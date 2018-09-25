The White House just pushed the Rod Rosenstein rumors to distract from Kavanaugh

Embed from Getty Images

I feel like you guys know me by now, and you know my nature. My nature is cynicism, sarcasm, pessimism and negativity. I can always see the worst case scenario pretty clearly, and in the Age of Bigly, the worst case scenario is often the day-to-day world. So is it weird that my general feeling about this Rod Rosenstein story is just… unfazed? Don’t get me wrong, I can see how this is a big deal. I can see all of the worst case scenarios and I know that if Rod Rosenstein resigns or is pushed out, it will have major repercussions to the Mueller investigation and beyond. But I also just feel like… we’re in too deep. If Rosenstein goes, I actually have optimistic faith that we’ll figure it out?

The Rosenstein mess started last week, when the NY Times published a story about how Deputy AG Rosenstein said some sh-t about the 25th Amendment and how he suggested wearing a wire while he was meeting with Trump. It turns out that the NYT piece was… somewhat false, maybe. Rosenstein was being sarcastic about the wire, and he claims he’s never said anything about the 25th. But that article reminded Trump of how much he hates Rosenstein, and how he (Trump) believes that he could single-handedly shut down Mueller’s investigation. So the rumors started that Rosenstein was going to resign yesterday. Where did they come from? According to Vanity Fair, they came from the Trump administration:

At the beginning of one of the most consequential weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, an enormous smoke bomb was detonated in the news cycle when Axios, deeply wired in Trump’s West Wing, reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had resigned. Quickly, a head-spinning array of conflicting accounts were put forth: had he been fired? Was he heading to the White House to be fired—or was he going to a regularly scheduled meeting? Finally, Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought a measure of clarity by tweeting that whatever was going to happen to Rosenstein would happen on Thursday, when the president returned from New York. For all the morning’s madness, there may have been an underlying logic. Over the weekend, as Brett Kavanaugh’s prospects appeared increasingly imperiled, Trump faced two tactical options, both of them fraught. One was to cut Kavanaugh loose. But he was also looking for ways to dramatically shift the news cycle away from his embattled Supreme Court nominee. According to a source briefed on Trump’s thinking, Trump decided that firing Rosenstein would knock Kavanaugh out of the news, potentially saving his nomination and Republicans’ chances for keeping the Senate. “The strategy was to try and do something really big,” the source said. The leak about Rosenstein’s resignation could have been the result, and it certainly had the desired effect of driving Kavanaugh out of the news for a few hours.

[From Vanity Fair]

Yep, I believe this. The threat of Rosenstein’s dismissal came from Trumpers and the goal was to distract from the Kavanaugh shambles. The problem is that even Deplorables like Sean Hannity know that if Trump does follow through with firing DOJ officials, it will be an even bigger mess and a massive constitutional crisis just weeks before the midterms. All of this – the Kavanaugh mess, the Rosenstein threats – is about the GOP positioning themselves for the midterms according to what their suicidal, ignorant, racist base wants. You want me to look into my crystal ball? I predict that at the end of the week, Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions will still have their jobs and Kavanaugh will be out.

Embed from Getty Images