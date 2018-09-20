Lenny Kravitz on his giant scarf photo: ‘I cannot escape this’

In 2012 Lenny Kravitz was spotted in the streets of New York City in what can generously be called an oversized scarf. After he got caught by the paparazzi, everyone with a sense of humor and a working knowledge of Photoshop had their way with the photo, turning it into a hilarious meme.

The photo also raised this perplexing question:

The scarf seems to be Lenny’s most talked about fashion faux pas since the great leather pants incident of 2015, when he ripped the crotch of his pants during a show in Stockholm, exposing fans to the Full Kravitz. In a January, 2017 Billboard interview, he was discussing his role on my guiltiest TV pleasure Star (which I’m still trying to be an extra on…come on, Central Casting!) and was asked about the scarf. Back then, he said, “That thing will not go away! What’s funny is that they’ll blow it up and make the scarf even bigger than it was. It’s so funny. That thing just keeps on popping up. But yeah, that was a cold-ass day.”

On a Monday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, promoting his new album Raise Vibration, the 54-year-old musician again relayed the story of the famous scarf, telling Jimmy, “I cannot escape this.” Lenny, who lives in the Bahamas, went on to add, “I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store, I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

He defended the scarf, which he said was given to him by a friend, insisting it wasn’t a blanket, adding, “That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi and that is now everything.” And it seems this meme has an enduring legacy, as Lenny pointed out, “Here’s the thing about the internet though that’s the problem — the scarf keeps getting bigger, and bigger and bigger.”

Hey, I get it. I lived a lot of my life in Florida and even Atlanta winters get to me. I am eternally cold, so If I had a scarf like that, I would totally wear it. And Lenny is 54? Wow, he just doesn’t age. On Monday’s Tonight Show, Lenny also performed his latest song, “Low” off of the new album and his voice still sounds great. You never know, it might just be that scarf.

Handsome, sweet pipes and a sense of humor? Lenny’s got them all wrapped up. The singer joined his daughter Zoe for a round of lip sync charades against Jimmy and guest Reese Witherspoon, wearing a dress I must have in my closet immediately. Lenny mimics a mean “Brick House”, that’s for sure.

Lenny Kravitz during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Lip Sync Charades as seen on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Lip Sync Charades as seen on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Photos: WENN

20 Responses to “Lenny Kravitz on his giant scarf photo: ‘I cannot escape this’”

  1. Nev says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Icon

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Whenever I hear about his “scarf,” I laugh, because that looks like a blanket. Only Lenny can still look so beautiful and sexy while walking down the street with a ginormous blanket /scarf knotted around his neck. Damn, this man makes me drool!

    Reply
  3. Reese says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Had a crush on him growing up and still do now! Love him.

    Reply
  4. Erinn says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I just love that he doesn’t even look 1/8th as ridiculous as if I’d done this. He’s just someone who manages to look really cool regardless. I think it’s his attitude.

    But damn, if I don’t need a scarf blanket. I could hide out from coworkers with that thing – I’m only 5’2″ so I’m pretty sure I’d be mostly blanket/scarf while sitting at my cubicle.

    Reply
  5. CommentingBunny says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:47 am

    That game was so cute! Put a huge smile on my face.

    Reply
  6. Ripley says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:51 am

    My God does Zoe look like her mother. I love me some Lenny and his scarf, it brings me joy.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:52 am

    They all keep trying to make Zoe happen, and it’s not working. Sure, she gets some jobs, but she’s still primarily known for who her parents are.

    Reply
  8. WaterisLife says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Shit, I’ll be his scarf!

    Reply
  9. Scarlet Vixen says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I grew up in L.A. and now live in Michigan. I would wear the sh*t out of that scarf like, 5 months out of the year. :-D

    Reply
  10. manda says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Ok that scarf thing was so funny! I’m glad that he is basically good-natured about it.

    That game was so silly, it was testing whether the person could read lips. They had fun though!

    Reply
  11. Krysha says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Even a ginormous scarf cannot hide the sexy/cool appeal of Lenny Kravitz.
    Also, I somehow missed the pants-splitting event in Stockholm first time around… *does quick google search and is floored* my day is now complete and I’m going straight back to bed…

    Reply
  12. Jerusha says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:57 am

    When LK did a concert here, he walked around downtown and visited an antique shop owned by one of my former students. She said he was a doll, posed for pictures and bought a few things. Seems like a nice guy.

    Reply
  13. Lala11_7 says:
    September 20, 2018 at 9:15 am

    So…SESSY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

