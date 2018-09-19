‘Sesame Street’ writer confirms that Bert & Ernie have always been gay

I feel like this is old news, but I guess we needed a second confirmation. Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie are totally homosexual. They are one with the gay agenda. They are not best friends who merely live together, shop together, cook with each other and sleep in the same room. They are gayer than Christmas. And why would anyone care? Love is love and Bert and Ernie like their privacy. I respected them for that. Now a Sesame Street writer says that of course they’re gay, like we didn’t know!
Sesame Street fans have always wondered whether Muppet roommates Bert and Ernie were more than just best friends. Hoping to put the speculation to rest, former Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman addressed the rumored relationship during a Tuesday interview with LGBTQ lifestyle website Queerty, saying the audience should trust their intuition that the two puppets are a couple.
“I remember one time that a column from the San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked ‘Are Bert & Ernie lovers?’ And that, coming from a preschooler was fun,” Saltzman said in the interview. “And that got passed around, and everyone had their chuckle and went back to it…. I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them.”
Saltzman said his treatment of the characters was reflective of his own relationship with editor Arnold Glassman. “More than one person referred to Arnie & I as ‘Bert & Ernie.’ I was Ernie. I look more Bert-ish. And Arnie as a film editor — if you thought of Bert with a job in the world, wouldn’t that be perfect? Bert with his paper clips and organization? And I was the jokester. So it was the Bert & Ernie relationship.”
Saltzman also revealed that he would reference moments from his and Glassman’s own demeanors when writing for Bert and Ernie. “I don’t think I’d know how else to write them, but as a loving couple. I wrote sketches … Arnie’s OCD would create friction with how chaotic I was. And that’s the Bert & Ernie dynamic. The things that would tick off Arnie would be the things that would tick off Bert. How could it not?” he told the outlet.
Despite seeing the puppet characters as a gay couple, Saltzman admitted that he “would never have said that to the head writer” or proclaim “Oh, I’m writing this, this is my partner and me.”
Nonetheless, Saltzman was very aware that Bert and Ernie “appealed to a gay audience.” “And [Snuffleupagus], this depressed person nobody can see, that’s sort of Kafka! It’s sort of gay closeted, too.”
Once you see the subtle ways adult writers slip messages, themes and ideas into kids’ shows, it’s hard to stop seeing them. Scooby Doo is a good example – have you ever watched the old cartoon as an adult? It’s such a trip. Literally, it’s about a pot-smoking hippie in a van with a talking dog, and he’s friends with a smart lesbian, a jock and a hot girl. And they solve crimes while baked. Anyway, as for Bert & Ernie: we been knew. They are charming old gay dudes who fuss at each other but secretly love every minute they spend with each other. They are the quintessential old married couple.
Sesame Street released a statement about it. LIKE HELL THEY DON’T HAVE A SEXUAL ORIENTATION. THIS IS GAY ERASURE. If Muppet “characters” aren’t allowed to have sexual orientation, then how do you explain Miss Piggy’s whole dominatrix-diva vibe?
Miss Piggy and Kermit got divorced but puppets don’t have a sexual identity? sure, Jan.
Yeah so frog & pig sex is ok but Bert and Ernie are “just friends”. Smdh..
Here I am as “that nerd”, but The Muppets are different than the characters from Sesame Street. The Muppets do have much more developed, human adult characteristics while the Sesame Street characters are developed for kids without more adult characteristics. It’s a completely different show with completely different morals. Just because they’re both puppets doesn’t mean that they’re both the same. I’ll get off my Muppet soapbox now.
but their main defense is that they’re puppets so they don’t have a sexual orientation. 😒
Their main defense is that they are best friends and that sex has nothing to do with it. Why can’t two men live together without people assuming that they are gay? Yes, these are fictional characters made for children, but we have put so many societal constraints on them based on our own biases. Just let Bert & Ernie live together in friendship.
You’re right, Laura. That’s the difference. And for the record, I hated that Kermit was in a relationship with Piggy. I watched the Muppets as a kid and didn’t want to see romance interfering with the funny storylines.
You do realize there are kids out there with gay parents, gay siblings, gay friends and family, right? There’s no moral boundary being violated for them. That’s just their life being reflected back at them on screen. And for that matter, there shouldn’t be any moral issue related to homosexuality at this point, anyway. Two consensual, loving adults is not an issue unless you have strong religious moral compunctions – which in my experience, tend to be selective anyway.
I don’t know where you get the idea that society has an issue with men living together. We have fraternities. We have plenty of shows where men are roommates or best friends. There is something to be said for America’s bizarrely toxic masculine culture, but that’s not the rule across the board. What most straight male or female friends don’t do is sleep in the same room and go through the every minutiae of daily living attached at the hip. I grew up in a heteronormative family, but when I watched Sesame Street as a kid, I always assumed they were boyfriends. Didn’t see anything wrong it. Didn’t understand why anyone would. Sesame Street missed an opportunity here to not make a big deal out of something that isn’t a big deal at all, and in doing so, they said more with that adamant denial than if they’d said nothing at all.
Thanks for the clarification Captain Obvious at Sesame Street. Next you’ll reveal that Peanuts characters Marcie and Peppermint Patty are lesbians.
Scooby Doo and Shaggy got the munchies when they disembarked from the smoke-filled Spicoli van after burning the doobage.
Those crazy kids!
This brings me so much joy.
I reject that they are gay. No fashion style and Bert’s grooming, particularly his unibrow, is unacceptable:-)
good one!
I beg to differ! Bert has an obsession with Argyle socks! He may not be chic but he had very specific taste. There were Bert and Ernie couple portraits hanging on their walls, and they shared a room at night. I’m not sure why Sesame Street insists they are best friends. If they are not lovers, then it makes more sense that they are brothers instead of besties. My toddler is obsessed with Sesame Street, it’s the only thing on TV that catches and holds her attention (besides The Little Prince, for some reason she loves that movie too). We watch the Classics on HBO and our entire household knows every song word for word. There’s a Sesame Street song for every situation around my house lol. And we love Bert and especially Ernie!!
My kids love the little Prince!! I bet your little would LOVE room on the broom, and the stick too then. Short little beautiful claymation style movies
For what it’s worth, I have an old sesame Street treasury book, and it made me sad because Bert is really emotionally abusive in it, and Ernie gets verbally and emotionally destroyed by him constantly, which sets him up to be vulnerable in other situations with others who take advantage of him. I had never seen Bert like that and it made me sad.
Please stop calling out all of us tragically un-hip and unfashionable gays like this.
Nevermind
I KNEW it! This reminds me of when Rosie O came out.
They did not openly profess their muppet love so children of zealots could be free to enjoy their witty reparte and shenanigans. And guess what! It doesn’t matter one whit cause EVerybody loves these guys and there ain’t nothing they can do about it.
What? Oh, yeah. A bigot pass up a chance to spew hatred; I don’t know what I was thinking. Sodommites and they’re both going to meet the Teletubbies in Hades; got it.
What is the sesame street statement saying–to teach kids that they could be friends with people who are “very different” from themselves? I guess because one is orange with a round head and one is yellow with a conehead? Is that how they are different?
As a small child…I thought that two men (which is what I identified B & E as) living together meant they were TOGETHER…I just thought that when you were grown…you can be…TOGETHER with anybody you wanted…
Sigh…out of the minds…of babes….
I agree with Laura. Sesame Street is different from the Muppets in that the audience is kids (though I enjoyed it as a parent watching with them). I appreciate that the writer drew from his experience to depict a loving couple but he also says there was no agenda behind it. And that’s why it works – not to portray them as gay but to see the friendship and warmth between them.
Thanks MP
It’s a huge disservice to the wide array of human relationships to think that two men have to be gay to live together. Our culture can be so limiting.
Why would it matter if the audience is kids? Children’s shows have heterosexual couples all the time. Why would a gay couple be different?
According to Sesame Street they’re like the odd couple. They were polar opposite friends who lived in the same room in twin beds next to each other. Honestly that’s probably how they started out 40 years ago but even as a kid I thought they were probably gay.
Me too. Then when I started what it again with my much younger sister, yeah, it went from probably to, ‘yeah, they a couple’.
I guess I was super naive but I always thought they were brothers.
They’re an interracial gay couple tbh
And I’m not here for these “they’re muppets they don’t have orientations I don’t want romance in the funny storylines!” That’s absolutely gay erasure and ignores how meaningful that gay relationship might be to a child who is watching and has been questioning their orientation. Representation matters and I’m ignoring Sesame Streets bad take and missed opportunity here.
The problem is the underlying homophobia that marks homosexual relationships as somehow salacious or emotionally inferior to heterosexual couples. When really, the reason they read as boyfriends to so many of us is because *that’s what romantic relationships are.* They’re essentially a more intense level of friendship. Sometimes that includes sex, and sometimes it doesn’t, but pretending that friendship and romantic love aren’t intimately intertwined is ridiculous. That’s why so many people can watch these shows and read homosexual undertones into behaviors – because they’re *no different than if the characters were heterosexual.* Even for those who read them as brothers, the idea is the same – we read the familial affection there. There are a myriad ways to read that relationship because all human relationships have those overlapping aspects.
I wish people would take a step back and think about the implications of Sesame Street making an actual statement about this, rather than staying silent. How that makes LGBT+ people feel that even mild interpretation of homosexuality is seen as something that needs to be denied. Ask yourself – if Bert and Ernie were male and female, would there be such a rush to deny it? Would it be such a big deal if people read them as lovers or friends if they were heterosexual? Hearing people couch it in a narrative of people impressing socially restrictive roles on men and ignoring the very real restrictions and media erasure LGBT+ identities have to tolerate is so frustrating.
