Tomi Lahren had the audacity to tell Michelle Obama to ‘sit down,’ OMFG

Here are some photos of Michelle Obama hosting the When We All Vote rally in Las Vegas over the weekend. I saw this photos Monday morning, and I thought to myself, “Wow, that’s great that MObama is out there, doing GOTV stuff for the midterms.” Michelle and Barack Obama have been somewhat quiet since they left the White House a million years ago (real time: January of last year). But former president Obama has already started making some big moves to support Democratic candidates in the midterms. And now MO is doing GOTV efforts, which is really a non-partisan thing, except not really since the Republicans would prefer to disenfranchise every voter except white dudes. Here’s a little bit of what Michelle had to say:
Michelle Obama told attendees that she is “sick of all the chaos and the nastiness of our politics,” but that the importance of voting still remains. “But here’s the problem, while some folks are frustrated and tuned out and stay at home on election day, trust me, other folks are showing up. Democracy continues with or without you.”
While stressing the importance of voting to attendees, Michelle Obama said Sunday that the way to get “qualified people” into office was to vote.
“You know, we saw that happen. We experienced that we had a great president, but every couple years folks sat out and said ‘well, I did my part, I voted once, I’m done, I’m out,’” she said. “And I’m just telling you that democracy doesn’t work that way. As I said earlier, democracy doesn’t wait for you to be bothered. It moves on as it rightly should and therefore the people who vote determine the direction of the country, determine the mood, the tone, and the people who stay out don’t get a say. And I want every American to feel the power of that choice.”
Michelle’s words were basically “water is wet, my husband was a great president, and you dumbasses need to vote like your life depends on it because it does.” Guess what part of Michelle’s speech Tomi Lahren – aka Nazi Becky – latched onto?
Michelle Obama said we “had” a great president. By what measure? Not in economic growth. Not in border enforcement. Not in strength on the world stage. Sit down, Michelle.
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 24, 2018
If I wore earrings, this would be the moment when I slowly took them off and handed them to CB. Then I would start stretching, because I am going to rip Tawny a new a–hole. THE AUDACITY OF BECKY. This bitch, Tammy or whatever the f–k she calls herself, has the motherf–king audacity to tell MICHELLE OBAMA to “sit down.” Are you f–king joking, Tarzi? Can you imagine the Fox News meltdown if some ditzy young commentator told Barbara Bush or Laura Bush to condescendingly “sit down”? Nevermind the racial politics of this – a young white Becky telling an older black woman to “sit down.” Toozy is like David Duke with a cheap Nazi Becky wig.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Toni should not even speak Michelle Obama’s name.
Timby Lardhat wishes she was a tenth the woman MObama is. I would rather listen to MObama walk me through the chemical reactions of drying paint than hear a single word out of Teriyaki Lamentation’s mouth.
Exactly! Toad Loaf needs to go. The. Fuck. Away.
She is an as*hole, she probably thinks she is superior to Michelle and more “successful. This women is self-delusional.
This brat is an entitled moron and is trying to be the Alex Jones of bleached blondes. The best response I saw on twitter was something like “Michelle is sitting down, in front of thousands on her sold out book tour”.
Regarding her attack on President Obama, someone should remind her that he’s the reason she was on her parents insurance until age 26. Her 15-minutes of fame should be way over.
I’m in Chicago. Tomorrow the tickets go on sale for the first stop of Michelle’s book tour. She is appearing at the United Center. That’s a stadium! It’s where sports teams play. She’s so popular they can’t have her appearing at bookstores.
Poor man’s Ann Coulter.
Agreed! Made me ragey that she uttered Michelle’s name. I saw her (extended version) when she spoke with Trevor Noah about The Kaepernick kneeling. She has no clue what she is talking about. “I agree with his 1st amendment right but he shouldn’t be protesting” WTH? She is nazi Barbie lite to Coulter’s Nazi Hag Barbie. What a sad groping for relevance little bleached blonde idiot.
Made me sooooo ragey too. She is not even close to the same level as Michelle.
Tammy Lamppost needs to sit down and STFU.
Can Teletubby even handle the truth? Should we tell her? What a flaming Coach purse full of dog excrement.
Only mouth breathing Fox viewers care about what Turdi Loorag has to say to Michelle Obama.
In lighter news Fox News has the following under SCIENCE today: “Man chops copperhead snake into ‘a dozen pieces’ after it bites family dog”
she’s a trashbag. can we please make her irrelevant.
She is trash. That she thinks she’s more clever, relevant and accomplished that Michelle Obama shows her utter ignorance.
I’m starting a rumor that she’s balding. Because she is.
I am here for all the snark! 🏵🏅🏵. 😝😝
This. She wants you to react the way you have. It gets her more attention. The first thing I ever saw of her was her telling someone to “shut the hell up” very similarly to this. She’s crass and it’s for attention and ratings. Moving on.
Exactly. I couldn’t care less about Toni or her inane sputtering. Why give her any more attention on here than the media gives her? Also, I do think that while Obama was a good president, he was not a “great” one. But he had the specific, overwhelming challenge of being a racial America’s first black president, and of course his own wife can call him “great!” I voted for him both times, of course. (What’s weird to me is that some of the very same people who voted for Obama voted for Trump. I even know some of them, and it’s as rare as I’d thought, though I truly just can’t figure such people out.
She’s just fulfilling her duties as a useful idiot for the alt-right, oh, and get some more traffic to her Twitter page.
She is blond, thin and a ding dong, not brown & so so aryan so she is worshiped by the Fox News crowd. Spouting their hating hearts. They are making her relevant for very shallow reasons.
She is irrelevant. Never heard of her. Don’t give her a platform.
Ugh I’ve actually checked out her twitter page before….do not go down that rabbit hole. She is such an idiot. SUCH an idiot.
Maybe she’s angling to be wife number 4.
I mean she’s wh0ring for fame, so why not for everything else?
OMG that makes so much sense. It also makes me want to vomit
I literally lost vision for a second while reading that tweet. It was blinding white-hot rage. I have no words.
Same. The rage has me at a loss for words also.
I was going to say the exact same thing. My rage just instantly shot up and over the boiling point. Tammy’s 15 minutes have got to be nearly up by now.
As an European I can tell to this Lady (I don’t know who she is) that Orange Voldemort had turned the US in a global joke.
Even here in South Africa (a s***hole country) by the USA President definition, with our own 3rd world problems, we think your President is turning your country into a global joke. He makes African Dictators look tame
LOL.That’s a stretch in a country where the government party is calling for genocide..
Not so much of a stretch when you consider America has literally invaded multiple countries without provocation in the past fifteen years, resulting in conflicts that have claimed the lives of over 200,000 civilians.
And Obama was widely respected. (European here as well)
It is a sad state of affairs herr in the US. I am appalled everyday by the antics of not only our POS president, but also those that stand by Drumpf and allow him to create such a mess. Drumpf has made us the laughing stock of the world and we will pay dearly for decades to come.
And BTW, who is she? I don’t even know who she is.
Utterly disgusting.
They are laughing at him this very minute at the UN, so “we’re a laughingstock” is literal now.
Yeah, it takes some f^&*ing nerve to imply that Trump has done anything to improve our standing on the world stage.
Don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s just Trump though. A lot of the cracks within our country were revealed during the last couple of years. All of my family in Europe are also laughing their tail feathers off at the immensely hypocritical outrage over Russian Election meddling.
When asked, they agreed we need to combat interference and protect the integrity of our elections, but the horrorified indignation that anyone would DARE mess with a US election…. they’re answer was basically a laughing “b**** please”.
Tomi is so confused it’s embarrassing. This is the girl who, because of the ACA, was able to stay on her daddys insurance when she lost her job. She should thank Obama for that! It doesn’t matter what color she is, she shouldn’t be telling Michelle to “sit down “
Don’t give this imbecile the attention she so desperately craves.
I am imaging you, Kaiser, removing those earrings…lol.
I’m with Kaiser. Earrings off, hair in ponytail and vaseline on face.
She brings nothing but uninformed privilege to the table.
The depths of my hatred for this woman are immeasurable.
First, take Michelle Obama’s name out of your mouth.
Secondly, that ANYONE is still, with a straight face, able to say that we are somehow stronger on the world stage with 45 at the helm is so infuriating it makes me want to scream.
This f*ucking c*nt… I can’t…
Feckless C U Next Tuesday.
I heard this and saw RED. This peron is trash, actual racist trash. When the late Mrs. Bush spoke out about Agent Orange, not a peep from Tammy. But when Lady O preaches the truth this trash twit has the gall.
But then I realized that Tammy just used Lady O to get a headline and that Tammy isva talented, racist hack with no morals and I felt better.
Ok, Trashi.
Imma join you, Kaiser. *takes earrings off, greases face*
This is what we’ve come to. The Bushes have been raising the alarm about Orange Anus for years and no one says “boo” to them. But Michelle doesn’t even mention them by name and they try to belittle her. Oh hell nah. This little Becky needs to take all the seats.
She does this because it gets her clicks and attention. She’s clearly gone to the Ann Coulter school of punditry.
Ann Coulter as revolting as she is, is intelligent, so much so her she conned conservatives into giving her money to run her mouth. Ann is grifter a Charlatan, a liar…..this girl, is dumber than a bag of rocks and believes the sh*t she is spitting.
Ugh! This trick again? The *only* reason she was ever given a platform is because she’s young, cute and blonde. Oh, and white. Very, very white. It was only a matter of time before Fox News scooped her up (which no doubt was her motivation). She’s the worst kind of idiot, too. The kind that actually thinks they’re smart & clever, and what they say matters. And she’s absolutely, as a previous commenter posted, a feckless c*nt who needs to stfu and take several million seats herself.
“Cute.” Funny, I see nothing but ugliness radiating from her smug face.
Lol, yeah, I guess I was being overly generous with what her “appeal” is.
I just can’t.
No words.
I would pay to see that takedown, Kaiser. The mental image is great, but I bet it’d be even better in person.
Omg, i hate this beyotch so much. She’s so full of herself, as if she’s so smart. but in reality, shevgot the job because she’s young, white, and blonde. I hate people like her because they makes the rest of us look bad.
I’m so glad I have no idea who this is..
Bitch please-STFU.
Jealousy, thy name is Tomi. Or the correct spelling, TRASH.
She’s the poster child for mediocrity and stupidity. You should read Damon’s takedown of her on verysmart brothas. Hilarious! He never called her by her name and now I have a whole slew of insulting names to call this witch.
This bitch. Fire her ass NOW. To deliberately insult a great woman and role model such as First Lady Michelle Obama is abysmally low. Racist trash.
Toby Larkbrat is what happens when old white Republican men fantasies take human form.
100%, would add on racist Republican men.
This hag isn’t 1/100th the woman Michelle Obama is and she knows it. She needs to take all the seats and keep Michelle’s name out of her mouth.
Tomi Lahren has set the bar so low these days, that common sense can now be considered a super power.
Some fires you can’t put out with water, only by removing oxygen. If we all agree to quit giving this b*tch any attention at all then I believe we can eventually make her go away (for the most part; she’ll probably have the horny racist demo for a while longer). The o my thing she’s ever done worth celebitchy commentary was the whole pro choice thing that got her fired, and that was more of a meditation on the hypocrisy of the anti choice crowd. 😒
Ugh I have no idea who is this woman or what are her credentials besides being young and blonde but she should be more careful when addressing to somebody like Michelle Obama. She sounds super ignorant and salty.
People like her are very salty about the fact that Michelle Obama is too popular to have her book tour at bookstores and is actually doing appearances in arenas. Her appearance in my city sold out quick.
This pisses me off so much! I’m Mexican-American and am so tired of conservative white people telling minorities to “sit down” and “be quiet”. They want us to stay in our lane, but these fools need to realize the USA IS OUR LANE! We all need to keep standing up and being loud!
I see you Launicaangelina 🧐
Hi bestie!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Amen!
Well said!!!!
Gurl-we built the lane. Literally.
Who is this bish?
Can we PLEASE stop giving her attention? Her opinion is irrelevant.
Why is she famous? Who shoved her into our faces?
Tomi Lahren is a not-very-bright spewer of propaganda. She has no real accomplishments and whatever she knows of President Obama would be what she has absorbed from the right-wing fools at Faux. When he was President (our last real one) she would have been heavy into her teenage years fashion, makeup and pursuit of a boyfriend years. She is an airhead and a perfect example of why blonde jokes even exist. (Apologies to all blondes who are actually brilliant).
I don’t know why, but I like her. I like that she says what she means. I like that she tells that hack Michelle to mind her place. Oh, wait, no…. the opposite. I want her to get stranded in Siberia after a plane crash and never, ever return to the known world.
does she need to be reminded the horrible economy the Obama administration inherited from the bush administration? was the economy that bad when the Obama administration left 8 years later? NOPE. she needs a history lesson. and how are we now in a better position on ‘the world stage’ with trump embarrassing us everywhere he goes?
Kneel down, Tomi. Lie down later.
Trump got laughed at by the UN audience today when he said he’d done more for the US in his first 2 years in office than any US president in history.
I would say that’s a good measurement of Trump’s stature in the world.
Please keep feeding him McDonalds. His heart attack can’t come soon enough.
Well.. yeah… totes. I mean, Donald The Orange Joke certainly improved america’s position on the stage that is international politics *LOL*
Oh boy.
Dark times are upon all of us. Both you in america and we here in europe have those … creatures? things? crawling out of the forest into the daylight. It scares the sh*t out of me to assume that they probably have always been there, lurking in the dark, and we were all just blissfully unaware. It’s like the decency and humanity of the last decades were nothing but a thin curtain and somebody decided that it would be time to pull it back. I think I will never be able to trust humankind anymore. What has been seen can not be unseen.
Kim Zolciak looks terrible these days
The same president who created a law that allowed you to remain on your parents’ health insurance policy into your 20s, Tammy?
She’s such a moron. Every measure she thinks Drump is out performing Obama on was either the same (economic growth, border enforcement) or stronger (strength on world stage) under Obama. Trumpanzees are beyond delusional.
(Plus she’s not worthy to even speak Michelle’s name tbh)
I don’t recall the UN ever laughing AT Obama!?!?!!? Which is exactly what they did to the Orange ShroomHead today.
AND WHO IS THIS TRICK AGAIN.
I CANT.
Is this the girl that just yells all the time?
Omg you guys have been making me laugh so hard at work with all the deliberate misspellings of her name. I think it’s pronounced “Toe-mee” but in my head it’s always been Tommy.
She’s so painfully stupid. Siddown, girl. No one wants to hear you blab.
Taking well-earned seats must be tricky when you’re that full of silicone and bullsh*t.
Who cares what this twat waffle says, does or thinks? She’s not exactly a member of Mensa.
If I said here what I want to do to this woman I would get banned.
Tuck them earring in yo titties cause….Lemme just….here. Hold mah purse, s**t ’bout to GLOW up in this moda.
Sigh! Does she have to be Nazi Becky? Can’t she be Nazi Nancy? Tommi Lahren is the worst. Please make her a Nancy. 😁
Good for you, Kaiser, for having the nerve to say that.
She is entitled to her opinion. You all are really getting crazy over people who have different opinions than yours. It’s an amazing people watch. I used to be liberal but honestly ever since this last election I am not. I can’t stand the vacuum chamber. The whining. The anger. I am enjoying the media losing control of the narrative though. Ita nice to watch that fall apart.
Too bad you are all so blinded by anger to see some of the good things happening in your Country.
Oh my goodness… you just totally changed my mind!! I’ve just been too angry to see all of the good in Donny J and the Trumptones.
There is simply no argument whether or not she is entitled to her opinion. This is the common false distraction put up by those who cannot make an argument in a stylish or meaningful way. Another commonly used distraction is “I used to be a liberal but now look how I’ve changed”. I’m not buying it. How could any thinking person simply ignore the whiny, angry vacuum chambers of the right (of which Trump’s is king)? And who actually believes the media is losing control of the narrative? That is some impressive denial.
