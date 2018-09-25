“Celine Dion is saying goodbye to her lucrative Vegas residency” links
  • September 25, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Celine Dion in Paris

The end of an era: Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas residency. [Dlisted]
This is actually a really clever Halloween costume. [OMG Blog]
Not shocking, one of the stars of Floribama is a criminal. [Starcasm]
Cardi B is even more in-demand since the Nicki Minaj-NYFW incident. [Wonderwall]
This viralZendaya Is Meechee” singing video is crazy. [Pajiba]
Tom Cruise is going to crush “having dinner.” [LaineyGossip]
They’re already filming Downton Abbey: The Movie?! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Here’s the latest Fantastic Beast & Where to Find Them trailer. [JustJared]
Jerry O’Connell’s dog seems over it. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Pepe Munoz and Celine Dion leave the hotel Royal Monceau in Paris

21 Responses to ““Celine Dion is saying goodbye to her lucrative Vegas residency” links”

  1. Emmet says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Why did I always feel the Vegas residency was how they dealt with Rene’s gambling.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I gotta get my money together to go and see Celine. From the snippets I have seen, it looks awesome.

    Reply
  3. Pandy says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Wow, she’s thin! And she’s richer than God so why would she keep up that schedule?

    Reply
  4. RunnerMomLawyer says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    The Tom Cruise at dinner story makes me sad. Armchair psychology here, but he seems manic a lot of the time. Possibly a bipolar disorder that he leaves untreated because of his religious beliefs?

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Ooh, those Downton Abbey pics were a treat. Trying to read behind the lines.

    Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    NAGINI is in the new FB movie – ooohhhhh!!!!

    And I don’t mean Complicit Barbie.

    Reply
  7. Elizabeth Rose says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    That costume is so cute! I want it!

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Auntie Celine!

    Reply
  9. rickestrick says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    The UN laughed in Trump’s face. There are still good things in this world.

    Reply
  10. Snowflake says:
    September 25, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    I used to live in Panama City Beach FL. The water is beautiful but its hard to find a good job. Most of the jobs are restaurant or retail. And the tourists from Georgia and Alabama are annoying. Spring breakers too. They act like they’ve never been out before. Lots of drinking, fighting, etc. It’s nickname is the Redneck Riviera or LA, lower Alabama. Lots of restaurants use subcontractors to bring in foreign students to work during the season. So it makes it harder for locals to survive

    Reply
    • a reader says:
      September 25, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      Yep, all of us natives always called that part of the state Lower Alabama.

      Floribama is a stupid term obviously concocted by a non native.

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      September 25, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      PCB was great in the Fifties. I was a kid then and we would visit my aunt and her family who lived there. It was a sleepy little town, not yet discovered and turned into a destination. My cousins are still there, but I don’t go near it anymore. The same thing happened to Destin and Ft. Walton.
      The Florabama Lounge sits on the Florida Alabama line, half in each state. They probably hijacked the name from that, just changing one letter.

      Reply
    • Juls says:
      September 25, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      We go to Mexico Beach every year. Close to PC if you want to spend a day there doing tourist stuff. The water isn’t as clear but it’s deserted, like going through a time warp. The forgotten coast, it’s called. We LOVE it! Empty beaches, good restaurants, an easy and relaxing vacation without all the traffic and noise.

      Reply
  11. Nancypants says:
    September 25, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Umm….I LOVE Celine. I’ve loved her for years but, I’d like to invite her over to my house for a long, well-deserved rest and some good eatin’ – yeah, I typed it – because she looks ready for Dia de los Muertos bless her heart.

    My first assignment was in the Florida panhandle and my last assignment was in Alabama and – you know – I enjoyed them for the most part.
    Not the snakes and hurricanes and tornado parts but otherwise.
    Some of you live with earthquakes. Those scare the sh*t out of me.

    You have gorgeous, fragrant flowers (Jasmine, Azaleas, Honeysuckle, Gardenias, etc.) and 200 yr old trees dripping moss and GREAT, fresh food from seafood to fresh water fish to beef and all kinds of produce and good Southern cooking and mild winters and WATER and you can live on the land if you choose and it’s a lot less expensive than many places. You can plant just about anything in that soil and it will grow.

    They aren’t all ignorant, racist, toothless rednecks and I’ve met more racist rednecks and just RACISTS in other parts of the country.

    If you get the chance, visit Savannah, GA, Charleston, SC, Myrtle Beach, Pensacola, FL, Seaside, FL, Gulf Shores, AL…..but leave your gay-hate at home because the Gays saved many of those areas from the wrecking ball.

    Reply

