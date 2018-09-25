Ivanka Trump: ‘Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting’

I’m always suspicious when Ivanka Trump is too quiet. It’s been happening a lot over the past few months – Ivanka will wordlessly show up to some of her father’s events or meetings, but she won’t make any public statements about anything. Plus, Ivanka and Jared do that annoying thing with the media, where they talk off the record with journalists to give their point of view and further their own agenda, then when the articles come out, Javanka denies the story. It’s how they amuse themselves, I think. Like children.
Anyway, these are some photos of Ivanka in New York yesterday. She, Jared and her dad are in town for the United Nations opening session. Trump’s UN visit has been largely ignored because of the dual Kavanaugh and Rosenstein dramas. Ivanka is probably just happy to pose for photos like a Stepford Daughter and give interviews about how she ignores the haters:
Ivanka Trump said Monday morning that unlike some of her coworkers, she withstood the “daily chaos” of the White House by simply ignoring it.
“It’s been a work in progress, but I’m getting better at ignoring the noise,” she explained at the Concordia Summit in New York City. “I tend not to respond, I tend not to debunk criticism or say when things are inaccurate. I have seen people care so much and want to do good work, but then they start getting Google alerts. Then it starts to take more of their time, and they get defensive and suspicious of those around them, they start to ask who circulated certain things. It’s pointless, drains energy and causes their internal compass to go awry. Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting, I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy.”
Bitch, like you don’t have a Google Alert for “Javanka.” Just because she doesn’t “respond” and engage, doesn’t mean that she’s not reading everything that’s written about her. Up to and including this new “Dear Ivanka” campaign on social media – women are trying to get Ivanka to say something about Brett Kavanaugh. They’re trying to get her to say that women should be believed. The problem? Ivanka knows that if she ever said “I believe women,” that would mean acknowledging her father’s many victims.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.
Kremlin Barbie is #Complicit, whether she likes it or not.
But I thought the WH was run as smoothly as a well-oiled machine?
Never before in the entirety of human history has a woman achieved so little whilst inhaling so deeply on her own rectal emissions.
Too distracting? Oh, the poor dear!
She is such an empty, useless vessel.
She really is so robotic, manipulative and mercenary. So far we know she and Jailbird wrangled $82 million based on threatening other countries with sanctions. I hope charges are brought against her and the drump foundation soon. Her reckoning for the government ethics violations will take a few years.
Distracting from doing WHAT exactly? Grifting?
+1
I know, right? It’s hard to tell, though, if she believes her own hype. When I think of how many good people there are, dedicated to public service and the greater good, and more humanity and compassion in their little fingers than the Trumps could ever muster, I just want to weep that this horrible family is in the White House.
Agnes:👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
What the Hell is up with that hideous skirt? There’s something growing up out of her crotch and achieving camel toe in a skirt takes effort.
She actually doesn’t go silent; she just promotes herself and her brand at our expense endlessly to distract from Daddy’s crap. Last week as the allegations against Kavanaugh were breaking, she used our tax money to tour the Johnson Space Center, take pictures of herself playing astronaut and plastered them all over her and the White House social media accounts. This week, she’s playing “diplomat” and filming herself marching into rooms to lecture Theresa May about human trafficking, something she’s now an expert in, thanks to Daddy’s policy of stealing kids.
STFU and have a seat. Several as Wendy says.
She basically told people they are wasting their energy by getting angry at her dad. She wants to pacify the resistance.
I hate to be the superficial one here given all of the problems our country is facing, but she always looks so crumpled in her Ann Taylor looking threads. Just brutal. Maybe wear a suit if you have a “job” at the White House? But, her fashion is the least of her crimes obviously.
Agreed, she’s a gd mess. Even with all of the plastic surgery, dental surgery, hair dye and millions, she looks terribly trumpy dumpy. That shirt is like a pajama top.
I hope she gets thrown in prison and spends the rest of her days there.
I want to rub her plastic face in all of her father’s nastiness. I usually feel sorry for the children when their parent’s perversion, corruption, mendacity, etc. become public, but in this case, no. I want her and Uday and Qusay covered in their father’s sh1t so completely that the stench never goes away.
I second your revenge fantasies!!!
Another day, another gaslighting.
Man, I can’t wait for the Jared and Don Jr perp walks, but a daughter-wife arrest will be especially sweet. She’s up to her eyeballs in the shady shit in Azerbaijan. What makes that story so compelling is that the money has been traced to the Iran Revolutionary Guard. These f’ing grifter, traitor, hypocrites.
I can’t wait until Panama files extradiction papers
Is she really wearing a sweater-set with the cardigan tucked in? Is that a thing?
About as much a thing as “First Daughter”
Distracting from what?
F*** you, you piece of sh**!!!! You are a ******* **** and a *** ****** *****!!!!!!
I don’t know if you included the C word, but I hope you did. Her and that Lahren bitch.
She clearly inherited her father’s lack of verbal intelligence.
Fcuk off, Barbie.
Daughter wife will do nothing, as if she does anything anyway except fleece the US taxpayers.
It’s not Jr I want to see dragged out in cuffs, its her and Tom Riddle.
She has no business being involved in the day to day affairs of government at all in the first place. I also think her crazy father is becoming more and more unhinged and I am sure that she’s upset at being part of a regime that is clearly on its last legs. There might not be an impeachment, but her chances of being the first female president is something that is not going to happen.
