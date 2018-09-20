The Rock eats a ton of sushi on his cheat days: sushi is a cheat food?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for his action films, his philanthropy, his incredible physique, his humble-bragging and his epic cheat days, which he documents on social media. Various outlets have reported on DJ’s cheat day meals, including us. But one thing DJ never wants to be known for is being boring so he’s switching up his cheat day posts. His last three cheat day posts have all taken place in the middle of the night and feature copious amounts of Sushi and his laptop open to his streaming choices.

It began when DJ refers to the numerous containers of sushi in front of him as “the succulent sushi 🍣 train”:

I hope we can still be friends after this (and California doesn’t kick me out) but I am not a big sushi fan. So this post doesn’t tempt me until I click to that pic of chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter. I can eat peanut any time, any way and don’t get me started on what I can do to a plate of homemade chocolate chippers (as my mom refers to them). But I got distracted by his Netflix suggestions, which mainly look like shoot-em-ups. That fits – he’s going to destroy his food while watching people destroy everything around them. A themed meal, if you will.

Whatever happened that night must have been a rousing success because weeks later, DJ was back at it, this time dubbing his caloric fish-fest the “Sunday sushi express.” DJ took the opportunity to plug the documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, replete with a paused frame of the late great Garry on his screen. (It is a very good documentary, btw. But hurry, it’s only available until the 24th.)

Last Sunday, DJ posted his latest Sushi Train Cheat Day and Chill masterpiece:

First of all, the presentation has gotten all fancy – high marks to his chef for plating and composition. Secondly, it looks like he switches it up sushi-wise. Lastly, he’s getting much better about identifying what he’s watching so I don’t have to magnify my screen x100 to get the title – thank you, Mr. Johnson.

I could totally get on board with Movie and Sushi Picks becoming a thing on his Instagram. Maybe next month, he could select a featured item of sushi as well. I get it, I have a soft spot for sandwiches. One word of caution, however, be very careful trying to recreate DJ’s Film and Fish Nights, because remember that on his cheat days, DJ consumes upwards of 12,000 calories, which would fell us mere mortals.

18 Responses to “The Rock eats a ton of sushi on his cheat days: sushi is a cheat food?”

  1. Rescue Cat says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Sushi is a cheat food? Whenever I have it I pat myself on the back for eating healthy. 😕

    Reply
  2. Olivia says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Brown rice sushi is really healthy

    Reply
  3. Mrreow says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Oh it can totally be a cheat food. I’m a sashimi girl myself, but any of the sushi with sauces, cream cheeses, heavy toppings can be a surprising calorie trap. One can easily top out at 1000 calories for a roll of sushi when it’s been westernized. No judgement for people who like it that way, just be careful when thinking it’s a health food and count calories accordingly.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      September 20, 2018 at 7:48 am

      This is pretty much what I was coming here to say. I love me some tuna nigiri, but even there the rice can definitely add lots of calories. I know if I get one of the fried kinds (like a Dragon Eyes roll or whatnot) it definitely is a treat day meal. Not as “bad” as a fast-food burger or pizza – at least there’s some fish in there – but yeah. Add in some soy sauce, maybe some spicy mayo or wasabi…it adds up.

      Reply
  4. Marie says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Treat yo self! I swear, everytime I park my butt in front of the TV or laptop and binge watch something, I get “snacky”. I demolished chips and ice cream while watching the last 2 seasons of B99. and yes, sushi is a cheat food if you factor in the white rice in there.

    Reply
  5. Wasabi says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Here for DJ’s epic sushi mukbang

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I can’t imagine he eats a lot of carbs as a rule, so I could see how sushi would be a cheat day food.

    Aww man, now I want sushi!

    Reply
  7. Mirage says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:17 am

    There seems to be some fried food on the side. Maybe that constitutes the unhealthy food?
    The portions are HUGE though.
    120000 calories!! I’m speechless. Literally the equivalent of 10 meals!!

    Reply
  8. Mirage says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Or rather 20 meals!
    But I imagine on a normal day, with his sport routine and physique he’s on 4000 calories a day!

    Reply
  9. Elyse says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:37 am

    My naturopath told me to avoid sushi because there is liquid sugar in it. Who knew?

    Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Rice is a calorie-dense carb. When you start adding things like cream cheese, Tempura, etc. to the sushi, it can get pretty decently high up there in calories. For somebody with a rigid diet, I imagine that would absolutely be a cheat food. The seaweed and raw fish is also hard on the stomach for some people. So it may also be a cheat food in the sense that it’s likely to cause bloating the next day – which it absolutely does for me, even though I love it.

    Reply

