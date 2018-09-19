Angelina Jolie signs on to another film, ‘The Kept’: does she need the money?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce/custody drama has been quiet for more than a week. I wonder what’s happening behind the scenes? Is Brad focusing any attention on the lawsuit he’s now facing because many of his Make It Right homes in New Orleans are falling apart? Will he continue to attack Jolie as a way to deflect from the MIR lawsuit? I don’t know. E! News did a rundown of all of the crap that’s happened in the past two years, because September 20th is the two-year anniversary of Angelina filing for divorce just days after Brad terrorized his family on a private plane. E! News doesn’t have any new information, but I bet some story drops this week. In the meantime, Angelina Jolie has signed on to a new film:

Angelina Jolie is attached to star in the adaptation of the novel “The Kept,” to which Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights. Jolie will also produce with Alice Birch penning the adaptation. Based on the 2014 James Scott novel, the story is set in the winter of 1897, and follows a trio of killers that descends upon an isolated farm in upstate New York. Midwife Elspeth Howell returns home to the carnage: her husband and four of her children, murdered. Before she can discover her remaining son Caleb, alive and hiding the kitchen pantry, another shot rings out over the snow-covered valley. Caleb, who is 12 years old, must tend to his mother until she recovers enough for them to take to the frozen wilderness in search of the men responsible. The novel was originally published in 2014 by HarperCollins Publishers. Jolie recently wrapped the sequel to “Maleficent” and is now currently filming “Come Away” opposite David Oyelowo. She also voiced one of the characters in Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan.” She is repped by UTA.

[From Variety]

Well, that answers the questions I had about whether Angelina had wrapped on Maleficent 2. I’m glad filming wasn’t disrupted by Brad’s shenanigans, although I’d be willing to bet that Angelina will probably have to do some reshoots at some point, just because they always have to do *some* reshoots these days. I also didn’t know that she’s currently filming Come Away right now. Hm. As for this new film… it sounds depressing as hell. But I’m really glad that she’s working in front of the camera again. She chose to take a step back from acting for so many years. Too many years. I honestly don’t think that Angelina has reignited a love affair with acting though – I bet she’s just taking these roles to make some money and to separate herself financially from Brad even more.