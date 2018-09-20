Kim Kardashian has no plans or desire to move to Chicago with Kanye West

Almost two years ago, I was convinced that Kim Kardashian was very close to filing for divorce from Kanye West. It was right after his breakdown (or whatever he calls it now) and subsequent hospitalization. Kim did her part to look like a dutiful wife, but she just seemed over it. There were even reports – in People Magazine, no less – that Kim had consulted with divorce lawyers and was weighing all her options. In the end, I think Kim decided to stick it out and she organized the gestational carrier for Chicago West and that seemed to make her happy. I also think she and Kanye just started spending more time apart – he would spend weeks at a time in Utah, recording new music, and that was fine with Kim. So what do you make of this story? Kanye said he was moving to Chicago full-time, and “sources” tell People that Kim isn’t going.
Kanye West might be making the move to Chicago alone. West announced his plans make a permanent return to the Windy City earlier this week, but a source tells PEOPLE that his wife Kim Kardashian West doesn’t plan to go with him.
“Kim plans on spending more time in Chicago, but she isn’t moving there full-time,” the source says. Kardashian West wants to continue to raise their three children North, 5, Saint, 2½, and Chicago, 9 months in Calabasas, California.
“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great,” the source adds. “Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”
Regardless of what the family decides to do about their future living arrangements, Kardashian West is doing her best to support her husband.
“She will be supportive of Kanye’s plans and they do have a house in Chicago too. Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” the source says. “Next week, something else might make him happier.”
A second insider confirms, “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.”
Yeah… it still sounds like she’s over it, doesn’t it? She’s got her babies, she’s got her family around her, she’s got the reality show and all of her businesses and everything in LA. She’s no longer down with Kanye’s erratic whims. In fact, she’s been over his erratic whims for years now. She’s like “if you want to move to Chicago, god bless but I’m not going with you, you decide.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Being around Kanye must be so exhausting, Kim is probably happy he’ll be away for some time. While I do believe she loves him, I also believe she may need some alone time to not explode. Imagine having by your side someone who claims to be a genius and only say/do dumb shit and criticize the way you look all the time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please. She’s been around Kanye for decades. She knew what she was in for. Being around Kanye gave her and her family a career that they could only dream of before him. Now she’s throwing the not-useful-anymore, mentally ill black man under the bus, take his kid and his money. How very K of her. I don’t pity Kanye too much because he somehow chose his fate, plus he was warned and warned and warned some more. But Kim also chose hers, bad outfits and all and she knows why. I’m never going to empathize with this leech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder about the money. She has plenty, she may not actually be too concerned about child support from him. Not that they wouldn’t be sharing expenses, but it may not be a major issue for her. Is she richer than he is by now?
Kanye also seems like someone who spends money wildly while Kim seems frugal. She may not consider him as a very reliable source of money. Has he put anything into trusts for the children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Make no mistake, Kim is loaded, much more so than Kanye from what I have read. Kris gets a lot of shade but you cannot deny that she and her daughters are very shrewd business women. I would argue that it was Kanye who got a boost from the marriage more so than Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye might be cash broke but there’s absolutely no way Kim is richer than him. All the Kardashian/Jenner put together could NEVER be worth Kanye’s pinkie money wise. Quote me when they divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“A second insider CONFIRMS, ‘He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.’”
Hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I thought. He is not stable and says things to stir up attention and Kim goes along with it. Take this latest with a grain of salt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure Kanye isn’t moving to Chicago either. He literally just says stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Must be super exhausting to be with someone like that. And everything is public on top of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That latex outfit with the see-through shoes is the exact same one from the Kylie post, no?
Kanye is not well and he’s unmedicated. If it weren’t for his fame and connections, Kim would have divorced him a long time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might be skipping doses even if generally taking the meds. Depending on his exact diagnosis, that could cause a lot of problems. Or there may be a problem getting the dose right. Some people are relatively drug-resistant even when the required meds for the disorder are well known. They may not work well for a particular individual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, Kim has to endure a lot with him. When the robbery happened she needed a supportive husband and got Kanye going crazy. She had to go through her own traumatic experience and care for Kanye at the same time. I think she truly cares for him but I see her filing for divorce soon. The PEOPLE article reads like a wife over her erratic husband and I wouldn’t hold it against her. We all know Kim is not a ride or die chick, when it gets hard she would bail and save herself. But she stuck it out but I guess everyone has a limit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She may not feel the need for a divorce if they live apart so much. She might not want to go hunting for Husband #4.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald Trump and Kanye West sound like they have similar personalities. It must be absolutely exhausting being a partner to either of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They do……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Called this. Since People magazine is very celebrity friendly, this was leaked on purpose by someone in the Kardashian family ,cough “PMK” cough.
Interesting storyline for KUWTK: The Kardashian/Jenner sisters( Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Khloe )
juggle their busy careers and the responsibilities of being single mothers. While at the same time looking for love. All under the watchful eye of wise matriarch Kris Jenner
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I figured she wouldn’t be moving. She has three kids, North is in school and Kim is very close to her family. Her kids are close to their cousins. Also, Kanye tends to make these statements and it isn’t clear if he’s even fully discussed it with his family. He just kind of says it.
It will be interesting to see if he moves to Chicago full time. This would be exhausting to me and I wouldn’t uproot my family either. Like we are not living apart so something would have to give; but everyone is different *kanye shrug.* If it works for them, ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think Kanye’s living in Chicago part-time might be good for their marriage. Kim is busy all on her own, she was busy before Kanye and she is busy today. Kanye probably uses work and philanthropy to help keep him occupied and be an outlet for his manic energy. I think they like each other fine but they might be two people who prioritize work, and need to put their time and thought into their work, above everything. They don’t *need* to be in each other’s company above everything. And of course, being Kanye’s wife helps Kim’s work a lot. But her main work is being around her family — her family is the show, her family is her brand, her kids and her sisters’ kids are the next generation of the show’s stars. I believe that show takes real work, too, I don’t think the Kardashians do “nothing,” what they do is transform their lives into television many weeks every year (not saying this is hard drudgery but it isn’t nothing). There’s no way Kim is leaving LA, and I’m sure she is fine if Kanye needs to be wherever he thinks he needs to be. If they see each other like 12 weeks out of 52 every year I think they’d be fine and even prefer it that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse