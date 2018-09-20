Of course the GOP doesn’t even want Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser to testify

I don’t know what’s going to happen with the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. What I do know is that it seems like there are a million new stories about Kavanaugh and the nomination process every day. This is one of those stories that’s about a lot more than just “another doughy misogynist is going to become a SCOTUS justice.” It’s a story about believing women’s stories, it’s a story about what men “get away with,” it’s about rape culture, it’s about run-of-the-mill optics, and it’s about white men being super-salty that their authority is being challenged in any way. Here are some of the stories from the past day:
A schoolmate of Christine Blasey Ford remembers. The former schoolmate remembers hearing about the incident at the time, and the schoolmate says that something definitely happened, and that we should believe Professor Ford, or at the very least get the FBI to investigate.
As for the FBI investigation. Trump still hasn’t authorized the FBI investigation or an updated background check into Kavanaugh. Republicans still claim that the FBI looking into Professor Ford’s story would be unnecessary and unprecedented. Except that when Anita Hill came forward during Clarence Thomas’s nomination, the FBI did investigate. It took three days.
No surprise, the GOP hopes Prof. Ford refuses to testify. Professor Ford has maintained, through her lawyer, that before she agrees to testify, the FBI should investigate. Republican senators are doing everything they can to fast-track Kavanaugh’s nomination, so even as they publicly plead with Ford to come to Washington and testify, they hope that their smear campaign against her has worked and she’ll be too intimidated to testify.
Ford’s lawyer issued another statement. Professor Ford basically says that no derp, the GOP isn’t acting in good faith, and it’s asinine that they would only call Ford and Kavanaugh to testify, especially considering there were witnesses and other people Ford told over the years.
Dear Professor Ford. Yesterday, the hashtag #DearProfessorFord began trending on Twitter. Women shared stories and praised Professor Ford for standing up for herself and for standing up to a powerful man who assaulted her and left her traumatized.
We want you to know that you are not alone. You are a survivor. Millions of us have your back.
We call on Senators to demand a full, fair and trauma-informed investigation.
Signed,
Your Sisters pic.twitter.com/fsGNSH1xpm
— Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) September 19, 2018
#DearProfessorFord I believe you. I appreciate you. I can only imagine how hard it was for you to come forward with this information, and how difficult your life has been since. I hope you know that there are people who are in your corner.
— Dr. Donna M. Dopwell (@DonnaDopwell) September 20, 2018
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
#DearProfessorFord
I’m not smart enough for twitter. More of us are with you, even though you probably won’t know it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you say you’re not smart enough for Twitter? You can spell, which is more than most people can do who tweet.
#DearProfessorFord I believe you and and stand with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweetie, Trump uses Twitter. I PROMISE you, you’re smart enough for it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is hard to believe that an accused sexual harrasing miscreant can be elected to influence the direction of the US over the next few decades.
Women who continue to vote for the Republicans, please help me out with your thought process.
Unbelievable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it sadly believable, even inevitable. We already have Clarence Thomas. Nothing anyone says or does in support of Ford matters. The GOP cares only about their regressive agenda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What comes after this travesty is just as bad. Nunes was secretly recorded at a fundraiser saying that after the elections the Republicans plan to fire Mueller, cut entitlements and gut other programs.
We know drump and most other Republicans are beholden to Putin and the Kochs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When there is a rush for no good reason, there is usually good reason to question it.
This guy is not a good guy. You can just tell sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re rushing because they have to get him confirmed before the mid-terms. They know they are going to lose big(ly) but if they have the SC stacked with conservative judges already it won’t matter as much. They know that once the dems take back the house and possibly (please!) the senate there is no way they’d get an extreme conservative judge through.
This has been their main goal all along. This, I believe, is why they put up with Trump’s nonsense. They need to get one more judge on the court.
There is also no time now to withdraw BK’s name and get someone else confirmed by midterms. So it has to be him. And now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am SHOCKED to discover that the man whose closet is apparently 93% skeletons (because why else wouldn’t the information be released?), who has lied multiple times under oath, who uses teenage girls as props even as he fights to leave a third of them haemorrhaging to death in a back alley and who waged a two-year long campaign of harassment against Vince Foster’s family was an over-entitled, private school douchebro who regarded girls as exploitable objects, with a wingman who advocated for “striking women like gongs”.
Well, not that shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right?
I have been glad to see The Onion been satirizing the sick culture of fraternities as of late — the fraternity system is an extension of this prep school culture and it’s time people think long and hard before supporting their sons in joining these toxic groups.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so angry for her. She gets re-victimized all over again no matter her choice. If she shows up before the jury, they tear her apart. If she doesn’t show, people will get on her case for letting the nomination go through. They’re just garbage human beings with garbage sensibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was watching Morning Joe this morning and one of the men on the panel, Barnicle, said he guarantee Kavanaugh will not get in. I’m hoping they have heard something through the grapevine. The FBI and dectatives can go back decades and find all those priests and exposed them as child sex predators and dectatives can go back decades and open up cold case with murders and get convictions, why is it to late to go back and have the FBI investigate Dr Ford’s sexual assault. The Senators are hiding something they know about Kavanaugh, I believe they know it’s true, she was assaulted.
Btw, Kavanaugh is being prepped for 8-9 hours per day at the Whitehouse for the hearing on Monday while Dr Ford is in hiding for her live and her family’s lives. How in good conscience Can these Senators demands Dr Ford shows up Monday ready to testify. Is the whitehouse
prepping her 8-9 hours a day to testify, I don’t think so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse