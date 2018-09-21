Duchess Meghan: ‘I feel so proud to live in a city with so much diversity’

I’m still drunk on these photos from the Duchess of Sussex’s cookbook launch event. The event was well thought out and well-received. Meghan made a speech without written notes, showing her ease and comfort with the subject matter and the overarching themes of togetherness, food, family and multiculturalism. I hope the Windsors truly understand that from a branding and business perspective, Meghan was one of the best investments they’ve ever made. I think the Queen and Prince Charles absolutely understand that, and that’s why they both welcomed Meghan with open arms so publicly. Meghan’s mere presence modernizes the royal institution, but this cookbook project is another signal that Meghan isn’t just going to sit up in an ivory tower. She’s embracing her new multicultural home country. Which is what she said in her speech:
Meghan helped make chapatis and turn koftas on a grill as she launched the Together cookbook in a tent. In a speech to guests, she said the project had been a ‘tremendous labour of love’.
‘I have just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women in the kitchen, by your kindness and to be in this city and be in this room and see how multi-cultural it was. On a personal level I feel so proud to live in a city with so much diversity. This whole country is represented by the people in the kitchen. It’s pretty outstanding.’
This one is for all the people who think London looks like a Richard Curtis movie (no disrespect to Curtis, but… yeah). No, London looks like this cookbook launch. Women of all colors and backgrounds, some in hijabs, some with their hair uncovered. It speaks volumes that Meghan actively sought out these women when she first came to London too.
As for Doria, she was apparently going around and introducing herself to everyone by saying “Hi, I’m Meg’s mom.” Doria also embraced every woman with a big hug, and when Baroness Gail Rebuck, chair of publisher Penguin Random House, told Doria that she must feel “very proud” of Meghan, Doria replied, “Head over heels.”
And here’s a video of Prince Harry jacking some samosas when he thought no one was looking:
I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!! Have a watch… #HubbCommunityKitchen @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3BWd0TYqj8
It was a fantastic event and a great project but I still can’t get over the fact that she brought her mother.
However close they are, she’s a woman in her 30s and it’s a work function. Bizarre to get your mother to tag along.
This is her first independent project as a Dutchess that has such a huge tangible impact on so many people’s lives – this isnt her just bringing her mom to whatever charity she is attaching her name to. Also, her mother still lives thousands of miles away, this is a milestone event she wants to be there for. This is a big deal and I think its sweet her mother wanted to see this/support her. Now, if her mother was at every single event moving forward, I would think thats odd.
Um….it’s not a normal work function. It’s a charity event. If I was throwing a charity event as part of my job, I would invite my family. It’s not like Megan invited Doria to trooping the color.
Kate, for example, attends Wimbledon as work, and sometimes brings her sister. Family christenings counts as work in the royal family. It’s NBD.
Any event that is listed in the court circular is an official event. The book launch was an official event. Christenings are not in the court circular. The one time Kate showed up at Wimbledon with Pippa she was not a patron then & held no official role.
Civic- it counts towards their numbers, Iirc. It’s work.
Imagine Kate arriving with Carole at a Heads Together event which was Kate’s brainchild. Or if they both attended an event centered on family & children where Kate talked about the importance of raising children in a stable environment similar to her own & then brought Carole on stage as an example. Let’s be honest many people would have so many issues if that happened & the usual anti-carole rhetoric would once again rear it’s ugly head.
The Middletons have profited from their connection to the BRF. The question would be are they there to support Kate or for their public profile?
It’s all about context. If Kate had shown herself to be an independent, accomplished and hardworking woman before and after her marriage, bringing Carole for one special event close to her heart would be perfectly fine. But since she’s none of those things, and has relied on her parents heavily, it would seem childish and immature.
“Imagine Kate arriving with Carole at a Heads Together event which was Kate’s brainchild.” – I can’t imagine that because there’s never been any such event.
“Or if they both attended an event centered on family & children where Kate talked about the importance of raising children in a stable environment similar to her own & then brought Carole on stage as an example.” – Doria was not on any stage or asked to make any speech or even referenced to really by Megan in her speech. Thus your comparison isn’t that apt.
The optics for Kate would be awful because she has no history of being independent and Carole is a stage mom and social climber who has no history of being interested in Kate’s “philanthropic” life.
In contrast, Doria is coming to a charity event hat her daughter and hrh’s team organized for a group of diverse women and families. It makes sense to also have her family with her for what is a family event.
If Kate did any solo projects concerning child rearing and being a great parent I wouldn’t really side eye Carole’s occasional presence if it was qualified by how Kate sees Carole as an inspiration etc. But again…Kate can’t even get to the point of talking optics because we don’t see her enough. Lol
If Kate had completed a heart felt project that she helped nurture from the ground up, I would have no problem with her mother, father, or siblings coming to support her. The problem is, she’s never done anything that like before.
Head Together is claimed to be her brain child but I’ve yet to see her doing anything exceptional with it.
The same way Camilla, William, and Charles all came out to support Harry’s Invictus games. They didn’t go as simply Royals, they went as his family and to show him support.
If Meghan was an invited guest to a charity event and then yes all of your points would be valid. However, this event was hosted by Meghan at Kensington Palace. Everyone there was an invited guest of Meghan’s to officially launch the book release. It’s obvious this was a passion project for Meghan and she wanted her mom to be part of the moment. It was perfectly acceptable for Doria to be there given the context of the event.
Doria attending yesterday’s event is no different than Harry inviting Meghan to attend an Invictus games and closing ceremony last year.
Oh Good Lord, is that the hill you’re going to die on? Megan has been attacked for her skin color and for being divorced and for having an evil step family, for being American and the straw that broke the camel’s back is her Mom was there to see her daughter in action.
You remind me of that lady that counted the words Brie Larson had in the Captain Marvel commercial and complained that Samuel L. Jackson had more.
She didn’t bring her mother because she needed someone to hold her hand, she brought her because the event was about togetherness, family and female strength. I bet Doria is visiting Meghan and Harry anyway, and they brought her for this one, relaxed engagement celebrating an accomplishment Meghan is particularly proud of.
And royal work is not like other work, the public and private spheres are much less clear. Harry and Meghan represent the monarchy at all times, even when going down the local pub. They ARE the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s a role, not a job. You normally wouldn’t automatically inherit your work from your parents either, or have your wedding ceremony broadcast all over the world. Most of royal life works very differently from the rest of society.
It was a family event so Meghan brought her family. The women from the Hubb also had family members there.
When The Duchess gave her speech at the UN Doria was there, what’s the big deal?
It’s not like she need Doria to hold her hands, and tell her what to do.
I don’t understand this line of thinking at all. I’m a professional woman in my 30s and if I worked on a project like this I would absolutely invite my family to the launch event. Part of being a professional is knowing which events can include family and which ones need to be strictly business. Considering the whole theme of the cookbook is family and togetherness (both blood and chosen) having Doria there is perfectly appropriate.
Official court circular business or not, I cannot imagine a more perfect occasion to include Doria. The entire POINT of this effort was to celebrate the strength of women, family, togetherness, diversity and the power of cooking and eating together to cross barriers and unite people.
I’m sorry you find it bizarre to want and have your parents supports. No matter my age, I love having those I love tag along for my accomplishments. The same way I offer that support to them. When I have kids, me supporting them or attending things in celebration of their hard work won’t stop when they’re 18.
This is more than just a project for Meghan. She clearly created a bond with these women and their kitchen and this cookbook being completed and helping benefit them was something she wanted to celebrate as it was a big accomplishment for all of them. Why not have your family there with you? I’m sure if some of her friends could, they would have tagged along as well.
She did great and she wanted her mom, a woman she clearly admires and loves dearly, there while they celebrate family, women, and togetherness.
Doria is a social worker by training and raised Meghan to be an advocate for diversity and women’s empowerment. A charity event like this is right up her professional alley as well as being personally meaningful to her. As others have pointed out, the community kitchen women brought their families. So it does not look odd to me that she brought her husband and her mother at all.
If Kate brought Ma Middleton along to, say, a Heads Together event, that would be odd IMHO. Unlike Doria here, Carole Middleton has no professional background in mental health and is not publicly known for supporting mental health charities or research.
Everything about Meghan, Harry and Doria is so cute. I think they are genuinely nice people and it just shows. Look at Harry’s smile in the video and how genuine and mischievous it is.
I’m going to order the book, even if I don’t live in the UK and it’s going to cost me an arm, because the recipes look damn good.
I got mine on prime and it was only $18 (including tax)!!
I got it on Amazon US
+1
I live and work in London and in my current job I am one of only four white British in the office. Never have I ever eaten so well at lunchtimes when colleagues bring in the most amazing food, I’m so lucky to work here.
I’m insanely proud of her.
I’m disappointed in Harry though. Someone showed me this last night, and it made me so uncomfortable. (http://lovingtheroyals.tumblr.com/post/178288689266/so-harry-fucked-up-big-time-i-was-just-going-to)
He not only failed to learn how to greet the women of a different culture, he also ignored her reticence to greet him with physical touch, and Meghan’s warning signs. She was grabbing his arm, trying to stop him. It’s even worse than William mixing up Japanese and Chinese the other day.
Good for Meghan for being aware of what was happening though.
0:25 mark https://youtu.be/0BMeJxRKxh4
Why the royals do not do a bit of research ??? Eyeroll.
Yikes, that’s very uncomfortable to watch.
I used to be in a business where I dealt with orthodox Jewish men and I felt like a tool when I tried to shake one’s hand and he said “oh, sorry, I’m religious.” After that I always followed their lead.
This isn’t the first time he has greeted a Muslim women. He likely knows the protocol, but forgot in the excitement of the moment. It was clear he was there primarily in his role Meghan’s husband following along behind Meghan and Doria. Harry was excited from the moment he got out of the car, and likely got caught up in the casual vibe and just following the example of the two people in the greeting line ahead of without really thinking. All humans are prone to this. We instinctively follow the leader in the moment even if intellectually we may know we are going the wrong way.
It was a mistake but clearly not meant to offend and considering he was chatting with the woman later on, I doubt she was upset about it either. He same Meghan greet her and assume he would do the same.
Lovingtheroyals dislikes Harry. She considers him to be one of the worst Royals with little growth or purpose. Every single time there is an engagement with Harry and Meghan doing good, she comes out with a post about how terrible Harry is.
Do not mind her.
It was a great event for not only Meghan, but the women of the Hubb. Doria & Harry were so proud of her and I was too! I cracked up at Harry’s samosas heist. He knows good food when he sees it. Well done, Tungsten! Well done!
This event was a huge success. All the pics and videos are gorgeous.
I was so happy to see Doria and you can see that Harry was so in love and proud of her. I can’t wait for her solo engagement next week.
I visited London this summer for about 17 days, and I loved seeing the diversity. What I didn’t love was running into a couple of old, white London cab drivers who praised Trump and insulted the diversity of the city. One went into an anti-Muslim rant that made me extremely uncomfortable.
I love this. I’ll buy the book for a friend with a library of cookbooks. But the pics of her hair hanging over the food! I always pull my hair back when cooking or serving. It’s just polite and with her face she can pull off hair back easily.
