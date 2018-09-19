Oh good, Bryan Singer is getting a second chance to be a big Hollywood director

Back in December of last year, Bryan Singer finally had to face some consequences. For years and decades, there were rumors about Singer and his interest in teenage boys. For years, there were rumors of lawsuits about to be filed, or settlements that were hushed up. It was clear that Singer had powerful friends, and it was clear that the Hollywood establishment still believed in Singer generally speaking, as long as those establishment people could look the other way when it came to the rumors. It was in December that Singer dropped out of public view very mysteriously, and rumor was that an exposé was about to drop. It did not. But Singer was fired from directing Bohemian Rhapsody after notably unprofessional behavior (he disappeared for days and weeks at a time and apparently threw something at Rami Malek). Days after Singer was fired, a lawsuit was filed – Singer was accused of raping a 17-year-old boy on a yacht in 2003.
In the months afterwards, we didn’t hear much about the lawsuit or Singer. He went into hiding, he kept out of public view. But this late summer/early autumn seems to be the moment so many “recovering predators” are trying to launch their comebacks. So of course we get this piece of news in the trade papers:
Bryan Singer is in negotiations to direct Millennium’s Red Sonja. The X-Men: Apocalypse helmer, who has battled bad PR, lawsuits and continued scrutiny in the post-#MeToo era — none of which seems to have stuck — would take the reins on a big-screen adaptation of the 1970s sword and sorcery Conan the Barbarian comic book spinoff. Ashley Miller, who wrote X-Men: First Class (which Singer produced), is writing the screenplay.
Millennium is financing and producing the new version of Sonja and is hoping to start a franchise and capture the audience that turned out for Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman. A Sonya movie has been in the works at Millennium for over a decade and Singer boarding the project would put it back on the fast-track. In 2008, Robert Rodriguez teamed up with his then-girlfriend Rose McGowan for the project, making a big splashy announcement at Comic-Con that year. But those two fell off the project and it has languished in deep development, with writers coming and going ever since. Previously, the property spawned a 1985 movie starring Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Sources say Millennium will pay Singer top dollar for the assignment, which is seen as a step toward rehabilitating the director’s image. Singer was fired by Fox after repeatedly not showing up for work on the set of its Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, among other work offenses. In December, he was sued by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who accused the director of raping him when he was a 17-year-old boy in 2003. It wasn’t the first time that Singer had faced such an accusation. Singer is set to receive full directing credit and the movie is now generating strong buzz inside and outside of the studio. While audiences and critics will be the jury on Bohemian Rhapsody when it opens Nov. 2, Millennium is willing to take a chance on Singer given that “none of the allegations seem to have merit,” says an insider.
Singer was dropped by his agency, WME, earlier this year and has been negotiating the Red Sonja deal with the help of his attorney David Feldman.
Well, there you go. This is how Hollywood is going to deal with all of the predators: they will make them “go away” for about eight or nine months, then they’ll be welcomed back with open arms. If they’re white dudes. Meanwhile, where are all of the directors and casting agents who should be lining up work for all of the actors and actresses who were abused, harassed and assaulted? *crickets* Oh, right. Only men like Bryan Singer get second chances.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Disgusting. Now I’m wondering who at Millennium Films was at Singer’s “parties”. Worth checking out.
Millennium Films aka Alchemy aka Nu Image, puts out 99% garbage action films. Easy boycott. I had some interest in their upcoming Hellboy reboot…I don’t any longer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I was interested in that too, Mia. Especially with David Harbour in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure these “parties” have been attended by a lot of various people and he’s using that info against them to get back in the game. Sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That white dinner jacket over the black t shirt is awful. It’s like the uniform of power-abusing Hollywood douchebags. they want to capture the Wonder Woman audience by hiring a known sexual predator? Yeah, that’ll work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know right? I couldn’t believe that line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually yelled when I read that part. Hard pass from this WW audience member.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprised at all.
Ladies, we need to step up and punish these rapists with our monies. Not only do we cancel them, we also need to get our friends and family to stop watching their movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is basically it, and the first test comes soon. Do NOT see Bohemian Rhapsody in theatres. Yes I know it looks good. Yes I know Rami Malek. Guess what? He’ll live.
Bryan Singer has maintained sole director credit on this movie and gets the credit of it succeeds. It’s concerning to see some of the same people going “Ugh! They should never release another Woody Allen movie” then turn around and say “Oh I can’t wait to see that Queen movie!”. Major side eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. A boycott seems to be the only way at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In news that should surprise no one. White dudes can literally get away with ANYTHING. In a few years (or less) Harvey Weinstein is going to slime his way back and people will fall all over themselves to work with him.
Now we only have to wait to see the disappointing line up of people trying to explain why it is okay to work with him because he’s you know, so contrite and besides, he’s really a great director and stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dammit, Ronan, get crackin’ on this story!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s it. Whenever I see a movies that was produced by Harvey Weinstein, I cancelled them and not watched them again. This goes for Bryan Singer… I am done watching his movies and television shows. Also, these are the same Hollywood people who would wrlce back Bryan Singer but refuse to bring back James Gunn?
Hollywood is pathetic and perverted. This is unacceptable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they’re all just waiting for the public at large to forget: Spacey, Weinstein, Lauer, Rose– they’ll all be back. At some point. it will happen if nobody speaks out. We need that outrage like when Louis CK attempted it. They keep testing the waters…we can’t let them get back in the pool without shouting our anger. Sent an email to Millennium films expressing my dismay. Let’s all do the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who ever is protecting this guy must have attended one of those “pool parties” and is terrified of the news getting out. If some reporter (Ronan Farrow perhaps?)starts digging and starts naming names, this could be a Harvey Weinstein level scandal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s even more gross about this is that the origin of Red Sonya unless they are changing the origin of the story is that she was a rape victim so with him directing this film is insane after what he’s been accused of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, they might be dumb/arrogant enough to think that gives him an advantage in understanding the story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am actually not surprised with Singer. He already managed to stay under the radar and allegations of assaults on underage boys is something that you usually dont just walk away from. Spacey had less allegations against him for example and had more fame/was more beloved than Singer.
But I am not surprised as I am sure Singer has A LOT of dirt on other people. Weinstein, Tobak and Spacey were known to people and had their helpers but they mostly acted alone. Singer threw big parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are so right. I think Singer has a LOT of dirt on A LOT of people. People you wouldn’t expect. Some with wives and kids. That is the only valid reason I can think of as to why he has not been ousted like the other predators. It’s just baffling to see power at work. I’m sure his parties have been attended by a lot of different people and not just your typical Hollywood crowd, I’m thinking law enforcement people, lawyers, your favorite JOURNALISTS and that why he has is still standing and has not received an expose. Like, they’re literally skipping him to go expose other more obscure people with lesser issues. Wonder WHY? SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is interesting from a legal point of view. Millennium must be very confident that the allegations against Singer either have no merit, or are unprovable (not the same thing). Otherwise, they would not risk pumping lots of money into a film that might never see the light of day if a MeToo scandal finally does blow up around him. I suppose it might be the case that, for all the blind items, the accusations against Singer are not going to stand up in a court.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disgusting – great way to NOT get the WW target audience NOT to see the movie.
This will no doubt set Rose McGowan off, wasn’t remaking Red Sonja one of her pet projects with ex Robert Rodriguez? She was all over remaking it.
I loved the original, even thou Brigitte Neilson’s acting was a bit hammy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who would anyone sign on for a project with this monster?!?! Everyone knows about the things he’s done. Why would anyone want to be linked to that? It absolutely boggles my mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s probably blackmailing them because a lot of the power that be in Hollywood probably attended his “parties”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so infuriating. The stories about Singer have been around FOREVER. And yeah yeah yeah he’s a decent director that the studios can trust with their money but he’s 100% replaceable That is, he’s not some kind of brilliant artist (not that that is an excuse to work with a man who rapes young boys). I have to agree with the posters above who are speculating that Singer has dirt on other people in the industry. That’s the only thing that makes sense to me about this story. This man is a predator who belongs in prison, not directing films.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The last two throwaway lines in the excerpt caught my eye that he’s been dropped by WME and is represented by his lawyer. Isn’t WME the agency that Terry Crews was/is fighting after their agent assaulted him? They stood by the agent for how long and dropped Singer right away? Interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see that Aziz Ansari posted on his IG that he was working on new material? (Speaking of “comebacks” for these creeps.) I was so glad to see Aziz’s IG post!! It reminded me that I still followed him and needed to UNFOLLOW him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. I remember a friend told me when I was about 19 of her 17/18 year old (younger looking) friend meeting him at a rooftop party in London. Apparently Singer “aggressively pursued” him and generally behaved like a creep. So none of this was surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse