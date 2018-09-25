Tomi Lahren had the audacity to tell Michelle Obama to ‘sit down,’ OMFG

Michelle Obama hosts the 'When We All Vote' rally in Las Vegas

Here are some photos of Michelle Obama hosting the When We All Vote rally in Las Vegas over the weekend. I saw this photos Monday morning, and I thought to myself, “Wow, that’s great that MObama is out there, doing GOTV stuff for the midterms.” Michelle and Barack Obama have been somewhat quiet since they left the White House a million years ago (real time: January of last year). But former president Obama has already started making some big moves to support Democratic candidates in the midterms. And now MO is doing GOTV efforts, which is really a non-partisan thing, except not really since the Republicans would prefer to disenfranchise every voter except white dudes. Here’s a little bit of what Michelle had to say:

Michelle Obama told attendees that she is “sick of all the chaos and the nastiness of our politics,” but that the importance of voting still remains. “But here’s the problem, while some folks are frustrated and tuned out and stay at home on election day, trust me, other folks are showing up. Democracy continues with or without you.”

While stressing the importance of voting to attendees, Michelle Obama said Sunday that the way to get “qualified people” into office was to vote.

“You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that we had a great president, but every couple years folks sat out and said ‘well, I did my part, I voted once, I’m done, I’m out,’” she said. “And I’m just telling you that democracy doesn’t work that way. As I said earlier, democracy doesn’t wait for you to be bothered. It moves on as it rightly should and therefore the people who vote determine the direction of the country, determine the mood, the tone, and the people who stay out don’t get a say. And I want every American to feel the power of that choice.”

Michelle’s words were basically “water is wet, my husband was a great president, and you dumbasses need to vote like your life depends on it because it does.” Guess what part of Michelle’s speech Tomi Lahren – aka Nazi Becky – latched onto?

If I wore earrings, this would be the moment when I slowly took them off and handed them to CB. Then I would start stretching, because I am going to rip Tawny a new a–hole. THE AUDACITY OF BECKY. This bitch, Tammy or whatever the f–k she calls herself, has the motherf–king audacity to tell MICHELLE OBAMA to “sit down.” Are you f–king joking, Tarzi? Can you imagine the Fox News meltdown if some ditzy young commentator told Barbara Bush or Laura Bush to condescendingly “sit down”? Nevermind the racial politics of this – a young white Becky telling an older black woman to “sit down.” Toozy is like David Duke with a cheap Nazi Becky wig.

'God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness' Premiere - Arrivals

  1. Tate says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Toni should not even speak Michelle Obama’s name.

    Reply
  2. Alissa says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:49 am

    she’s a trashbag. can we please make her irrelevant.

    Reply
  3. Gutterflower says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Ugh I’ve actually checked out her twitter page before….do not go down that rabbit hole. She is such an idiot. SUCH an idiot.

    Reply
  4. KNy says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I literally lost vision for a second while reading that tweet. It was blinding white-hot rage. I have no words.

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:51 am

    As an European I can tell to this Lady (I don’t know who she is) that Orange Voldemort had turned the US in a global joke.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Tomi is so confused it’s embarrassing. This is the girl who, because of the ACA, was able to stay on her daddys insurance when she lost her job. She should thank Obama for that! It doesn’t matter what color she is, she shouldn’t be telling Michelle to “sit down “

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Don’t give this imbecile the attention she so desperately craves.

    Reply
  8. Flying fish says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I am imaging you, Kaiser, removing those earrings…lol.

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:53 am

    The depths of my hatred for this woman are immeasurable.

    First, take Michelle Obama’s name out of your mouth.

    Secondly, that ANYONE is still, with a straight face, able to say that we are somehow stronger on the world stage with 45 at the helm is so infuriating it makes me want to scream.

    Reply
  10. diana says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:53 am

    This f*ucking c*nt… I can’t…

    Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I heard this and saw RED. This peron is trash, actual racist trash. When the late Mrs. Bush spoke out about Agent Orange, not a peep from Tammy. But when Lady O preaches the truth this trash twit has the gall.

    But then I realized that Tammy just used Lady O to get a headline and that Tammy isva talented, racist hack with no morals and I felt better.

    Reply
  12. Feedmechips says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Ok, Trashi.

    Reply
  13. ByTheSea says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Imma join you, Kaiser. *takes earrings off, greases face*

    This is what we’ve come to. The Bushes have been raising the alarm about Orange Anus for years and no one says “boo” to them. But Michelle doesn’t even mention them by name and they try to belittle her. Oh hell nah. This little Becky needs to take all the seats.

    Reply
  14. SamC says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:10 am

    She does this because it gets her clicks and attention. She’s clearly gone to the Ann Coulter school of punditry.

    Reply
  15. smcollins says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Ugh! This trick again? The *only* reason she was ever given a platform is because she’s young, cute and blonde. Oh, and white. Very, very white. It was only a matter of time before Fox News scooped her up (which no doubt was her motivation). She’s the worst kind of idiot, too. The kind that actually thinks they’re smart & clever, and what they say matters. And she’s absolutely, as a previous commenter posted, a feckless c*nt who needs to stfu and take several million seats herself.

    Reply
  16. minx says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I just can’t.

    Reply
  17. Sparkly says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I would pay to see that takedown, Kaiser. The mental image is great, but I bet it’d be even better in person.

    Reply
  18. Snowflake says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Omg, i hate this beyotch so much. She’s so full of herself, as if she’s so smart. but in reality, shevgot the job because she’s young, white, and blonde. I hate people like her because they makes the rest of us look bad.

    Reply
  19. boredblond says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I’m so glad I have no idea who this is..

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Bitch please-STFU.

    Reply
  21. Juls says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Jealousy, thy name is Tomi. Or the correct spelling, TRASH.

    Reply
  22. Goldengirlslover34 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:55 am

    She’s the poster child for mediocrity and stupidity. You should read Damon’s takedown of her on verysmart brothas. Hilarious! He never called her by her name and now I have a whole slew of insulting names to call this witch.

    Reply
  23. JanetFerber says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:58 am

    This bitch. Fire her ass NOW. To deliberately insult a great woman and role model such as First Lady Michelle Obama is abysmally low. Racist trash.

    Reply
  24. Charlotte says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Toby Larkbrat is what happens when old white Republican men fantasies take human form.

    Reply
  25. Anastasia says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:13 am

    This hag isn’t 1/100th the woman Michelle Obama is and she knows it. She needs to take all the seats and keep Michelle’s name out of her mouth.

    Reply
  26. Lila says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Tomi Lahren has set the bar so low these days, that common sense can now be considered a super power.

    Reply
  27. LP says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Some fires you can’t put out with water, only by removing oxygen. If we all agree to quit giving this b*tch any attention at all then I believe we can eventually make her go away (for the most part; she’ll probably have the horny racist demo for a while longer). The o my thing she’s ever done worth celebitchy commentary was the whole pro choice thing that got her fired, and that was more of a meditation on the hypocrisy of the anti choice crowd. 😒

    Reply
  28. TyrantDestroyed says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Ugh I have no idea who is this woman or what are her credentials besides being young and blonde but she should be more careful when addressing to somebody like Michelle Obama. She sounds super ignorant and salty.

    Reply
  29. launicaangelina says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:59 am

    This pisses me off so much! I’m Mexican-American and am so tired of conservative white people telling minorities to “sit down” and “be quiet”. They want us to stay in our lane, but these fools need to realize the USA IS OUR LANE! We all need to keep standing up and being loud!

    Reply
  30. Penguen says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Who is this bish?

    Reply
  31. lucy2 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Can we PLEASE stop giving her attention? Her opinion is irrelevant.

    Reply
  32. holly hobby says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Why is she famous? Who shoved her into our faces?

    Reply
  33. Ruyana says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Tomi Lahren is a not-very-bright spewer of propaganda. She has no real accomplishments and whatever she knows of President Obama would be what she has absorbed from the right-wing fools at Faux. When he was President (our last real one) she would have been heavy into her teenage years fashion, makeup and pursuit of a boyfriend years. She is an airhead and a perfect example of why blonde jokes even exist. (Apologies to all blondes who are actually brilliant).

    Reply
  34. Janet says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:44 am

    I don’t know why, but I like her. I like that she says what she means. I like that she tells that hack Michelle to mind her place. Oh, wait, no…. the opposite. I want her to get stranded in Siberia after a plane crash and never, ever return to the known world.

    Reply
  35. Meg says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    does she need to be reminded the horrible economy the Obama administration inherited from the bush administration? was the economy that bad when the Obama administration left 8 years later? NOPE. she needs a history lesson. and how are we now in a better position on ‘the world stage’ with trump embarrassing us everywhere he goes?

    Reply
  36. DenG says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Kneel down, Tomi. Lie down later.

    Reply
  37. JayneBirkinB says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Trump got laughed at by the UN audience today when he said he’d done more for the US in his first 2 years in office than any US president in history.

    I would say that’s a good measurement of Trump’s stature in the world.

    Please keep feeding him McDonalds. His heart attack can’t come soon enough.

    Reply
  38. Sojaschnitzel says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Well.. yeah… totes. I mean, Donald The Orange Joke certainly improved america’s position on the stage that is international politics *LOL*
    Oh boy.
    Dark times are upon all of us. Both you in america and we here in europe have those … creatures? things? crawling out of the forest into the daylight. It scares the sh*t out of me to assume that they probably have always been there, lurking in the dark, and we were all just blissfully unaware. It’s like the decency and humanity of the last decades were nothing but a thin curtain and somebody decided that it would be time to pull it back. I think I will never be able to trust humankind anymore. What has been seen can not be unseen.

    Reply
  39. angry bird says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Kim Zolciak looks terrible these days

    Reply
  40. hogtowngooner says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    The same president who created a law that allowed you to remain on your parents’ health insurance policy into your 20s, Tammy?

    Reply
  41. Keaton says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    She’s such a moron. Every measure she thinks Drump is out performing Obama on was either the same (economic growth, border enforcement) or stronger (strength on world stage) under Obama. Trumpanzees are beyond delusional.
    (Plus she’s not worthy to even speak Michelle’s name tbh)

    Reply
  42. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    I don’t recall the UN ever laughing AT Obama!?!?!!? Which is exactly what they did to the Orange ShroomHead today.

    Reply
  43. Nev says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    AND WHO IS THIS TRICK AGAIN.
    I CANT.

    Reply
  44. Christina says:
    September 25, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Is this the girl that just yells all the time?

    Reply
  45. Amelie says:
    September 25, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Omg you guys have been making me laugh so hard at work with all the deliberate misspellings of her name. I think it’s pronounced “Toe-mee” but in my head it’s always been Tommy.

    Reply
  46. Betsy says:
    September 25, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    She’s so painfully stupid. Siddown, girl. No one wants to hear you blab.

    Reply
  47. K2 says:
    September 25, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Taking well-earned seats must be tricky when you’re that full of silicone and bullsh*t.

    Reply
  48. JANAK says:
    September 25, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Who cares what this twat waffle says, does or thinks? She’s not exactly a member of Mensa.

    Reply
  49. Jane says:
    September 25, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    If I said here what I want to do to this woman I would get banned.

    Reply
  50. Crassino Royale says:
    September 25, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Tuck them earring in yo titties cause….Lemme just….here. Hold mah purse, s**t ’bout to GLOW up in this moda.

    Reply
  51. Rebecca L says:
    September 25, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Sigh! Does she have to be Nazi Becky? Can’t she be Nazi Nancy? Tommi Lahren is the worst. Please make her a Nancy. 😁

    Reply
  52. Melanie says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Good for you, Kaiser, for having the nerve to say that.

    Reply
  53. Jess says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    She is entitled to her opinion. You all are really getting crazy over people who have different opinions than yours. It’s an amazing people watch. I used to be liberal but honestly ever since this last election I am not. I can’t stand the vacuum chamber. The whining. The anger. I am enjoying the media losing control of the narrative though. Ita nice to watch that fall apart.
    Too bad you are all so blinded by anger to see some of the good things happening in your Country.

    Reply
    • elle says:
      September 25, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      Oh my goodness… you just totally changed my mind!! I’ve just been too angry to see all of the good in Donny J and the Trumptones.

      Reply
    • Trillion says:
      September 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

      There is simply no argument whether or not she is entitled to her opinion. This is the common false distraction put up by those who cannot make an argument in a stylish or meaningful way. Another commonly used distraction is “I used to be a liberal but now look how I’ve changed”. I’m not buying it. How could any thinking person simply ignore the whiny, angry vacuum chambers of the right (of which Trump’s is king)? And who actually believes the media is losing control of the narrative? That is some impressive denial.

      Reply

