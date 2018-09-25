Asia Argento on Anthony Bourdain: ‘He had cheated on me too… we are grown-ups’

With each passing week, it does seem like we find out more and more information about Anthony Bourdain’s final months and the turbulence in his personal life. From the outside looking in, it seemed like he and Asia Argento were possibly going through a rough patch, and she was photographed looking friendly with another man just a few days before Bourdain’s suicide. Personally, I think the bigger issue was the slow realization, on Bourdain’s part, that Argento had likely played him and manipulated him into paying off the young man she allegedly raped. We’ll never know, and I’d just like to say that I was completely fine with refusing to talk about it or write about it. It’s none of my business, and we should let Bourdain rest in peace. The problem? Asia Argento keeps dragging a dead man’s reputation as a way to shield herself from criticism. Argento gave an interview to the Daily Mail where she talked about Bourdain’s suicide and whether she “cheated.”
Asia Argento is tearfully opening up for the first time about the moment she found out her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain had died — and discussing intimate details of their relationship. The Italian actress faced backlash shortly after the beloved chef’s death for pictures showing her getting close with a journalist friend in the days before Bourdain was found dead by suicide. Argento used the opportunity of speaking with DailyMailTV to tell her side of the story.
“People say I murdered him. They say I killed him,” she said through tears in the interview. “People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn’t a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year when we saw each other we took really great pleasure in each other’s company. But we are not children. We are grown ups…. Anthony was 62, I was 42. We had lives, we had wives and husbands, we had children. I cannot think of Anthony as somebody who would do an extreme gesture like this for something like that.”
Argento tearfully explained that she initially felt angry after learning Bourdain had been found dead of suicide.
“I was angry [at him], yes, for abandoning me, my kids,” the Italian actress, 42, tearfully remarked. “But now it’s been replaced just by this loss, this hole, that cannot be filled by anything.” She also shared that “the anger kept me alive, because otherwise this desperation has no end.”
She didn’t murder him. She didn’t kill him. He was fighting demons bigger and more profound than a cheating girlfriend. That being said, it’s tacky AF to give this interview and talk about how they were both cheaters. It’s disrespectful and there’s something craven about it. And remember this too: she’d much rather talk about how she cheated on him (and he did the same) rather than how she manipulated him into paying Jimmy Bennett hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
First timmy lauren and now this dumbass. The beckys are in full force today. Trash.
This right here
Agreed. Why do train wrecks always feel the need to speak and be heard when all they do is shoot themselves in their second foot?
Because they ARE train wrecks and as such they are loud, create carnage and don’t give AF who they take down in the process.
God this woman should just SHUT UP. She’s not going to dig her way out of the hole she’s in. The best thing she could do would be go away for a while before addressing things but she’s a craven attention-whore so that’ll never happen. And she should just keep Bourdain’s name out of her mouth.
Maybe the interview was tacky, but she shared a life with Anthony Bourdain, for better or worse. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to cope and adhere to everyone’s ideal while dealing with so much pain. I think we know they both had some problems. Why should we expect perfection from her now?
They didn’t share a life. They shared a year or so, long distance. And all signs point to him being duped.
putting words into someone’s mouth who isn’t here to agree or disagree just feels gross and tactless-most would steer clear but she keeps doing it. considering her track record of lying-loving the attention from accusing Harvey Weinstein while knowing she’d been accused by an underage boy shows the audacity and nerve she has- I wouldn’t doubt she’s lying here as well.
They really didn’t share life together. They were dating less than a year, he traveled most of the year around the world for work far away from her, and he wasn’t even divorced yet.
They didn’t date for very long and he traveled a lot for his show. They didn’t share a life together.
Exactly! Just stop talking.
She is pure TRASH
+1
In the hours before his death, she posted a picture of herself in a T-shirt that said “F*CK EVERYONE- you know who you are.”
Pure trash is right.
And he posted a weird ..so do we continue the fight? …..post.
Anthonys death is soooo suspicious.
Really liked him.
She gives me the serious creeps.
Why is she bringing this up now? Is Asia trying to distract from the story of her allegedly raping that young man? Anthony is not here to defend himself. Go away for awhile and repair your own reputation. This interview is not helping you in any way
She was tacky enough to do this interview just as the final episodes of his show started. Tonys fans should be watching and enjoying his shows, not having to listen to her using a dead man as a distraction of her crime. After this interview, it will take even longer, maybe forever, for people to forget how bad she is
She loves the attention no matter what.
I thonk it’s so gross that she gave this interview. My feelings on her soured when her sexual abuse came into light. I have no idea if she’s telling the truth about their relationship. What I do know is that in a couple of years Anthony daughter could read this article about her father and it could be very hurtful to her. That’s who I’m most concerned about.
It’s just really tacky that she gave this interview basically defending her behavior. Have some respect to a man whom she supposedly loved.
so true and she has at least 2 kids that could be reading this too
She needs to STFU about Anthony Bourdain. This is exploitative, attention-seeking, disgusting.
She needs to sTFU about everything, in general. Is she truly unable to grasp that every time she starts flapping her lips again, she only makes herself look worse?
She’s the worst kind of human. If she was in his life, she knew he struggled. And she’s using that now for personal gain and it’s despicable, revolting….a common whore (I’ve been rewatching Game of Thrones lol).
These white privilege women are full of $#@&. I am just glad that finally problems are not from black people. Rich white people $#&@ . I am here for it.
That’s an odd comment. This post and the whole thing has nothing to do with race. There’s nothing to be happy about – an ill man lost his life, a boy was abused, and a much-needed social movement was damaged. It’s a time when empathy and solidarity are more important than ever, certainly more than some Schadenfreude.
I am so glad that you are said that…. When someone like me (I am black, btw) say something about how lucky we are as a people to not get involved in this crazy mess, you (privileged white people) all up in arms with “that’s not relevant, what an odd comment, and my favorite “this has nothing to do with it” antics. I am not a racist but I am keeping it real. You should know what it is like to be on the other side of the foot.
I agree, Amaria. This has nothing to do with race or white women. A shitty person is a shitty person regardless of their color of their skin.
WTF is with the “white women” comments? I’d love to see what would happen if I said, “so sick of these WOC doing _____.”
You can save yourself the mental gymnastics of justifying your comment. It was wrong and there is no excuse for it.
YES. +10000000. It is extremely problematic to see these nasty words about white women. As a white woman, I would NEVER say that to a black woman ever. Judging anyone by the color of their skin is WRONG, regardless if they are white or not. It is disgusting.
People of all races commit sexual assault. It’s just different as to how they are prosecuted for it and in some communities, it is just not dealt with or talked about at all. I’m not sure why anyone would be all here for “problems” like this for any group of people. Suicide and sexual assault aren’t exactly great revenge.
I think Princess is saying that these privileged white women are entertaining with their so called problems. Which are so much less than what the normal POC has to deal with. And basically, its silly shit. Like these housewives of Beverly hills with their minor so called problems they get so upset about. They’re clueless as to how priveleged they are. And she’s glad its not POC this time, because they are portrayed in a negative light so frequently. I’m white and grew up in mostly white areas. It wasn’t until i was around minorities that i realized how badly they are treated. So in comparison us white rich women complaining about shit is annoying. A good example would be lena dunham or the housewives of Beverly hills. Rich as fuck but cry about the most petty shit. When really, most people have it way worse. So she’s here for it . Am i right princess? Thats my interpretation, let me know if I’m wrong
Something special about Anthony made him my TV crush for years, and it breaks my heart seeing this bitch use his death for attention. That interview was a “me,me,me!” interview. If they both knew that they were both cheating, that’s not a real relationship to me. That’s more like just casually dating or a friends with benifits relationship, and they hadn’t even been dating for long. Shut up, Asia, and let him R.I.P
It could be an open relationship, but if so, then it wasn’t cheating. An open relationship seems contradictory to his behavior when she flaunted her affair though.
I don’t believe anything she says. And he’s not here to tell this side, so…
It might have been an open relationship, but she’s the one who said they both “cheated”
Yeah, she contradicted herself. She’s a liar
I agree-why call it cheating if there’s no lying? to me it’s cheating if its lied about-right? otherwise it’s an open relationship
The word “cheated” jumped out. “We weren’t exclusive” is more commonly used when no offense is meant or taken.
He’s the easiest person for her to speak on. A dead man who cannot dispute, argue or go against anything she says so she can now say w/e she wants. I’m sorry, Anthony.
+100. She should shut up and let Anthony Bourdain rest in peace. She is foul.
So true. I’m also sorry, Anthony. Every time she opens her mouth she hurts him, his family and his friends.
We are grown ups… lol so it’s mature to cheat? Cool story bruh.
Why not say “we had an open realtionship” instead of “he cheated”? Weird choice of words….seems like she needs to blame him for something too….
She’s really out here tarnishing her her dead ex’s reputation and legacy. Girl. Plz stop talking for the sake of attention
This is so gross. She needs to go away and stop talking about Tony. Ugh, what trash.
She does not even merit a footnote in his life story. GO AWAY.
Asia really needs to go crawl under a rock somewhere and stay there for about 30 years. The more she talks, the more she confirms that she’s an awful, creepy person who will go to any lengths to maintain attention.
I don’t think she killed Bourdain – suicide is a choice after all – but I don’t think their strange relationship helped his state of mind. And didn’t she and Rose McGowan try to say Asia didn’t cheat on him because they had some kind of sophisticated, European open relationship? If that’s the case, how did either one of them cheat?
He had a daughter ffs. A family. Friends he’s known for decades. And this woman keeps on pretending no one was as affected by his death as her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU
Full blown narcissist isn’t she?
It’s always so much easier to give our side of the story when the other party cannot coment anymore! So people will judge you, boo hoo…This wolrd is full of selfish, unkind and self serving individuals, and maybe you happen to be one of them!! Grrr
She starts sounding like a sociopath. Please go away Asia
Just. Stop. Talking. About. Him!
I know suicide is a choice but the more she talks the more I think she is a sick and manipulative person who pushed a man who was already standing on the edge when she had the option to extend a hand and try to pull him back onto solid ground.
I know it’s not my place to speculate about his death, but I’m starting to think he found out something very (by that I mean devastatingly) disappointing which might have pushed him over the edge and made him lose faith. Something we don’t know yet. This is so messy, and she just can’t shut up about it. Wonder if there might be more stuff that’s about to come to light, and if she’s trying to preemptively divert the blame. We’ll see.
He’d been a drug addict for a long, long time, suffered depression, he said his divorces were really hard and he admitted he’d thought about suicide a lot for years. It’s too bad he didn’t reach out for help with these problems before it was too late. I hope there wasn’t something new and devistating that made him do this. His family, friends and fans lost a great guy, and he didn’t deserve this, and Asia is making it worse
I think he paid off that kid, and later found out the kid was telling the truth about Asia. Now, she’s trying to revert the narrative back to her infidelity and THAT dynamic of their relationship, when the truth was so much more effed up. He left his wife and child for a manipulative child rapist who used him and was cruel and unfaithful. It was far too much to deal with, especially after sticking his neck out for her and the #metoo stuff.
Agree original Tessa
First of all, his autopsy showed he was clean, for anyone that missed that detail. And for all the years of depression and drug use and suicidal tendencies that he admitted to, somehow he managed to make it through. Except this time. Something was different this time that made him take the final step that until now he had avoided.
I think Tony is wake up call for a lot of people on not recognizing symptoms in people on the brink of suicide and the it can happen to anyone. Even to people giving it a fleeting thought PLEASE KEEP TALKING about him because it was so unexpected and people can’t say “we saw it coming”, Tony is a lot of people we have in our lives. They have good jobs, a seemingly good life, the life of the party, everyone likes them, that indspensible person in your social circle, you know the last person you would think would commit suicide. My brother who has been severely dressed and wrestled with suicidal thoughts, Tony is the only person he has talked to me about & questioned why he did it. A conversation about “I wish he hadn’t done it” came out of his mouth and hopefully its a wake up call to him. We ended up having a discussion about his own depressive thoughts. Pretty sure my brother wasn’t the only one woken up by Bourdain’s suicide. So if it saves one life, keep talking about it.
Not one word about Bourdain’s daughter, even in passing. *She’s* in pain, *her children* are hurting. Asia’s not respecting his kid’s privacy, IMO; she just doesn’t give a damn. She’s a narcissist, as so many commenters maintained previously.
please stop giving her an outlet to speak up about AB or anything else.
When in a hole, stop digging.
She is using his death to cover her tracks, hoping people will overlook she groomed and slept with an underage boy. If she admits Anthony also behaved less than perfectly, she’s hoping people will forget her despicable behavior since Anthony also “cheated” on her, whatever that means. Maybe they had an open relationship and I can believe Anthony was no saint, his abrasive personality was a little too much for me at times (his shows are another matter, I enjoyed those). And no, she didn’t cause Anthony to commit suicide but I can see how her behavior may have pushed him over the edge. It’s not her fault, but the more she talks about him and tries to cast herself as the victim when she is not, she just makes herself look worse. The people I feel sorry for are Anthony’s daughter and Anthony’s ex-wife. And Asia Argento’s kids, I didn’t even realize she had any. I can’t imagine having her as a mother.
This woman is a complete mess. She continues to dig a deeper hole for herself.
So she says him being absent from their relationship for most of the year, and dating other people is fine, but now that he’s gone he’s abandoned her and her kids? Which is it, is he they guy you see occasionally when it’s convenient, or is he your partner that left you? the two excuses she gives to exonorate her behaviour and play the victim contratic eachother. She makes even his death about herself. What a piece of trash.
She is VILE. A huge pile of human garbage. Just shut the f**k up!
She seems to be a very toxic person, no doubt being in a any type of relationship with her wasn’t healthy especially for a man with a history of depression. Toxic people are soul suckers and if you don’t have much to give in the first place, it can be devastating emotionally and mentally.
Yeah but Jimmy Bennett wasn’t a grown-up.
So sick of this bitch. It’s weird to me that she physically repulses me. I always thought that was just a phrase to drive the point home. Every time she opens her mouth, she is just making excuses for her poor life choices. Bye, B, bye.
Well what a c u next Tuesday!
Tuba angry at this shiz
It’s really disheartening how the Asia Argento crap has left a stain on his legacy. I hope with time people see it as just a blip. That is, a sad chapter in his life but not a significant one. As far as her being responsible for his death: He had issues before he ever met her. I’m sure she didn’t help matters but in the end he made the choice to commit suicide and I think his existing demons were the largest factor in that decision.
I don’t see a stain on his legacy. It’s pretty obvious this woman is sick and just throwing crap out to see if anything sticks because of her own terrible behavior. When it comes to Tony, I don’t care a thing about this child rapist.
I’m a longtime fan of Tony, watched his shows ever since we were both young lol. He never claimed to be perfect, and was open about his issues. He gave people a lot of himself. I’m making an assumption here but, I feel, when you’re a real fan of someone who is as brutally honest as AB you don’t expect perfection, in fact that imperfection is why you like them.
She needs to keep Anthony’s name out of her mouth. She is not making herself look good by dragging his reputation through the dirt when he cannot defend himself. Anthony Bourdain, for all his demons, inspired many people to experience the world, no matter if they watched for the food or not. He gave people a glimpse into other cultures and brought people together through common ground, in his case, food. I enjoyed watching his show for the vicarious adventures and found that he was an intelligent, well-informed judge on several cooking shows; he was encouraging but brutally honest, not cruel, but not willing to give false praise.
We may never know what force or combination of forces drove Anthony to take his life and those left behind the right to their anger. But Asia’s constant attacks on his character, along with her contradictory statements, do absolutely nothing to help her image and only serve to try to blame Anthony for her mistakes.
She is a horrible person not to mention that she is insane. She had the audacity to say that she is angry Bourdain left her and HER children, not even mentioning Bourdains daughter. Typical malignant narcissist.
They obviously had a mutual understanding when it came to their relationship, which was hook up when their schedules worked. Sure, people can judge someone’s open lifestyle but I don’t agree with people blaming her for his suicide. When depressed people are in that dark of a place where they are desperate for an “out” than it doesn’t matter what’s going on around them. There maybe triggers for them, but at the end of the day no one should feel like a murderer for something they couldn’t control. Everyone is responsible for their own actions, no matter how sad or devastating their choices may be.
Chocolate Princess – the member of the Caucasian choir is right with you.
This sociopathic opportunistic rapist’s time has been up for a long time. People like her are always the victim.
@Spike and everyone else
I do hope you all realize that Chocolate Princess is clearly a troll trying to stir up shit. This post has nothing to do with race yet “she” is here – with an obvious baiting name – coming out of left field with “white privilege” and phony persecution talk. Only a few people responded and everyone else wisely ignored “her” which is why she only posted again to clarify that she’s supposedly black. Because no one could have figured that out by the stupid screen name and racist talk, right?
Classic troll behavior. Poorly written trolling posts like Chocolate Princess’ are becoming standard on every site with a comment section. Please don’t fall for the game and ignore them.
I’ll say one thing. If this were a Black woman she wouldn’t be getting interviews with world media. In fact, she’d probably be in jail for the child rape she committed. That she is able to create this circus, that media is even listening to her, that is white privilege.
Are you an adult Asia? Are you really?
We don’t know he cheated. She can make up anything now that he can’t refute her.
How long til she says he abused her
