Kelly Clarkson got a daytime talk show on NBC, will be the lead-in for ‘Ellen’

Last month, it was reported that Kelly Clarkson was shooting a pilot for her own talk show. Well, the show got picked up and will hit the airwaves in the fall of 2019.
Deadline reports that the show, creatively titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, will air as a lead-in for Ellen on NBC-owned affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Connecticut. It will also air in Boston in a different time slot. Paul Telegdy, President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative & Reality Group released a statement.
“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year. With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, The Kelly Clarkson Show will have something for everyone.”
This sounds like the perfect show to air before Ellen, as it includes many of the same elements – “remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music.”
Kelly, who will be working double duty for NBC with the new talk show as well as her being part of The Voice for its 15th and 16th seasons, is enthusiastic. She said, “I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations. Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!” This really is going to be Ellen Lite, isn’t it?
The singer was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, where she spilled the beans about the new show, admitting to Jimmy “I love talking. It’s my favorite pastime.” She went on to describe what viewers are in for. Her touring band will be backing her up on the show and, “We sing every day on the show. I do this fan request thing that’s fun. On the pilot, I got people to sing with me and do little skits. It’s very musical as well. It would be weird if it wasn’t! If you don’t like music, you probably shouldn’t watch it.” Well, I’ve been warned.
Kelly seems cool, she has a good personality, but I’m not sure if the world needs another daytime talk show, especially one that sounds like an almost carbon copy of Ellen, with singing replacing dancing. Of course, what do I know? As long as I can still get my Judge Judy and Price is Right fix when I’m home sick (or “home sick”), anyone else can do whatever they want on daytime TV.
I love her but her makeup artist needs to be fired like hire me tbh with my three lipsticks and one liquid eyeliner I can do a better job right now…
YES. And she also needs to go back to brunette. This blonde is so harsh and ages her.
Oh my goodness. Who was demanding this? There’s already so many talk shows out there.
I’ve never really liked her. I didn’t like the kid spanking tour she went on a while back. I hate most of her music, and while she seems nice ‘enough’ for the most part, I just find her so dull. That said – I genuinely was rooting for her once she said that she’d refused to work with that creep Dr. Luke and share song writing credits.
So I don’t know. Maybe this will do well? I guess I’m not really her target audience, so as long as she’s working for those people, it could be a good move. But it seems like most celebrity talk shows really don’t have staying power.
I love Kelly, her personality, her talent, her music but even I don’t want to watch her talk show. Also, to have a talk show with Kelly right before a talk show with Ellen, seems like too much talk show to me.
Sounds awful.
1. It won’t last long.
2. That black-and-white zigzag monstrosity — someone burn it with fire, please!
Not to be a naysayer but remember these short term talk show hosts :
Katie Couric
Ricki Lake
Kris Jenner
Megan Mullaly
Bonnie Hunt
Carnie Wilson
Tempestt Bledsoe
There is more.
Bonnie Hunt is one of those people who seems really bright and funny, seemed to have friends in high places that wanted her to succeed but she never really took off.
Queen Latifah
Anderson Cooper
There are no more single host daytime shows that are successful, except for Wendy and she’s on her 10th season and was a radio host for eons.
and now add Steve Harvey show to the list.
I love Kelly Clarkson but agree with everyone…why a talk show? I think she’s a terrific guest, great on The Voice, but why does a celeb with a decent personality seem to automatically mean they need a talk show.
Also don’t see why Busy Phillips needs one, though I guess better her on E than Chelsea Handler. If I HAVE to watch one, would probably watch Kelly over Busy as she seems to bring more to the table. Watching Busy’s IG yesterday was kind of a turnoff when she forced her producer (or some exec for her show) to come in on Yom Kippur (he’s Jewish).
Holy crap I thought I was the only one. Yes she is talented and I do like her but I would not be engaged enough to watch her talk show. It’s not her per se, it’s just that not many people are suited to host a talk show.
Also just because you like to talk doesn’t mean you should host a talk show. Just because you like to cook doesn’t mean you can open a restaurant.
