Donald Trump finally started hate-tweeting about Professor Christine Blasey Ford

I’m not going to say that Donald Trump has been surprisingly quiet on Twitter, because that’s not true – he’s been consistently tweeting all week, including some really dumb tweet-quotes from watching Fox News 24-7. But up until today, he has been shockingly restrained on Twitter about the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. So does he not care? Are his staffers keeping him occupied with back issues of Hustler and a Slinky? Axios has the gossip:

A source who has been talking to President Trump throughout the Kavanaugh crisis told Axios that “you have no idea” how hard it has been to keep him from attacking his Supreme Court nominee’s accuser. A White House official said yesterday: “Hopefully he can keep it together until Monday. That’s only, like, another 48 hours right?” At a rally in Las Vegas last night, Trump praised Kavanaugh and added with rare restraint: “I’m not saying anything about anybody else. … So we gotta let it play out. … I think is everything is going to be just fine.” Be smart: Kavanaugh’s Republican strategists are holding it together, but are still nervous about the unknowns — and nervous about additional stories. There’s a constant rumor mill that X publication has more female accusers. (Yesterday’s rumor circulating Trumpworld was that it was the WaPo. Over the weekend, the rumor was Ronan Farrow.) Just very feverish.

[From Axios]

First of all, I bet you $10 that there is another accuser, and she’s currently debating whether or not she even wants to come forward, especially as she’s seeing what Christine Blasey Ford is going through. To that woman – or those women – I plead with you: please come forward. There is legitimate strength in numbers, and we all have your back. As for what Axios says about Trump’s restraint… he’s like a child, and it won’t last. In fact, the cracks are already there. He tweeted this morning about Kavanaugh and Professor Ford:

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

She was a 15-year-old child at the time, you absolute monster. And like the many women who Trump has assaulted, this was a time before we were having these kinds of conversations about acquaintance rape, date rape, and what constitutes sexual assault. He has no understanding of how trauma works. Also: if he’s going to claim that there should have been a criminal investigation back then, why can’t there be an FBI investigation right now? This weekend’s tweets are going to be an absolute mess.