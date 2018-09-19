Angelina Jolie signs on to another film, ‘The Kept’: does she need the money?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce/custody drama has been quiet for more than a week. I wonder what’s happening behind the scenes? Is Brad focusing any attention on the lawsuit he’s now facing because many of his Make It Right homes in New Orleans are falling apart? Will he continue to attack Jolie as a way to deflect from the MIR lawsuit? I don’t know. E! News did a rundown of all of the crap that’s happened in the past two years, because September 20th is the two-year anniversary of Angelina filing for divorce just days after Brad terrorized his family on a private plane. E! News doesn’t have any new information, but I bet some story drops this week. In the meantime, Angelina Jolie has signed on to a new film:
Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights.
Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation.
Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that descends upon an isolated farm in upstate New York. Midwife Elspeth Howell returns home to the carnage: her husband and four of her children, murdered. Before she can discover her remaining son Caleb, alive and hiding the kitchen pantry, another shot rings out over the snow-covered valley. Caleb, who is 12 years old, must tend to his mother until she recovers enough for them to take to the frozen wilderness in search of the men responsible.
The novel was originally published in 2014 by HarperCollins Publishers.
Jolie recently wrapped the sequel to “Maleficent” and is now currently filming “Come Away” opposite David Oyelowo. She also voiced one of the characters in Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan.” She is repped by UTA.
Well, that answers the questions I had about whether Angelina had wrapped on Maleficent 2. I’m glad filming wasn’t disrupted by Brad’s shenanigans, although I’d be willing to bet that Angelina will probably have to do some reshoots at some point, just because they always have to do *some* reshoots these days. I also didn’t know that she’s currently filming Come Away right now. Hm. As for this new film… it sounds depressing as hell. But I’m really glad that she’s working in front of the camera again. She chose to take a step back from acting for so many years. Too many years. I honestly don’t think that Angelina has reignited a love affair with acting though – I bet she’s just taking these roles to make some money and to separate herself financially from Brad even more.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN, Avalon Red.
Of course she needs the money, but she probably also genuinely enjoys working.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never been a huge Jolie fan but I love her now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to because the father wont just be responsible financially. But, this movie is interesting. Come away is more of she wants money than this “the kept”…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is balancing her interests vs responsibility well. Maleficent 2, Ivan and Come Away will bring in the big bucks. This role, Jim Thorpe will be her passion projects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she is doing Come Away for the money, it’s not a big studio movie. In fact, I think that they still need to find distributors. Angelina has always liked to choose movies that has some connection to her real life, and Come Away seems to be that, a couple struggling while their kids must deal with the family drama.
But yeah Maleficent 2 and Ivan will bring her the money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she definitely needs the money to support her family. I see nothing wrong with that and admire it very much. Her lifestyle requires a large income especially with all of her children and meeting their needs. I think she’s doing the right thing and she has a mad work ethic. Good on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ive read this book, its great. Maybe she didnt want to pass it up, very emotional story
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes the book is definitely an interesting read and you really feel for the 12 year son in all of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This role sounds amazing and truly will showcase her brilliant acting skills. This whole movie could be potential award winning.
Angelina stepped back from acting to take care of her children. She donates 1/3 of her salary to charity as well as taking care of her children financially. She has to go back to acting but I am glad she also directs and produces more.
The smear campaign from Brad is quiet probably because of Angelina’s new brilliant lawyer Samantha. Samantha wouldn’t get bullied by Brad & co and she probably told them to stop playing dirty or else. Last week Brad apparently submitted a response to Angelina petition submitted back in 2016. Not a single peep or leak from that response so I am willing to bet it has something horrible on Brad on there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, armchair psychology, but seems like AJ could be working out some issues with this one… Better than boxing or primal scream therapy, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Working is a good distraction for when the kids are with dad. Helps fill the time so you don’t spend too much time upset and missing your babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Over rated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she has to work. She is only 43 years old. She is still relatively young, still beautiful, seems to have her health issues under control, finally getting to the end of this dragged out divorce, well child custody, and still has some acting chops.
She has always been independent but I believe when she was with Brad she felt security but now its her and the kids and when this is over she will have to support them 50/50. That’s a lot with 6 kids. So she is going for the big bucks and as some of his stans, supporters and her haters wish her career is not over. Studios want to make money they don’t care who you divorced.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maleficent had it’s wrap party the 18th of August, a week after she returned to L.A. so she scheduled things very well after having filmed Ivan in late April and May too. She’s also a producer on all of her 4 upcoming films, so I guess that helps with scheduling and it’s always been said she’s very organised. There was a period where Angelina used to do about 2-3 films a year in the years just before she got with Pitt and had the 6 kids. It always seemed like she did projects she found interesting yes, but mainly for the money so she could fund her charities and do her own thing. So I agree it’s not because she’s suddenly rediscovered her love for acting, she called herself the breadwinner of her family, so I agree that it’s so she’s financially secure and separates herself further from Pitt. I’m glad she’s picking up projects and look forward to all her films.
As for the divorce mess, my guess is we will definitely be getting news in the next few weeks, likely early October or even sooner. Pitt filed a responsive declaration on the 12th of September, and the next step is for the judge to give them a date for a hearing, which I assume has been set already. It’s possible birfurcation will be granted and custody, child support decided at this hearing IMO, as I assume the custody evulator who has been on the job since January 2017 has completed his report, therapists reports submited etc, and it will be the lawyers making their cases. So yay fun * not *. It will be interesting to see how that info is disseminated, whether through leaks and spin, straight forward leaks or a statement from one or both, or just silence?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m honestly glad she has these projects coming,as a fan I was a little “disappointed”when she said she wants to retire from the screen cause as some already said she’s still young,Still in demand & still gorgeous & has that magnetic screen presence.She’s also producing all these projects so I’m sure she’s enjoying that part of the film process as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought people said she was done in hollywood and no one wanted to work with her again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she is so done that she keeps getting movies offers and has signed unto 3 that we know of 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a multimillionaire who has racked up a fortune over the past 20 years. No matter how much the divorce will cost I highly doubt it will register in her bank account. If she really was in need for money she’d just do an endorsement gig instead of sacrificing months of actual labor and family time for a movie. Endorsements are a lot more lucrative than movies these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Needs’ the money? AJ doesn’t NEED the money…she has earned millions upon millions in the past, and stands to earn millions upon millions more with the release of her next movies alone (and good for her!). Her life style is her choice; she is not in the situation that millions of suddenly single moms are in – low paying jobs, needing gov’t assistance, can barely, if at all, afford day care…much less being able to choose to take time off to spend it with their kids. AJ has choices…most single Moms do not.
While I feel for her situation, I do not have the ‘feels’ for her finances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That movie sounds like quite the downer. I’ll pass.
Glad things have quieted down on the divorce front, it’s not good for the kids to have so much public drama about it. Hopefully their father remembers that and doesn’t resume the mudslinging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she’ll get a good salary from the film, but I don’t think it;s about money, I think she’s ready to start getting awards again. This movie doesn’t sound like a financial blockbuster, it sounds like her stepping stone back into movies like Changeling. If she needed the money, she could probably put a call into wherever and get a franchise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I suspect both she and Brad need money. Not desperately, but I think they’ve both been a bit less than comfortable for a while now.
I always thought they lived a very lavish lifestyle for two actors with some big paycheques but no crazy back-end deals or wildly profitable sideline businesses (eg. Clooney’s tequila). The real estate, the reno’s, the private travel, the huge staff…they weren’t living that differently from people with an extra zero in their net worth. That was ok when they had their pick of 20 million pay-days, but the industries changed a lot now and there’s not nearly as many of those to go around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse