travel, and he especially likes to leave LA to record his music. So… what to make of this? Kanye announced that he’s moving back to Chicago full-time.
Kanye West is moving to Chicago … but that doesn’t mean he’s abandoning L.A. Kanye made the announcement Monday at a Windy City event with Chance the Rapper, saying, “I gotta let y’all know that I’m moving back to Chicago and I’m never leaving again.”
We know a thing or two about the latest development, and it has nothing to do with Kanye fleeing Los Angeles, where he lives with Kim Kardashian West and their 3 kids. Sources close to Kanye say he and Kim have already found a home in Chi-Town and that’s where we know he wants to establish his permanent residence, but they are keeping all of their properties in L.A. In addition to the house they just built, they have multiple properties in L.A., including 300 acres that Kanye is developing, and that project is still a go. We’re told Kanye will move his Yeezy offices from Calabasas to Chicago.
It’s a little confusing, but we’re told Kanye views it this way … that he will have a home base in Chicago, but apparently he believes he can have more than one home base.
You’ll recall … Kanye launched Donda’s House — named after his mom — in Chicago in 2013. It’s a place for artists to develop their skills and collab with others.
My interpretation is that Chicago is about to become Kanye’s work-base and he’ll still consider LA his home-base. I think there are two solid possibilities here. One possibility is that Kanye just wants to support the artistic community in Chicago and wants to be a part of some kind of Chicago Renaissance, even if he’s not going to be there full-time. The second possibility is that Kanye is speaking the truth and he’ll be moving to Chicago full time and Kim will be in LA full-time and they’ll just live like that. I’m not sure that people realize that… Kanye and Kim have always spent a lot of time apart. That’s been their relationship from the beginning. Even when Kim was pregnant with North, Kanye spent months at a time working and living in Paris. I tend to think their marriage works better that way, when they aren’t together a lot of the time.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
I think it will be good for him to go home…folks are celebrating from 75th to the Wyld 100s!!!! I hope this turns out to be a consistently good transition for him….
Me too Lala!
Question – does Chicago even want you after the way you and your wife sh*t all over Donda’s House (something she has never apologized for and dropped after it quit being newsworthy) because someone dared to question why you ignored it?
I would ask you to take your wife and her entire horrible family with you if you go and never leave, but I would feel bad asking the city to take on that burden.
Yea…we want him back…cause…we’re USED TO HIM BEING LIKE THIS!!!! And thank you for that considerate paragraph about Kim et al…
Seriously…I’m a Chicago native…and I TRULY THANK YOU FOR THAT!!!! We’re SICK of folks fobbing their putrid discards on our city….(Yes, POTUS Obama…I’m talking about YOU and Mayor (I can’t STAND HIM) Rham Emmanuel!!!!
No, we don’t.
I’m here and yeah, agree.
Nope, not in the least.
They work better when they are apart because their relationship is one of convenience. It’s so obvious there is no heat at all between them, they don’t even look like they are intimate. Kim does not seem attracted to him at all and I think for him shes his fashion muse, and his beard
Kim loves…Kim. Long distance relationships probably work fine for her.
And Kanye loves Kanye.
I don’t know about these two. I think they do genuinely care about each other. I don’t know whether it’s a romantic love, or more of a friendship or what – but they do seem for the most part suited in some strange strange way.
I know there’s plenty of couples who travel for work separately and don’t spend the kind of time living with their spouses as I do with mine. And for some people that seems to really work out fine. Not for everyone, clearly, but some people are more comfortable being able to do their own thing, and I guess when they find someone else who’s the same that can work out really well. I can imagine every time you end up in the same place at the same time that you’d be extra excited to see them, which is a nice little bonus. But I’m not someone who can live like that. I grew up with both parents at home, and a dad that went in to work really early, and would be home by around 2 or 3 pm and only have to put in overtime just before the holidays. He’d get something like 8 weeks vacation, and take it during our breaks from school. I have a friend who’s dad traveled a lot and worked really long hours so he was gone a lot. She’s completely content with her husband picking up a bunch of overtime and traveling for work when needed. She encourages the overtime, honestly, because that’s what she grew up with. My husbands dad sold hardwood and would cut land for people. His mother worked in the woods with him – so he’s used to being at the home base. It works out well for all of us, but I’m thankful I found someone who only likes to do the occasional overtime when he wants to justify splurging on something he doesn’t really need because for me, I’m more interested in spending time than having the extra cash.
Boy bye! My condolences to the good people of Chicago though.
I know! Poor Chicago..couldn’t he pick somewhere really far away? Maybe his own little island where he can pretend to be king?
So many things. First, Donda’s House is the organization he co-created and then abandoned.
Second, he and Kim have always lived apart. She always has to call him or e-mail him or even tweet him when things are going down. Frankly, I think that’s the only way she can deal with him and that’s why they will probably last for a few more years.
Last, Kanye is very Trump-like; there are a lot of words and grandiose ideas that he actually never really fulfills. So, I’m sure he’ll rent space, maybe even buy a house, but he won’t hire any Chicagoans and he’ll be bored with the concept within a few months. Then when someone calls him on it, Kim will fly in to cape for him and show “receipts.” (Not cause she cares but because she has to protect her own brand.)
All this.
ByThe Sea, you nailed it!
Kim and Kanye will continue to live separate lives. There is no way that Kim will relocate to Chicago full time. Of course there will be separation/divorce rumours but Kim(Kris) will only pull the plug on this marriage where it will somehow benefit them and not cause damage to the “brand”. They learned after the 72 day marriage to Kris Humphries and the fallout
Never say never, Kanye. What if you get a call from your pal Donnie with a cabinet appointment for ya? Surely you couldn’t let your country and your fellow Americans down now.
Rumors are he is going to run for president in 2024. Good luck with it all because I don’t believe it will last long.
Well, let;s see how many republicans vote for him. I certainly hope that we Democrats – with our slave mentality and sheeplike proclivities, as he and that Owens woman say about us – won’t flock to vote for him.
So less time with his kids
Maybe it`s better for the kids. Just sayin. How much time is he spending with them NOW?
This tells me he is serious about a 2024 Presidential run, he is laying the political ground floor in Chicago for himself! Just watch he is going to get more & more political now
It’s what he always wanted
I read somewhere that he is under the impression his alma mater offered him a teaching position, whereupon the Art Institute of Chicago said it ain’t us. Bless his heart.
Every time I go to Massachusetts, I say I’m moving back there and never leaving, but when my flight leaves, I’m on the plane heading back to Florida. Him and Kim seem to handle living separate lives, and I doubt she would leave California, so maybe he really is moving back
Kanye does love making pronouncements.
It’s attention seeking….
Ever see the movie, “Barbershop: The Final Cut”? In one scene, someone suggests that they ask Kanye to do a benefit concert for the neighborhood, and someone else yells, “Kanye’s not coming back! Kanye’s a Kardashian now!”
First Bieber wants to join my country and now Kanye wants to rejoin my city (and bring Kim with him). What horrible things did we do to deserve this?!
People calling it Chi-town is so lame. Kim is never moving here there is no paparazzi, whose going to photograph all her very important moments of the day. It will be like when Kristin Calamari was dating Jay and she would “just happen to get caught walking her dog on Michigan Ave.” Whose taking your picture? The guy dressed as The Tinman who robots to Michael Jackson or the guy who preaches about Christianity from his bullhorn.
