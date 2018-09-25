Lady Gaga in Givenchy at the LA ‘A Star Is Born’ premiere: stunning or tedious?

It’s time for Phase 2 of Operation Get ‘A Star Is Born’ All The Oscars. Phase 1 was convincing us that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were BFFs, that they have an incredible connection and she is his muse and that Bradley is some kind of savant writer-director-actor who can sing too. Phase 2 is… not even pretending that Gaga and Bradley are super-tight anymore? They literally did not pose for ONE photo together at the LA premiere last night. Methinks that the Oscar campaign will mostly line up behind Bradley, and that all Gaga will get is a campaign backing her songs.
Gaga did have fun posing on the black carpet though – it felt like she probably shut it down so she could pose for every photographer all by herself. She wanted to show off her Givenchy gown – a striking silver gown with a built-in cape. We’ve seen this silhouette a million times over the past five years or so, just as we’ve seen a million silver-grey dresses. But this was done well, and I actually like the gown and cape a lot, even if I don’t think it’s the most discussion-worthy fashion moment of the year. What bugs me is that Gaga’s styling is WAY off. Her makeup is much too heavy and the wig – or dye job, who knows – is flat-out awful.
B-Coop and Gaga did talk about each other on the red carpet, even though they didn’t pose together whatsoever. Bradley told People: “I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I’ll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I’m very lucky to have worked with her.” Gaga said it was an “honor” to watch him work and “Our friendship is exactly what set the tone for this film. He’s such a wonderful person. He says it to me in the movie, he says, ‘All you gotta do is trust me.’ I trusted him the whole time. He pulled things out of me that I never thought that I even had.” Ugh, this Oscar campaign is going to be so long and tedious.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Don’t fancy the dress but love her makeup and hair colour here. A good colourist is a gem!
Love the hair!!
I feel like she is going about this campaign all wrong fashion-wise. There is such a big contrast between her red carpet persona and the person on the movie posters.
The thing is she is not the kind of A-list actress yet where the Academy voters will simply reward her for the transformation. She basically looks like Lady Gaga on the red carpet while asking the Academy to reward the actress Stefanie Germanotta (I totally think she should have gone by her real name for this, another misstep) with an award.
She should tone down the glam a little for this campaign if she seriously wants to be taken into consideration for an Oscar right out of the gate.
Plus I simply think she has looked bad at every event so far. Has she messed with her face more or is it the hair color?
Lady Gaga (or Stefani G, which is her choice to not use) IS glam. Her red carpet persona is far closer to who she is than the character she plays in this movie. In real life she has already transformed from a young raw talent who uses her own name to a mega star we know as Lady Gaga. We don’t have to pretend she’s her former self. She loves fashion and has more than earned the right to wear what makes her feel beautiful.
I’m not talking about her right to do whatever she wants with her look and her fashion.
I am talking about her Oscar Campaign. A good red Carpet fashion and styling strategy can make or break an actress’ chances and I commenting on the fact that I think her strategy is all wrong.
For one I feel like she is already firing on all cylinders and where is she going to go from here? Look at Alison Janney’s fashion story from last year. She got steadily bolder and more refined in her looks until people were honestly waiting for her final look on Oscar night. With Gaga it’s already full-on in your face and there is honestly no success story to tell through her looks.
I agree re: glamour Gaga being authentic. Also, as far as Oscar campaigning wardrobes go, I think the contrast is exactly the point. Downplaying the fashion now might make it seem that she’s trying to communicate “my Gaga persona is fake, I’m actually more like my character in the film,” which would undermine the whole “acting” thing. And it’s not like Gaga is the first to emphasize the contrast between the role and the Oscar campaign, for instance I am reminded of Charlize Theron during her campaign for Monster.
You are absolutely correct. Ironically she would be the exact story which is endearing. Plus Lady Gaga isn’t glam… she’s over the top and a spectacle.
She looks beautiful in the movie like an “of beauty” (like Kate Blanchette)
Her glam style, to me, also feels like a bad move. If they are indeed playing it for the Oscars I agree that it could have been a bit more thought through. I mean, she has had many rebirths, from meat-wearing artiste (that she actually “borrowed” from the visual artist Jana Sterback) to traditional singer with Bennet. I was expecting her to do something cleverer, more exciting than this sirupy tale of Bradley and her as best friends, bonded by art bla bla bla.
She is beautiful in the movie you would think someone would convince her to look like herself.
@Jeanine Yes, I think that’s what I expected of her.
Something more natural – a la Gaga, don’t get me wrong. Nude make-up and the hair she sports in the film with recycled materials dress and barefoot. I don’t know, the Gaga idea of “natural”.
Also, to me of course, this is subjective, she looks so tacky in these dresses. I liked her better when she was over the top, with stuff covering her face and Alexander McQueen heels. At least it was audacious and ruffled many feathers. Now she just looks really budget to me. And the heavy make-up does her no favours.
Obligatory correction of historical precedent citing Ann Simonton’s meat dresses, first at the 1982 Myth California protest pageant:
http://goodtimes.sc/cover-stories/the-f-word/
@agenbiter I did not know about that one! Gaga did the same as Sterbak (steaks with safety pins) whereas your source used sausages and other stuff. However I am sure both are inspirations to her. Thanks!
Lainey speculated that it is because she wants you to “meet” the girl next door in the movie, not on the red carpet. It’s a big reveal of sorts and it seems to have impacted people.
Baron I completely agree here. It would have been great if she had done the promo work in the movie character’s “style”. That would have been very eye-catching and more in tune with promoting the movie itself!
There is not enough acting talent here to convince me they are friends for life.
Right??? Lol. Hair and makeup is hideous.
Yeah, I’m already tired of them. I don’t wish them ill but I don’t care about the movie one way or another. The Queen movie, on the other hand…!
Everything about her is tedious.
Thank you, I am so tired of her already! God help us if she wins anything { most likely a GG} it’s going to be an unbearable wave of smugness and self-regard.
She is that highschool person who thinks she is trendier and more profound than she actually is.
We get it. You think Gaga’s a try hard theater kid. Do you feel this way about all theater kids? How do you feel about Anne Hathaway?
Huh? Anne Hathaway?
😂Literally nothing I wrote corresponds to what you understood. But nice try!
@SLOWSNOW your high school kid comment is clearly a jab at Gaga being theater kid so quit pretending you don’t know what I’m talking about. Nice try! 😆
Your original comment is a bit of a stretch but I also get where you’re coming from because gaga does get a lot of flack for being a pretentious theater kid. Also, theater kids are stereotyped as believing they’re more profound than they really are. And I don’t agree with OP’ s comment because Gaga has come across as rather nice and humble during this press junket.
@CBERT (!)I did theatre in highschool myself. I have no idea what you’re on about.
I don’t see that she believes she’s more profound than she actually is from these photos. I do see she’s wearing a pretty gown though.
I think this comment is trying to be more profound than is necessary. I mean, it’s just a dress. At least she’s not emerging from an egg or draped in raw meat.
The movie is getting great reviews so they don’t have to try so hard. The themes of stardom and talent in a relationship should be interesting enough to discuss without all this personalization. They’re both seasoned pros, they can act like it.
OMG will this ever end? This movie has had like a thousand premieres.
The preview for the film makes me cringe haaarrrddddd. Nonsense emotional baggage in a 3x remake film…. It is soooo indulgent and bullshit
A star is… yawn
Judy Garland is the True Star is Born.
I said this on the very first article about the movie… I’m already exhausted by this. The premieres, the weird, forced admiration for each other, etc. I need a break from this. It’s turning me off from wanting to see the movie.
I know it probably isn’t this way for most people because they don’t follow awesome gossip sites but man, idk if I’ll see the movie at this point lol
you are so right. It is a turnoff. i would rather go see a movie that I hear is good by word of mouth. i barely saw any publicity about Crazy Rich Asians and no one was out flogging it like it was going to win an Oscar, but people said good things about it and I absolutely went to see it and it was so enjoyable! I have no intention of seeing this Cooper-Gaga extravaganza remake of a remake.
At some point these people need to realise that these oscar campaigns are actually a turn off. I have no intention of going to the theatre to support that movie because I’m so exhausted of the promotional tour.
I’m excited for this movie especially to see/hear Gaga with such a different look and sound than we’ve seen from her. I am not tired of these Star Is Born events at all! I don’t think this film is going to be The Best and I kind of wish they had released it as a summer movie b/c it has that vibe to me, a romantic musical that has some comedy and some drama/tragedy. I feel like, more than it will be a good movie, it will be really interesting to see two superstars captured at this time in their lives/careers. B/c honestly I expect both Cooper and Gaga to go on to do much more interesting things, art-wise. But I’m going to enjoy this Star Is Born moment while it’s here, why not, they both look good and sound good and they’re doing something a little out of both of their wheelhouses, I think that’s to be applauded!
This time she really looks georgeous … very glaam wa wa whoom
I’m so glad Beyoncé is not a part of that circus.
I LOVE IT!!!! Reminds me of the GLAM from back in the 30s and 40s…which I’m SURE she’s shooting for…and I would too given this opportunity…
Gaga’s instincts regarding this type of stuff has always been on point to me…
I mean, the movie IS “A Star Is Born”…and she’s playing that to the hilt!!!!
I love it, too. She looks great, the dress and the liquid mercury look is soooo incredible. I like how she has fun with fashion.
Can not WAIT to see this! This, and Jason Momoa in Aquaman. CAN NOT WAIT!!!!
I love her dress! Hair and makeup aren’t subtle, but we don’t expect that from her anyway
She looks great, and I’m looking forward to the movie, but their over the top rhapsodizing about each other is a little much.
Don’t know where I heard this, but supposedly Gaga and BCoop can’t stand each other and don’t even speak to each other when they aren’t walking the carpet and doing press together. Hmmm🤔
I think this rumor started during the Venice Film Festival. Not sure why, though. But, I’m 99% sure I read that in a review of the movie from that festival.
I can’t complain. Other than my obvious affection, I feel like the glitz/glam of old Hollywood is the appropriate choice for this promotional tour/oscar campaign. She needs to create the contrast between herself and who Ali (her character is) at the beginning of the film. I don’t want scaled down minimal looks. I want high glitz, glamour, and DRAMA.
So, I know A Star Is Born is a remake of a classic, and therefore the storyline is set. However, when I saw the trailer, I just had this instant gut feeling that I don’t want to see the story of a great man behind a great woman, helping her realize that she’s actually a star. I don’t know if this is how Gaga actually rose — on the backs of great men — but if so, the real men in the story would be like Dr. Luke, and I’m effing over that. I want to live in my bubble that Gaga/Kesha/Katy Perry/Britney even rose through their own grit, gumption and star power. Or, at the very least, not Bradley Cooper. I should probably see it before I write it off, but maybe I’m just so over men in 2018 I can’t even drag myself to the theater.
Thank you, to the current cast and crew of ASIB #3, for making my viewing choices easy. Every year, I specifically avoid movies being shoved down my throat; thus, it appears I will be avoiding ASIB #3 (like my life depends on it)! Easy choice 😘 #tedious
Actually this is ASIB # 4, if you can believe it.
This is one of her better wigs. but I’m so tired of her being blonde. I wish she would embrace her real hair, which was thick and brown.
I will see the movie. I’m sick of their interviews, but I want to see the movie. I think it piqued my interest when I saw the first trailer and realized Bradley could really sing and looked good. I haven’t liked any of Gaga’s music in forever. I have to say I love the song in the new trailer, love it. She sounds great.
I think.. no i corr. : i’ve seen that gaga actually can act really good.
She did a boy thing years ago on a mtv award show.
Now i remember- Watch her doin “jo calderone” at the mtv vmas and you’ll agree ….
It was cringeworthy.
Meh, her styling is imperfect but not bad. The gown is AH MA ZING! Dayum gurl!!
I thought he was so cute circa Globe Trekker/Wet Hot American Summer, but BCoop is quickly morphing into a Barry Manilow ventriliquist’s dummy. It’s so weird! That dye job is especially atrocious.
I know! His hair is baaad.
Stunning. Just stunning. I have never wanted a red carpet dress for myself before. I do now.
She looks completely washed out.
Honestly, I’m a Cooper fan, but I’m over this movie already and it isn’t even out.
