Asia Argento on Anthony Bourdain: ‘He had cheated on me too… we are grown-ups’

With each passing week, it does seem like we find out more and more information about Anthony Bourdain’s final months and the turbulence in his personal life. From the outside looking in, it seemed like he and Asia Argento were possibly going through a rough patch, and she was photographed looking friendly with another man just a few days before Bourdain’s suicide. Personally, I think the bigger issue was the slow realization, on Bourdain’s part, that Argento had likely played him and manipulated him into paying off the young man she allegedly raped. We’ll never know, and I’d just like to say that I was completely fine with refusing to talk about it or write about it. It’s none of my business, and we should let Bourdain rest in peace. The problem? Asia Argento keeps dragging a dead man’s reputation as a way to shield herself from criticism. Argento gave an interview to the Daily Mail where she talked about Bourdain’s suicide and whether she “cheated.”

Asia Argento is tearfully opening up for the first time about the moment she found out her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain had died — and discussing intimate details of their relationship. The Italian actress faced backlash shortly after the beloved chef’s death for pictures showing her getting close with a journalist friend in the days before Bourdain was found dead by suicide. Argento used the opportunity of speaking with DailyMailTV to tell her side of the story. “People say I murdered him. They say I killed him,” she said through tears in the interview. “People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn’t a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year when we saw each other we took really great pleasure in each other’s company. But we are not children. We are grown ups…. Anthony was 62, I was 42. We had lives, we had wives and husbands, we had children. I cannot think of Anthony as somebody who would do an extreme gesture like this for something like that.” Argento tearfully explained that she initially felt angry after learning Bourdain had been found dead of suicide. “I was angry [at him], yes, for abandoning me, my kids,” the Italian actress, 42, tearfully remarked. “But now it’s been replaced just by this loss, this hole, that cannot be filled by anything.” She also shared that “the anger kept me alive, because otherwise this desperation has no end.”

[From People]

She didn’t murder him. She didn’t kill him. He was fighting demons bigger and more profound than a cheating girlfriend. That being said, it’s tacky AF to give this interview and talk about how they were both cheaters. It’s disrespectful and there’s something craven about it. And remember this too: she’d much rather talk about how she cheated on him (and he did the same) rather than how she manipulated him into paying Jimmy Bennett hundreds of thousands of dollars.