‘Sesame Street’ writer confirms that Bert & Ernie have always been gay

I feel like this is old news, but I guess we needed a second confirmation. Sesame Street’s Bert and Ernie are totally homosexual. They are one with the gay agenda. They are not best friends who merely live together, shop together, cook with each other and sleep in the same room. They are gayer than Christmas. And why would anyone care? Love is love and Bert and Ernie like their privacy. I respected them for that. Now a Sesame Street writer says that of course they’re gay, like we didn’t know!

Sesame Street fans have always wondered whether Muppet roommates Bert and Ernie were more than just best friends. Hoping to put the speculation to rest, former Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman addressed the rumored relationship during a Tuesday interview with LGBTQ lifestyle website Queerty, saying the audience should trust their intuition that the two puppets are a couple.

“I remember one time that a column from the San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked ‘Are Bert & Ernie lovers?’ And that, coming from a preschooler was fun,” Saltzman said in the interview. “And that got passed around, and everyone had their chuckle and went back to it…. I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were. I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them.”

Saltzman said his treatment of the characters was reflective of his own relationship with editor Arnold Glassman. “More than one person referred to Arnie & I as ‘Bert & Ernie.’ I was Ernie. I look more Bert-ish. And Arnie as a film editor — if you thought of Bert with a job in the world, wouldn’t that be perfect? Bert with his paper clips and organization? And I was the jokester. So it was the Bert & Ernie relationship.”

Saltzman also revealed that he would reference moments from his and Glassman’s own demeanors when writing for Bert and Ernie. “I don’t think I’d know how else to write them, but as a loving couple. I wrote sketches … Arnie’s OCD would create friction with how chaotic I was. And that’s the Bert & Ernie dynamic. The things that would tick off Arnie would be the things that would tick off Bert. How could it not?” he told the outlet.

Despite seeing the puppet characters as a gay couple, Saltzman admitted that he “would never have said that to the head writer” or proclaim “Oh, I’m writing this, this is my partner and me.”

Nonetheless, Saltzman was very aware that Bert and Ernie “appealed to a gay audience.” “And [Snuffleupagus], this depressed person nobody can see, that’s sort of Kafka! It’s sort of gay closeted, too.”