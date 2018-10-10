Carole Radziwill speaks the truth about lingerie: ‘Men don’t care’

Carole Radziwill is known to most people as a (now former) member of the Real Housewives of New York. Kennedy-watchers might also know her as the widow of Anthony Radziwill, who was Jackie Kennedy’s nephew (and Lee Radziwill’s son). Anyway, chica’s gotta eat, which is why she did RHONY and still does paid appearances at parties on behalf of home-shopping shows like Evine After Dark, for people who want to buy “adult” products. She chatted with Page Six at the party, and she ended up saying something interesting about lingerie. She’s over it.
Carole Radziwill would rather go naked than wear lingerie.
“Men don’t care. I used to have a big lingerie game, but men don’t care. They just want you to be naked, I think. I like a little outfit. I like a sexy bra or underwear. I used to wear stockings with suspenders and garters and they’re great. It wasn’t, like, for a sexy night or anything, but when you wear them you feel extra sassy because no one knows. It’s kind of a fun, sexy thing that you only know about.”
She’s right, you know. I mean, sure, there are men who like their ladies to wear lingerie, but in general, men are going to be turned on by whatever you’re wearing or not wearing. Men will get off on white cotton granny panties or your old pair of period panties with the worn out elastic. Mostly, I think men just care about how quickly that stuff can be taken off. It feels like this should be a bigger movement: rejecting the Lingerie Industrial Complex. Men don’t care.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugh she’s so boring.
She’s right about the lingerie though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her book “ What remains” ( I think that’s the title) is amazing. She’s incredibly candid given the family she married into. I read it long before she was a Housewife and have always had a girl crush because of it….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read it too, years ago, and then was surprised she became a Real Housewife. She had a career in news—where she met Anthony—and wrote about how gauche Lee and John’s sister found her because she grew up poor. Guess she doesn’t feel the need to live by the rules of people who never were going to accept her anyway…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I think that after a while, you do need to dress up a little as it’s not “new lust” anymore. Having said that, I’m not into the show pony thing myself. But that’s men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally wear lingerie for ME. Men don’t care? It makes no difference for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I worked for years at Victoria Secret as a side job. It quickly became clear that for most women, the enjoyment in buying it was for themselves. They wanted something new to spice it up and make sex an event again, even just temporarily, instead of just a happy routine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I’m very selfish, but I’ve always chosen sexy bras or underwear bc they make ME feel sexy. I’m more into how I feel about myself than how anyone else feels about me. If a man thinks I’m sexy when I’m feeling sexy then that’s awesome. If not, oh well. We tend to be more confident about sex in general when we feel good about ourselves. That’s what is sexy to me. People are more likely to be uninhibited and free when they feel good about themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s right. They don’t care, they just want the clothes off.
We should do pretty underwear for ourselves. I like nice undies but I refuse to spend a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse