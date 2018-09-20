Donald Trump interview with Hill TV is the most unhinged thing of the month

Yesterday, Donald Trump visited North Carolina to see the chaos and tragedy left in Hurricane Florence’s wake. His staff wrote a little statement for him to make on camera, but I’m not sure a speechwriter would or could come up with this genius line: “This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water.” As opposed to being wet from other standpoints? He’s literally just saying water is wet. And his whole vibe in this video is almost gleeful, like he’s so pleased that he gets to visit devastation and tragedy.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018
Also super-charming was this interaction he had with a Florence survivor who ended up with a yacht washed up in his backyard:
what a pool report from @MarkLandler pic.twitter.com/XeFtW6gQYa
— Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) September 19, 2018
That’s just some of what Bigly was up to yesterday. The Hill also published a transcript of their interview with Trump, which was technically conducted on Tuesday. If you want to laugh and then cry and then go back to bed because nothing matters, you can read the full transcript here. Trump doesn’t even know what he’s saying half the time, he’s just spewing out words and catchphrases and vague conspiracies. These are the most notable highlights:
Why he’s declassifying ‘memos’ from the FBI: “I have not reviewed them. I have been asked by many people in Congress as you know to release them. I have watched commentators that I respect begging the president of the United States to release them. We’re sitting with one right here, we’re sitting with two, you’re right. More than once. And I have had many people ask me to release them. Not that I didn’t like the idea, but I wanted to wait. I wanted to see what, you know, where it was all going. And I think this whole, it’s a hoax. You know Gregg Jarrett wrote a book called the Russian Hoax. It actually is a hoax. I call it a witch hunt, but it’s a hoax. Beyond a witch hunt…. I have been asked by so many people that I respect, please — the great Lou Dobbs, the great Sean Hannity, the wonderful great Jeanie Pirro.”
The Russian investigation: “They know that this is one of the great scandals in the history of our country. Because basically what they did, is they used Carter Page who nobody even knew, who I feel very badly for, I think he has been treated very badly. They used Carter Page as a foil in order to surveil a candidate for the presidency of the United States. And if you think about it, I’ve been under investigation, even though they say I’m not under investigation and I’m not a target. You do know I’m not a target and I’m not under investigation. But, this has been going on from seven months prior to the election. And then you had, the appointment of Mueller, who’s highly conflicted. Highly conflicted.
On the idea of a Deep State: “I don’t like to use it because it sounds so conspiratorial and believe it or not I’m really not a conspiratorial person. But I think it’s a sad day for our country.
On Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser: “Has she agreed to testify yet?… It’s a very big thing, if she doesn’t. So, I have said right from the start and people have been very happy with what I’ve said that we have to let both sides speak, we have to take a look at his absolutely incredible record, a record like almost none other that I’ve seen. You know, between the schools, the intellect. You know I said yesterday, “not a blemish on his record.” And you have to look at what she has to say. So, I don’t want to comment on her until I see her.… The Democrats have had this letter for three months. They could have brought it up at the hearing during, you know, in course during the hearing. Dianne Feinstein knew all about it and if she knew about it that meant [Charles] Schumer knew about it. And every Democrat knew about it. This is no different than the Russian witch hunt, what they’ve done is they make up a lot of stuff and try and obstruct and resist.
I can’t. I read this yesterday and my mouth fell open and I had to shut off my computer and just not think about the presidency for a few hours. Please vote in the midterms.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Vote the Blue Wave in November.
When you first read what he says you think ‘the person transcribing this must have made a typo. Then you watch the interview and realize…oh noooooo’ My 5 year old niece can give a speech better
@Elisabeth
The list of things wrong with this man…..it’s inexhaustible. But to cut a long story short, he’s a Sociopath and so has no genuine emotions outside rage. It’s the reason he struggles so much to approximate appropriate responses to events.
I have known people who have trouble expressing empathy or compassion but holy hell, Trump is in a (bigly) league of his own. His lack of basic humanity is mind blowing. As well as his lack of intellectual curiosity. And he has ALWAYS been this way. I never watched The Apprentice but maybe he seemed more normal when given a script? Because I don’t know how anyone thought he’d make a good president.
On the British Royal Family scale, I wish I were a Meghan or a Diana, but sadly I am more like a Kate (I have this feeling but have no idea how to convey it sensitively or kindly so I say nothing), so I can appreciate when people try and fail, but you are right that this is so broken.
At least H. W.’s lack of public empathy wasn’t for lack of trying, just for lack of understand average people (remember when he didn’t know what milk cost, I think?).
I read the boat passage aloud to my 18yo and she responded, “Is he playing finders/keepers with hurricane recovery?”
I still think this is a sign that the Trump & the Republicans are really scared of the outcome this November.
They simple don’t care about the remaining 70 % of the population who don’t support them.
They also think they can win the war by getting a conservative court for the next generation.
What they seem to forget is that Kavanaugh can and will be impeached once Democrats gets both Houses. He has lied under oat multiple times. He will be removed.
If only..doesn’t seem to bother anyone that he’s lied..thomas lied, and he’s still around. Common sense should tell anyone that if one person welcomes an investigation and polygraph and one doesn’t..we already know who’s lying. The repubs will sell their souls for a court that favors big business/religous right..the repub women lawmakers have, and will, go along, and the dems better step up ..every dem on that committee should be talking now instead of relying on a victim to save their butts.
They don’t t care about the 30% who voted for them either
Yup, they only care about the 1%.
He’s such a fucking moron, no sense or sensitivity. How appalling that he is actually the president of the United States.
I get that no matter what there are too many sexist, racist, dirtbag partisan losers who voted for him, but I still have to believe that Russia changed votes. I cannot accept that there are THAT many horrible people in the country.
Listening to him talk makes me dizzy. He says absolute nonsense and speaks and tweets short sentences while using his limited vocabulary. “Many people, hoax, and witch hunt” are a few words he can’t have a conversation without saying
The word salad is a symptom of psychopathy. It’s a great distraction technique.
Sad! No collusion! Tremendous!
Even by his very low standards, he did not look well yesterday. Very puffy.
Good. Grim Reaper, where are you?
I can’t listen or watch him talk – he does this weird thing where he swings his upper body around, its distracting and makes him look like a bored toddler.
Swinging his upper body while making nonstop hand gestures with his tiny paws is distracting and obnoxious
Let’s all hope that today is the day we celebrate Mueller Time.
“So, I don’t want to comment on her until I see her.…” I winced when I read that, because I’m guessing that ‘comment’ will be a ranking out of ten. That poor woman.
Yes, the dems knew about it for 3 months, but they didn’t do anything because the victim of that attempted rape wanted to keep her anonymity so she wouldn’t be attacked by Trump etc.!! Only now she’s being attacked for THAT.
It upset me too. You know that he’ll make some kind of comment about how she’s not attractive enough to be assaulted, because he said the very same thing about the women HE assaulted.
And Grassley. Grassley knew about it for 3 months. How convenient that Trump leaves that part out.
Everyone leaves that part out! It’s nuts!
I had to laugh when I saw this. Well, I didn’t realize water had a viewpoint, but let’s roll with this phrase. From the standpoint of water, Trump is the worst president. Just ask any river, stream, lake or ocean.
Serious question here: Let’s say 45 is mentally incompetent ,would he still be able to be charged with crimes or impeached? Also all decisions and executive orders he signed off on, would they be considered legal?
It just seems he is getting more unhinged. If he is faking, then he is a damm good actor
I’d like to think that if he’s incompetent to stand trial that’s anyone who protected him from the 25th Amendment should be tried with something.
The people who want the Russian docs declassified are Sean “thumb” Hannity and Jeanne Pirro.
Be careful what you wish for!
As an outsider I am astonished by the millions of Americans who continue to support this amoral simpleton.
It doesn’t help that our average news outlet caters to 2nd grade level in a business friendly way. The truth is so selectively and wrongly reported that it requires a lot of reading between the lines, guessing and following it up elsewhere. Then there’s their obsession with “both sides” when really it’s 99% the horribleness of the GOP.
And that’s before you realize that most of his supporters have abandoned normal media for being too “liberal” and have basically filled their head with nonsense.
