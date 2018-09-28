Bobby Berk of Queer Eye says you should never use Christmas lights indoors

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Queer Eye’s resident interior design expert, Bobby Berk, has a promotional video for Airbnb Plus answering design questions. The video is sure to make a lot of us reconsider our own interior design decisions. Bobby says that as far as form or function, he favors “both” and that Venetian blinds are”horrible.”

If I didn’t love this guy enough, he also supports the correct way to place toilet paper onto the holder which, in case you didn’t know is in the “over” position. He’s also #TeamJapaneseToilet over #TeamBidet. When I was in Japan, I fell in love with those things and as soon as I win the lottery, I’m putting them in every bathroom in my house.

Bobby says his favorite decade for design is the 1970s and that he thinks wood paneling can still work. Oh, honey, no. I grew up with shag carpeting, flocked wallpaper and paneling. None of those ever need to come back. He does make a good point when he says that the current trend we will regret in ten years is mauve, “just like we regretted it when they did it in the ’50s.” Is mauve a thing now? I thought it had its heyday in the 80s. But, hey, no one pays me for design advice.

And for those of you (myself included) who use the excuse of “well, I’m just going to have to hang them up again next year” as an excuse to keep Christmas lights hanging in your place, Bobby says that the lights are never acceptable indoors. Agree to disagree on that one.

If you like pillows, good news, as Bobby says 50 is your max and, as far as plants go, he takes a playful dig at fellow QE star and avocado aficionado Antoni Porowski, stating, “If you ask Antoni, there is not a number of plants that are too many.” Finally, when asked if you can fix ugly, Bobby asserts “Ugly does not exist.” I guess since he’s okay with paneling, ugly truly doesn’t exist in Bobby’s world.

This is such a cute video, even though it will probably prompt an IKEA run in my near future. I miss Bobby and all of the Queer Eye guys…and I can’t wait for season three.

Variety And Women In Film's 2018 Pre-Emmy Celebration

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2

Photos: WENN

30 Responses to “Bobby Berk of Queer Eye says you should never use Christmas lights indoors”

  1. Missy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:04 am

    I could care less about what other people think my house should look like. My favourite part of Christmas is all the lights, I can’t wait until December to out my lights on the banister for my stairs!

    Reply
  2. manda says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:17 am

    He needs to expand on the christmas light thing. He thinks they’re tacky? Maybe a little, but they are fun.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:29 am

    He won’t like my home. String lights everywhere and I change them for each season. They give a softer glow, just enough lighting so I’m not walking into furniture. My little nieces call my house “fairy land” because of it.

    Reply
  4. Morrissey says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I had to make sure he didn’t mean because of some insider knowledge on how dangerous they are. Now that I am assured he means for purely poor aesthetic reasons, I can carry on stringing fairy lights everywhere. I’d even string them around my *lady garden* if I could. So there.
    Also, Halloween decorations are for year round too. I’m an adult now and you can’t stop me! *raspberries*

    Reply
  5. Stacy Dresden says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I love wood paneling. It can be done well and is a classic feature of many well built homes.

    Reply
  6. Skylark says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:47 am

    What idiotic nonsense. Berk by name and nature.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I hate Christmas, but I still have lights in my house in the winter. The longs nights and dark mornings really get to me sometimes. But the glow from the string lights makes me feel better, so I light my house up.

    Reply
  8. Anastasia says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Well, color me unimpressed by this guy.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:37 am

    What’s the issue with Venetian blinds? Truly curious what’s wrong with nice, custom fit wooden blinds?

    Reply
    • KidV says:
      September 28, 2018 at 10:14 am

      I’m assuming he means those white plastic kinds. Custom wood fit blinds look nice. White plastic one, not so much.

      Years ago I had a co-worker who bought a big gorgeous house, he was single with a kid at the time. In this beautiful house he put blinds in every window and door. I told him he was an idiot, he spent over a million dollars on this house and he’s make it look like an apartment. He eventually married and the first thing she did was rip out the blinds and put up draperies. LOL

      Reply
  10. Charlotte says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:38 am

    At Christmas I am as tacky as I wanna be. #teamindoorlights

    Reply
  11. Snowslow says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:43 am

    What makes Queer Eye good is their kindness and open-mindedness.
    I follow beloved Jonathan on Twitter and sometimes it’s a bit of a downer to see an opinion.
    This comes across strange, I know, but opinions are like ***holes, everyone has one; and the Fab 5 are not the best designers, dressers, cooks and coaches out there. That is NOT their skill.
    The way these guys make a difference is by being almost angelic.
    I think I may be over them if this string of celeb friendships sightings and incredibly subjective opinions continues.

    Reply
  12. Nikki says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:57 am

    I no longer care what others decree is tacky or great. I never liked those glaring industrial-type lightbulbs which were in every single HGTV makeover, and now I saw them on a list of trends that have to go. Why do anything at all because someone else says thumbs up or thumbs down? Variety is the spice of life, and everyone’s home should be personalized.

    Reply
  13. JoJo says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Well I will not only put up interior Christmas lights I will also put up Halloween lights again so just call Ms. Tacky :)

    Reply
  14. lucy2 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Nah – it’s your house, do what makes you happy.

    Reply
  15. Case says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Joyce Byers disagrees with that headline.

    Reply

