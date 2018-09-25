Cher definitely does not want to do a duet with Madonna

The “Cher-stravaganza” in advance of her new album and Here We Go Again world tour rolls on, and I can’t get enough of it. Cher made another appearance on Ellen on Monday, her second this month. The 72-year-old icon played a game of “Five Second Rule” with Ellen. When asked by Ellen’s sidekick, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, which three artists she’d like to duet with, she quickly responded, “Oh! Adele, Pink and…uh, um—not Madonna.” If there was a sound that accompanied a jaw drop, that’s the sound the studio audience made. Ellen jokingly called Cher “Ms. Negative” to which Cher asked, “Did I cheat?” Ellen said she did and repeated the question, to which Cher clapped back with, “I took a little license.” Sick burn, Cher.

Later, Cher was asked to name three terms for hooking up, to which she pointed out, “I don’t even know those. I can’t think of it.” Cher also does not know what “knocking boots” means and, after further pressing from Ellen, still doesn’t knw what she would call hooking up. Cher may have lost the game, but I think she won some hearts.

In addition to dissing Madonna, Cher is also continuing to share music from her upcoming ABBA tribute album, which will be released on Friday. Last week, the full-length video for “S.O.S” was released and it is gorgeous. Paying homage to the look and feel of the original ABBA videos, the Cher-less video, directed by Jake Wilson, features a cast made up entirely of women, including Rumer Willis, Betty Who, Lauren Weedman, Transparent star Trace Lysette, comedian Sabrina Jalees and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vella Lovell telling a story of empowerment, support and unity, all while wearing some fabulous clothes.

I personally think the video takes more from ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” than “S.O.S.”, but the style has been often imitated, most notably in the video for Erasure’s cover of “Take a Chance on Me” and in the movie Muriel’s Wedding. Cher actually credited the latter with inspiring her ABBA tribute, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that “I got into ABBA, really, because of Muriel’s Wedding. I just loved that movie so much when it came out.” But I digress, watch this.

Earlier this week, Cher also took to Twitter to share a :30 clip from her cover of “One of Us.” I don’t buy albums much anymore, but this one is definitely going in my collection. And check out the photos from Cher’s recent shows in Auckland, New Zealand. I need to get tickets for this one.

25 Responses to “Cher definitely does not want to do a duet with Madonna”

  1. Uppenyrcraut says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Yeah, I think Ellen was a bit rude to Cher. Was she too much powerful, no effs to give woman for her to take? Ellen needs to take a seat.

    Reply
  2. Char says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Nothing like real divas, they don’t need to unfollow on Instagram to be clear. That said, an duet between Cher and Madonna would turn the world gay forever, they should do it.

    Reply
  3. Astrid says:
    September 25, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I’d do a duet with Cher in a heartbeat, but never with Madona.

    Reply
  4. Amy Tennant says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I spent almost that whole video looking for Rumer. She looks so good as a blonde.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Cher really is a national treasure. Talk about longevity. I remember watching her and Sonny’s show and thinking she was sweet.

    Reply
  6. Anastasia says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Ha! Cher is Cher and she’s 72, she’ll say whatever the hell she wants. (I’m looking forward to that time myself.)

    I love that she wouldn’t do a duet with Madonna.

    Reply
  7. Babs says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:35 am

    1- Lame diss
    2- Madonna>Cher

    Reply
  8. FhMom says:
    September 25, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Cher has never liked Madonna. I can remember an interview with her years ago (maybe Barbara Walters?) where Cher said Madonna wasn’t a nice person. I think it is a personal dislike, not a professional one.

    Reply
  9. Lola says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I enjoy Cher’s music, having grown up with it as a child in the 80s. My childhood best friend and I would play our Cher cassette tapes repeatedly and even dressed up as her for Halloween! She truly is a treasure and is an inspiration to those of us who believe that life is not over just because you reach a certain age. Cher is 72 and living life to the fullest 💕

    Reply
  10. CityGirl says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I am a forever Cher stan, unabashedly

    Reply
  11. Kaz says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Madonna seems like she isn’t very nice at all.

    Reply
  12. Valerie says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Cher > Madonna.

    Reply
  13. mx says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I had a job logging video for a music news TV show, so I got to see a ton of raw footage of celebrity interviews. Cher was my favorite, she was so cool, kind, real, and humble. I want to be like her when I grow up! (and Madonna does come across as “bitchy” in interviews but was always nice in a professional way to the crew behind the scenes.)

    Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    September 25, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Cher thinks Madonna is a great entertainer, great at making the most of what she has. They do have a respect for each other in their older years. She would never want to do a duet with her because Madonna doesn’t have a strong voice and Cher’s voice is more powerful. They would never mesh.

    Reply
  15. Mrs. Peel says:
    September 25, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I vote for a Cher/RuPaul duet – make it happen ASAP.

    Reply

