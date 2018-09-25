Ivanka Trump: ‘Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting’

I’m always suspicious when Ivanka Trump is too quiet. It’s been happening a lot over the past few months – Ivanka will wordlessly show up to some of her father’s events or meetings, but she won’t make any public statements about anything. Plus, Ivanka and Jared do that annoying thing with the media, where they talk off the record with journalists to give their point of view and further their own agenda, then when the articles come out, Javanka denies the story. It’s how they amuse themselves, I think. Like children.

Anyway, these are some photos of Ivanka in New York yesterday. She, Jared and her dad are in town for the United Nations opening session. Trump’s UN visit has been largely ignored because of the dual Kavanaugh and Rosenstein dramas. Ivanka is probably just happy to pose for photos like a Stepford Daughter and give interviews about how she ignores the haters:

Ivanka Trump said Monday morning that unlike some of her coworkers, she withstood the “daily chaos” of the White House by simply ignoring it. “It’s been a work in progress, but I’m getting better at ignoring the noise,” she explained at the Concordia Summit in New York City. “I tend not to respond, I tend not to debunk criticism or say when things are inaccurate. I have seen people care so much and want to do good work, but then they start getting Google alerts. Then it starts to take more of their time, and they get defensive and suspicious of those around them, they start to ask who circulated certain things. It’s pointless, drains energy and causes their internal compass to go awry. Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting, I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy.”

[From Newsweek]

Bitch, like you don’t have a Google Alert for “Javanka.” Just because she doesn’t “respond” and engage, doesn’t mean that she’s not reading everything that’s written about her. Up to and including this new “Dear Ivanka” campaign on social media – women are trying to get Ivanka to say something about Brett Kavanaugh. They’re trying to get her to say that women should be believed. The problem? Ivanka knows that if she ever said “I believe women,” that would mean acknowledging her father’s many victims.