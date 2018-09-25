Ivanka Trump: ‘Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting’

Ivanka Trump waves to the waiting press as she comes back home on the first day of the UN week

I’m always suspicious when Ivanka Trump is too quiet. It’s been happening a lot over the past few months – Ivanka will wordlessly show up to some of her father’s events or meetings, but she won’t make any public statements about anything. Plus, Ivanka and Jared do that annoying thing with the media, where they talk off the record with journalists to give their point of view and further their own agenda, then when the articles come out, Javanka denies the story. It’s how they amuse themselves, I think. Like children.

Anyway, these are some photos of Ivanka in New York yesterday. She, Jared and her dad are in town for the United Nations opening session. Trump’s UN visit has been largely ignored because of the dual Kavanaugh and Rosenstein dramas. Ivanka is probably just happy to pose for photos like a Stepford Daughter and give interviews about how she ignores the haters:

Ivanka Trump said Monday morning that unlike some of her coworkers, she withstood the “daily chaos” of the White House by simply ignoring it.

“It’s been a work in progress, but I’m getting better at ignoring the noise,” she explained at the Concordia Summit in New York City. “I tend not to respond, I tend not to debunk criticism or say when things are inaccurate. I have seen people care so much and want to do good work, but then they start getting Google alerts. Then it starts to take more of their time, and they get defensive and suspicious of those around them, they start to ask who circulated certain things. It’s pointless, drains energy and causes their internal compass to go awry. Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting, I don’t pay too much attention because it would be unhealthy.”

[From Newsweek]

Bitch, like you don’t have a Google Alert for “Javanka.” Just because she doesn’t “respond” and engage, doesn’t mean that she’s not reading everything that’s written about her. Up to and including this new “Dear Ivanka” campaign on social media – women are trying to get Ivanka to say something about Brett Kavanaugh. They’re trying to get her to say that women should be believed. The problem? Ivanka knows that if she ever said “I believe women,” that would mean acknowledging her father’s many victims.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

29 Responses to “Ivanka Trump: ‘Getting too engaged in the daily chaos is distracting’”

  1. vegasschmegas says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Kremlin Barbie is #Complicit, whether she likes it or not.

    Reply
  2. Elkie says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:25 am

    But I thought the WH was run as smoothly as a well-oiled machine?

    Never before in the entirety of human history has a woman achieved so little whilst inhaling so deeply on her own rectal emissions.

    Reply
  3. Maria says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Too distracting? Oh, the poor dear!

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:35 am

    She is such an empty, useless vessel.

    Reply
  5. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:36 am

    She really is so robotic, manipulative and mercenary. So far we know she and Jailbird wrangled $82 million based on threatening other countries with sanctions. I hope charges are brought against her and the drump foundation soon. Her reckoning for the government ethics violations will take a few years.

    Reply
  6. agnes says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Distracting from doing WHAT exactly? Grifting?

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:46 am

    What the Hell is up with that hideous skirt? There’s something growing up out of her crotch and achieving camel toe in a skirt takes effort.

    She actually doesn’t go silent; she just promotes herself and her brand at our expense endlessly to distract from Daddy’s crap. Last week as the allegations against Kavanaugh were breaking, she used our tax money to tour the Johnson Space Center, take pictures of herself playing astronaut and plastered them all over her and the White House social media accounts. This week, she’s playing “diplomat” and filming herself marching into rooms to lecture Theresa May about human trafficking, something she’s now an expert in, thanks to Daddy’s policy of stealing kids.

    Reply
  8. Nev says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:47 am

    STFU and have a seat. Several as Wendy says.

    Reply
  9. Emily says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:49 am

    She basically told people they are wasting their energy by getting angry at her dad. She wants to pacify the resistance.

    Reply
  10. Miss Gloss says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:51 am

    I hate to be the superficial one here given all of the problems our country is facing, but she always looks so crumpled in her Ann Taylor looking threads. Just brutal. Maybe wear a suit if you have a “job” at the White House? But, her fashion is the least of her crimes obviously.

    Reply
  11. Ariel says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I hope she gets thrown in prison and spends the rest of her days there.

    Reply
  12. Jerusha says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I want to rub her plastic face in all of her father’s nastiness. I usually feel sorry for the children when their parent’s perversion, corruption, mendacity, etc. become public, but in this case, no. I want her and Uday and Qusay covered in their father’s sh1t so completely that the stench never goes away.

    Reply
  13. Christin says:
    September 25, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Another day, another gaslighting.

    Reply
  14. Tw says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Man, I can’t wait for the Jared and Don Jr perp walks, but a daughter-wife arrest will be especially sweet. She’s up to her eyeballs in the shady shit in Azerbaijan. What makes that story so compelling is that the money has been traced to the Iran Revolutionary Guard. These f’ing grifter, traitor, hypocrites.

    Reply
  15. Skyblue says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Is she really wearing a sweater-set with the cardigan tucked in? Is that a thing?

    Reply
  16. Valerie says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Distracting from what?

    Reply
  17. Janet says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:38 am

    F*** you, you piece of sh**!!!! You are a ******* **** and a *** ****** *****!!!!!!

    Reply
  18. Jess says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:55 am

    She clearly inherited her father’s lack of verbal intelligence.

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    September 25, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Fcuk off, Barbie.

    Reply
  20. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 25, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Daughter wife will do nothing, as if she does anything anyway except fleece the US taxpayers.

    It’s not Jr I want to see dragged out in cuffs, its her and Tom Riddle.

    Reply
  21. Corporatestepsister says:
    September 25, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    She has no business being involved in the day to day affairs of government at all in the first place. I also think her crazy father is becoming more and more unhinged and I am sure that she’s upset at being part of a regime that is clearly on its last legs. There might not be an impeachment, but her chances of being the first female president is something that is not going to happen.

    Reply

