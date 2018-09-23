Rihanna was named ‘Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary’ for Barbados

Rihanna is a proud Barbadian/Bajan. She was born and raised in Barbados, and she returns home several times a year. She invests in Barbados and she’s possibly one of the most famous Bajans ever. But Rihanna is also a citizen of the world, spreading joy and shade and music and makeup and sexiness wherever she goes. And for that, Barbados is super-proud of their favorite daughter. So they’re giving her an ambassadorship.
Rihanna just got a promotion. After seven years as a cultural ambassador for her native Barbados, the pop star, 30, has been appointed the nation’s “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary,” according to a press release from the country’s Government Information Service.
“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home,” Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said in the statement. “She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”
Having already helped promote tourism to Barbados since 2008, Rihanna will now also promote the country’s education and investment efforts as part of her new responsibilities.
In the statement, Rihanna was quoted as saying she “couldn’t be more proud” of being given the chance to help shape the future of her home country.
“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” she said. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”
I’m pretty sure that this means that Rihanna has some kind of diplomatic immunity at this point. May she only use it for good! By that I mean, I hope Rihanna just smokes a joint wherever she goes, steals as many wine glasses as she can carry and continue to wear whatever she wants. If a cop tries to say something she’ll take a big drag from her blunt and say “Nah, diplomatic immunity, sis.” In all seriousness, I love how much Barbados loves Rihanna and how much she gives back. She’s a great advertisement for the small country.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
I never used to get Rihanna. For years I never understood the hype and then something shifted, she slowed down on the music, ramped up her businesses, shifted from the “bad girl RiRi” persona to a chill as fuck, I don’t give a fuck, thickened, acting and business mogul. I get her now. I’m definitely team Rihanna. Long may she reign
@ BooRadley (love the name) : Agreed. Long may she reign!
XOXO from Scout and Atticus 🤪🤪
That’s quite the title! I think she’s a fabulously sassy ‘brand’ Ambassador and will do Barbados proud.
Good for her. I’ve seen her in interviews; she seems very likable and down to earth. Love her.
I love this woman more everyday.
Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈
I am from Barbados and I agree the ambassadorship is well deserved.
I love this!
She’s amazing. The clip of her stealing wine glasses is adorable.
I love her. You subconsciously see her picture next to the word “fierce” in the dictionary.
Congrats to RiRi.
