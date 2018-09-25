Lady Gaga in Givenchy at the LA ‘A Star Is Born’ premiere: stunning or tedious?

It’s time for Phase 2 of Operation Get ‘A Star Is Born’ All The Oscars. Phase 1 was convincing us that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were BFFs, that they have an incredible connection and she is his muse and that Bradley is some kind of savant writer-director-actor who can sing too. Phase 2 is… not even pretending that Gaga and Bradley are super-tight anymore? They literally did not pose for ONE photo together at the LA premiere last night. Methinks that the Oscar campaign will mostly line up behind Bradley, and that all Gaga will get is a campaign backing her songs.

Gaga did have fun posing on the black carpet though – it felt like she probably shut it down so she could pose for every photographer all by herself. She wanted to show off her Givenchy gown – a striking silver gown with a built-in cape. We’ve seen this silhouette a million times over the past five years or so, just as we’ve seen a million silver-grey dresses. But this was done well, and I actually like the gown and cape a lot, even if I don’t think it’s the most discussion-worthy fashion moment of the year. What bugs me is that Gaga’s styling is WAY off. Her makeup is much too heavy and the wig – or dye job, who knows – is flat-out awful.

B-Coop and Gaga did talk about each other on the red carpet, even though they didn’t pose together whatsoever. Bradley told People: “I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.” Gaga said it was an “honor” to watch him work and “Our friendship is exactly what set the tone for this film. He’s such a wonderful person. He says it to me in the movie, he says, ‘All you gotta do is trust me.’ I trusted him the whole time. He pulled things out of me that I never thought that I even had.” Ugh, this Oscar campaign is going to be so long and tedious.