Brett Kavanaugh was a creepy frat boy and guess what, he still acts that way

In what world is Brett Kavanaugh still considered THE BEST option for the Supreme Court? I’m really asking. I talk a lot of sh-t about the patriarchy and the evils of doughy white misogynists and Deplorable wingnuts, but even *I* think it would be relatively easy for the White House to simply withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination and start over with someone new, someone who doesn’t have as many glaring issues. Of course whoever Trump nominates is going to be problematic and misogynistic. But is it just me or is the GOP not even bothering to hide how rampantly problematic they are at this point? They’re just straight up telling the country: “we only care about rich white dudes, the rest of you can suck it.” So what’s new with Kavanaugh’s nomination? Take your pick from these stories:
Kavanaugh liked his female law clerks to look like models. He liked his young law clerks to look a certain way, and it was known to the point where other professors would basically “groom” young women to be his law clerks. The Yale Dean of Law is looking into it.
Kavanaugh’s student years at Yale. He belonged to a creepy frat which would steal girls’ underwear and the frat boys would chant some creepy sh-t about consent. He was also part of a club… well, you can read about it here.
Kavanaugh’s friend has a theory! That friend is Ed Whelan and he’s president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Whelan has been friends with Kavanaugh since they were kids, and he likely would have known everyone involved in the sexual assault incident when Kavanaugh was a teenager. Whelan decided to spin a theory that Ford wasn’t sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh, but by one of Kavanaugh’s look-alike friends. He was literally mansplaining to Ford that her sexual assault was probably committed by someone else, another classmate of Kavanaugh. There’s some question about whether Kavanaugh was part of forming this conspiracy. Ford actually came out and said that she knew the friend Whelan was throwing under the bus and she wouldn’t confuse the two.
Meanwhile, Christine Blasey Ford was told earlier this week that if she wanted to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, then she needed to come on Monday and that was it. Her lawyer has been in communication with the Senate Republicans and they’re now trying to negotiate her testimony for next Thursday, and she still wants the FBI to do an investigation of her claims.
And finally, here’s one added gem: South Carolina Republican congressman Ralph Norman decided to make a “joke.” That joke: “Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news from the Kavanaugh hearings? Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.” Har har, it’s funny because sexual assault is hilarious, amirite??
Well the women gets to decide their future this November.
Vote blue all the way down or lose your rights to your body, sanity, licence and voting rights in the near future.
That RBG joke? This is seriously the bizarro world.
Kavanaugh is just Trump 2.0, which is why he was nominated in the first place. “Birds of a feather” et al. The fact that the Tiger mom law prof was stupid enough to get involved in all of this is what is more surprising to me.
Yes. In what world is that “joke” funny? Oh, right. Trump’s world.
Looks like the Ethics and Public Policy Center needs a new president. Wtf.
The reason there is no FBI investigating, I’m convinced is probably linked to his behavior with the clerks. I find it odd that he never knew Kozinsky was sending sexually inappropriate material to his clerk staff. This is a case of Affluenza and white male privilege. There is more..there is too much resistance to an investigation and Trump and Co is losing control because reporters and everyone else is spilling the beans. I give it 5 more days before Trump dumps him.. Nobody steals Orange Baby 24/7 news cycle.
I agree and I’ll add that it’s probably more than just (!) that. Another reason why only a fraction of his paper trail has been released. There’s a reason why Kavanaugh isn’t on the original lists of potential nominees and Mitch McConnell even said Kavanaugh would be a problematic nominee. If Mitch admitted that, you know it’s gotta be bad. But I think Kavanaugh made it clear that he would protect Trump so all other bets were off.
And if this renewed scrutiny puts another nail in the coffin of the university greek system, I’ll be very happy. I’ve long maintained that they all — not just Yale’s — are cesspools of the worst behavior known to humanity. In fact I read an actual stat saying that a college boy is more likely to die if he’s a fraternity member than if he is not. I cannot overstate how much I loathe that these organizations continue to perpetuate their abuse and misogyny.
Looks like they’ve been running all those ‘I’m just a soccer coach mom and I know he’s such a great guy’ ads as a preemptive strike..they knew what could be coming. Now we’ll hear talking heads complaining that she’s asking for a fair environment..wait..who do these lawmakers work for??? I love seeing the capital halls filled with people reminding them they work for all of us, including Dr. Ford.
Ralph Norman is the festering d*ckhole hole who whipped out his handgun and set it on the table while talking to a group of moms advocating for gun control. He claimed he was just trying to “educate” them about guns. The moms felt it was meant as intimidation. Norman likely would have lost his last race, but it was revealed shortly before the election that the Democratic candidate had failed to disclose a history of domestic violence during his first marriage.
That’s odd..if he were a repub, domestic violence against two exes qualifies you for a WH job,followed by a cushy $$ job with the party, and an affair with hope hicks
Women we can halt this.If you are in a Florida ,Please Please,Please vote for Gillum and Nelson
I drive by an all boys prep school on a regular basis. White skin, khaki pants, tie, topsiders, identical young republican hair cut, privilege worn like armor. No anxiety because they know they will be a legacy at a good school and no matter how they perform they will join the family law firm/investment firm/medical practice. They all do look the same. But to suggest that she doesn’t know who tried to rape her? Just no.
Yeah, I got lost in that “mistaken identity” rabbit hole yesterday and holy hell was it gross. The guy even had floor plans to boost his theory.
I have to wonder if there are other women who were assaulted or intimidated by this man? This whole process of nominating this guy is so shady. The judge who “retired “suddenly to make room on the bench has a son who is connected to arranging bank loans to 45 for his business. The thousands of documents that are not being released and the assault allegations.
Something smells…..
