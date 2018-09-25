Cher definitely does not want to do a duet with Madonna

The “Cher-stravaganza” in advance of her new album and Here We Go Again world tour rolls on, and I can’t get enough of it. Cher made another appearance on Ellen on Monday, her second this month. The 72-year-old icon played a game of “Five Second Rule” with Ellen. When asked by Ellen’s sidekick, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, which three artists she’d like to duet with, she quickly responded, “Oh! Adele, Pink and…uh, um—not Madonna.” If there was a sound that accompanied a jaw drop, that’s the sound the studio audience made. Ellen jokingly called Cher “Ms. Negative” to which Cher asked, “Did I cheat?” Ellen said she did and repeated the question, to which Cher clapped back with, “I took a little license.” Sick burn, Cher.
Later, Cher was asked to name three terms for hooking up, to which she pointed out, “I don’t even know those. I can’t think of it.” Cher also does not know what “knocking boots” means and, after further pressing from Ellen, still doesn’t knw what she would call hooking up. Cher may have lost the game, but I think she won some hearts.
In addition to dissing Madonna, Cher is also continuing to share music from her upcoming ABBA tribute album, which will be released on Friday. Last week, the full-length video for “S.O.S” was released and it is gorgeous. Paying homage to the look and feel of the original ABBA videos, the Cher-less video, directed by Jake Wilson, features a cast made up entirely of women, including Rumer Willis, Betty Who, Lauren Weedman, Transparent star Trace Lysette, comedian Sabrina Jalees and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vella Lovell telling a story of empowerment, support and unity, all while wearing some fabulous clothes.
I personally think the video takes more from ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” than “S.O.S.”, but the style has been often imitated, most notably in the video for Erasure’s cover of “Take a Chance on Me” and in the movie Muriel’s Wedding. Cher actually credited the latter with inspiring her ABBA tribute, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that “I got into ABBA, really, because of Muriel’s Wedding. I just loved that movie so much when it came out.” But I digress, watch this.
Earlier this week, Cher also took to Twitter to share a :30 clip from her cover of “One of Us.” I don’t buy albums much anymore, but this one is definitely going in my collection. And check out the photos from Cher’s recent shows in Auckland, New Zealand. I need to get tickets for this one.
One of Us 🤧😭💔 https://t.co/vpjPUxsRaZ pic.twitter.com/aqQsHaguSN
— Cher (@cher) September 21, 2018
Photos: Getty
Yeah, I think Ellen was a bit rude to Cher. Was she too much powerful, no effs to give woman for her to take? Ellen needs to take a seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmmm hmmm…I know Ellen is super popular, but I am not a fan. She is shady, shady, shady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can be really funny but I also think she can be a real b^&ch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can be quite mean to her staff and guests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been to a taping and I felt the same. Nothing overt, she just seemed fake, and I don’t give a crap, towards the audience. I was left feeling disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing like real divas, they don’t need to unfollow on Instagram to be clear. That said, an duet between Cher and Madonna would turn the world gay forever, they should do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! It would be the official gay anthem forever and ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toss in Bette Midler and the entire world would turn gay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d do a duet with Cher in a heartbeat, but never with Madona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about a duet with Cher and Jane Fonda, if Jane can sing, or otherwise she can dance while Cher sings, or it could be an exercise song and video for mature ladies—anything. I want to see these two together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I spent almost that whole video looking for Rumer. She looks so good as a blonde.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cher really is a national treasure. Talk about longevity. I remember watching her and Sonny’s show and thinking she was sweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Cher is Cher and she’s 72, she’ll say whatever the hell she wants. (I’m looking forward to that time myself.)
I love that she wouldn’t do a duet with Madonna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1- Lame diss
2- Madonna>Cher
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cher has never liked Madonna. I can remember an interview with her years ago (maybe Barbara Walters?) where Cher said Madonna wasn’t a nice person. I think it is a personal dislike, not a professional one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I enjoy Cher’s music, having grown up with it as a child in the 80s. My childhood best friend and I would play our Cher cassette tapes repeatedly and even dressed up as her for Halloween! She truly is a treasure and is an inspiration to those of us who believe that life is not over just because you reach a certain age. Cher is 72 and living life to the fullest 💕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a forever Cher stan, unabashedly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. She is forever and always the Queen. She does no wrong, perfection. Love, love, love her. If she tours and comes near me, I will pay any price to see her.
I am here for her in any form.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Madonna seems like she isn’t very nice at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cher > Madonna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a job logging video for a music news TV show, so I got to see a ton of raw footage of celebrity interviews. Cher was my favorite, she was so cool, kind, real, and humble. I want to be like her when I grow up! (and Madonna does come across as “bitchy” in interviews but was always nice in a professional way to the crew behind the scenes.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cher thinks Madonna is a great entertainer, great at making the most of what she has. They do have a respect for each other in their older years. She would never want to do a duet with her because Madonna doesn’t have a strong voice and Cher’s voice is more powerful. They would never mesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote for a Cher/RuPaul duet – make it happen ASAP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse