Cher definitely does not want to do a duet with Madonna

Embed from Getty Images

The “Cher-stravaganza” in advance of her new album and Here We Go Again world tour rolls on, and I can’t get enough of it. Cher made another appearance on Ellen on Monday, her second this month. The 72-year-old icon played a game of “Five Second Rule” with Ellen. When asked by Ellen’s sidekick, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, which three artists she’d like to duet with, she quickly responded, “Oh! Adele, Pink and…uh, um—not Madonna.” If there was a sound that accompanied a jaw drop, that’s the sound the studio audience made. Ellen jokingly called Cher “Ms. Negative” to which Cher asked, “Did I cheat?” Ellen said she did and repeated the question, to which Cher clapped back with, “I took a little license.” Sick burn, Cher.

Later, Cher was asked to name three terms for hooking up, to which she pointed out, “I don’t even know those. I can’t think of it.” Cher also does not know what “knocking boots” means and, after further pressing from Ellen, still doesn’t knw what she would call hooking up. Cher may have lost the game, but I think she won some hearts.

In addition to dissing Madonna, Cher is also continuing to share music from her upcoming ABBA tribute album, which will be released on Friday. Last week, the full-length video for “S.O.S” was released and it is gorgeous. Paying homage to the look and feel of the original ABBA videos, the Cher-less video, directed by Jake Wilson, features a cast made up entirely of women, including Rumer Willis, Betty Who, Lauren Weedman, Transparent star Trace Lysette, comedian Sabrina Jalees and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vella Lovell telling a story of empowerment, support and unity, all while wearing some fabulous clothes.

I personally think the video takes more from ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” than “S.O.S.”, but the style has been often imitated, most notably in the video for Erasure’s cover of “Take a Chance on Me” and in the movie Muriel’s Wedding. Cher actually credited the latter with inspiring her ABBA tribute, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that “I got into ABBA, really, because of Muriel’s Wedding. I just loved that movie so much when it came out.” But I digress, watch this.

Earlier this week, Cher also took to Twitter to share a :30 clip from her cover of “One of Us.” I don’t buy albums much anymore, but this one is definitely going in my collection. And check out the photos from Cher’s recent shows in Auckland, New Zealand. I need to get tickets for this one.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images