Bill Cosby will likely be sentenced today (update: he was sentenced to 3-10 years)

Here are some photos of Bill Cosby arriving at the Montgomery County courthouse yesterday. On Monday, Cosby’s sentencing hearing began. Just think – many of us wondered if Cosby would ever face criminal charges for drugging, raping and assaulting so many women throughout his lifetime. Many of us wondered if Cosby would ever stand trial, and if so, whether he would ever be found guilty of any charges. Now that all of that has happened, the sentencing issue seems almost like a cherry on top. Monday was the first day of sentencing, and some say the hearing will wrap up today?

Pennsylvania prosecutors made one final push Monday to get Bill Cosby labeled as a sexually violent predator – a designation that would force him into a lifetime of check-ins with the police and monthly counseling. The 81-year-old disgraced funnyman was back in Montgomery County court to learn his fate stemming from his sexual assault conviction for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. “The defendant seeks to escape punishment,” prosecutor Tracy Piatkowski told Judge Steven O’Neill. “The purpose of these laws is not to shame offenders. The legislature’s purpose has been to protect the community and their children… Nothing in this law would prevent him from spending time with his grandchildren. He can still move around, he can still apply for jobs, if he chooses.” Pennsylvania’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board previously deemed Cosby a sexually violent predator – which it describes as someone who “has a mental abnormality or personality disorder” that makes them prone to “sexually violent offenses.” The designation – which is ultimately up to O’Neill to decide – would mean Cosby will be subjected to a lifetime of monthly counseling and treatment and will have to register for life with the state police. His name, address, details of his conviction and picture would also go out in community notifications.

[From Page Six]

The maximum jail sentence could be 10 years, but few people believe he’ll actually get that. I’ve seen some legal experts suggest that he’ll likely get five years in prison, something along those lines. We’ll update if and when the sentencing comes out.

Update: He’s been sentenced to three to ten years in prison!