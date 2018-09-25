Brett Kavanaugh claims he was a virgin throughout high school & into college

Brett Kavanaugh is still a Supreme Court nominee. I still say that by the end of the week, he will have withdrawn his nomination, or the Trump administration will withdraw it. Part of me hopes that this sh-t gets drawn out for several more days, simply because this seems like the kind of massive cultural-political moment which defines a generation. #MeToo was the groundwork, and we’re primed to believe women like never before. Women are ANGRY. Justifiably so. So what’s happened in the past 24 hours? Like, a million things. Here’s a list:

The Fourth Victim. Christine Blasey Ford was the first victim to come forward. Deborah Ramirez was the second victim, and Michael Avenatti’s client (who is still anonymous) is the third victim. Yesterday, media outlets reported that there is a fourth victim who alleges Vananaugh assaulted her when they were in high school.

Kavanaugh’s Yale roommate believes the accusations. James Roche said in a statement that while he didn’t witness the incident Debbie Ramirez described, he knew Kavanaugh was “a notably heavy drinker” and that he “became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk… Based on my time with Debbie, I believe her to be unusually honest and straightforward and I cannot imagine her making this up. Based on my time with Brett, I believe that he and his social circle were capable of the actions that Debbie described.”

Michael Avenatti’s client. Avenatti describes the woman as a former employee of the State Department and US Mint, someone who knew Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh in high school, and the woman’s story “will relate to how they behaved at countless house parties.” He said that she’ll likely come forward in the next 24 hours or so.

This NYT story about “Renate Alumnus.” Kavanaugh and his bros in high school seemed obsessed with a girl (now woman) named Renate Schroeder, who was a student at a nearby Catholic school. Renate had signed the letter of support for Kavanaugh initially, but she has now withdrawn her name because she didn’t know Kavanaugh and his bros were all bragging in their yearbook about how they were all “Renate Alumnus.” As in, they all bragged about sleeping with her, because boys will be boys, huh?

And finally, some words from Kavanaugh. Doughy Brett appeared on Fox News yesterday evening where he claimed to… have been a virgin throughout high school and for years afterward. Like… he’s been accused of non-penetration assault thus far. Christine Blasey Ford said he held her down, covered her mouth and assaulted her. Kavanaugh also claims to have never been to the party with Ford (and I’m sure he has the calendars to prove it!), and his wife sat there like a Stepford Wife too.