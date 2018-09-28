Lady Gaga in McQueen at ‘A Star is Born’ UK premiere: tedious or fun?

Here are some terrible photos from the London premiere of A Star Is Born. I get the feeling that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are already sick of each other, so it’s going to be a loooong Oscar season, right? It’s also going to be a tedious one if Gaga continues with this kind of fashion show. Gaga chose an Elizabethan collar – I mean, I guess? – that was attached to a McQueen gown. I guess she wore this because they’re in England and English peeps love these kinds of costumes? Maybe.
Meanwhile, the New York Times published a very odd celebrity profile of Bradley Cooper by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Bradley talks about the movie at length, he talks about his acting teacher, he talks about his process of changing his career and pitching A Star Is Born and all of that. But Brodesser-Akner tried to ask him about whether there were parallels to be drawn from his own life to the character he plays, Jackson Maine. B-Coop refused to answer:
He doesn’t like my questions about the particular inspiration for certain details in the movie. He doesn’t like questions about his personal life and how it might relate to the big, sexy music movie I’d just seen. These were typical interview questions. I wanted to talk about Mr. Cooper’s own sobriety, and how it was reflected in Jackson’s drug and alcohol addiction. I wanted to talk about fatherhood — how Mr. Cooper has both lost his father and become a father in the last few years — since fathers haunt the movie. I wanted to talk about love. But he wasn’t having it.
Listen, he said to me. I seem nice. He gets that I’m just doing my job. But he’s not going to get personal with me. He has to promote his movie — he wants to promote his movie — but beyond that? What would telling me anything truly personal really do? “I don’t necessarily see the upside of it. You know? I don’t…You know, here’s the thing,” he said. Then he smiled, but it wasn’t a happy smile, more like a resigned one. “The experience was so incredible, it was such a wonderful, wonderful experience, that it can only go downhill.”
It goes on and on like that throughout the piece, and I was left feeling like both of them had a point. B-Coop shouldn’t have to open up a vein in every interview and pour out every personal detail about why this particular story resonated with him. On the other side, he wants lots of Oscars and he’s in the midst of a massive Oscar campaign, and Brodesser-Akner was basically trying to help him create the Oscar campaign narrative, the one which will be repeated over and over in the next four months. Bradley Cooper will talk about his father, and his baby, and his personal demons. He just didn’t want to do it on this particular day. Which, again, is his right. But he’s going to look like an a–hole when he spills his guts a month from now to Vanity Fair or The Hollywood Reporter or whatever.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like her, but not this dress. Still, she’s worn worse.
For some reason, I can’t put my finger on, I’ve never liked him. And why is he so red in that movie?
I agree, something about Bradley has always seemed “off”.
I was wondering why he is so red in that movie too. I thought maybe because he’s playing an alcoholic, but I don’t know. LOL
He does nothing for me.
“And why is he so red in that movie?”
Chemical peel?
Agree on all you said.
He comes across like he’s Patrick bateman. I don’t trust him, never have.
I am already so sick of the Press on this movie. And it’s only beginning and that is so tiresome
I understand that he wants to keep things private, but he’s doing an interview with Taffy Brodesser-Akner. And according to her, he knew he work because he mentioned that he enjoyed her profile on Josh Brolin. So you can’t be surprised or irritated that she asks personal questions.
Maybe in the meantime he read Tom Hiddleston’s?
Right? Taffy puts too much of Taffy in her interview write-ups.
Seriously, it’s not a day full of 5-minute press junket interviews where it would be inappropriate for a reporter to try and jump off the deep end, it’s Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who you have AGREED to give time to, and that’s not what she does. If you aren’t up for that sort of profile, then don’t agree to the interview. For presonal questions, I would give him the advice given to people going on job interviews; think of the questions you are most afraid of being asked, then come up with a practiced explanation/deflection you can smoothly and comfortably provide. But all this “I’m an artist, the art is all there is, there is no BCoop” is just pretentiousness.
It’s an interview, WTF did you think was going to happen Bradley? You thought they’d just let you go on and on about your ART? You can’t go on and on about how this story (that you remade for the umpteeth time, but sure let’s fall all over ourselves like it’s so original) resonated with you on such a personal level, and then you just want to describe the synopsis and talk about how you and Gaga bonded over the artistry of it all? Gag me. No. Take a seat.
Imagine that dress MINUS the ridiculous, badly executed costume sleeves, with a slim cut to the body, no huge puff skirt but that gold beading all the way down on a fitted dress. THEN the collar would have been great. But as it is girl looks like she’s going to a Halloween party.
Also I get where Coop is coming from. My father is currently dying of ALS, it’s a slow as hell nightmare of grief. Sometimes I just don’t even want to say a single word about it, even to a loving friend who truly cares. His human suffering isn’t something we are all entitled to just because he is a famous actor. Talking about some things is just so exhausting at certain times. So I get it.
What I found silly is that he’s already talked about the baby in other interviews, and he’s talked multiple times about his father over the years, so it is kind of odd that he couldn’t do it in this interview. Maybe he was just in a bad mood that day. I’m also annoyed that he tries to act private when he has engaged in clearly staged photo ops with Irina(and previously Suki), which I don’t think is something that a private person would actually do.
I like her but now she is not looking so much good as always. She looking worse.
Her poor boobs!
That’s exactly what I was thinking! My boobs hurt just looking at that dress.
I like her hair and makeup a lot.
I love the look of the make-up.
I am living for all of her looks for this movie promotion tour! This really is her movie star moment and I couldn’t be happier for her. I say, let her live it up and enjoy these moments.
I’m with you, Skipper! Bradley could be interchanged w/ any number of actors, but Gaga is one of a kind.
She’s still attractive, but after all of her surgery, she is another nondescript woman. I liked her original face much better, much more unique.
Well, Mr. Brad Weazel Cooper, I know you do love to talk about yourself because I heard you on NPR talk about yourself ad nauseum. Your most nauseating line was how you and other people who have always been deeply loved by parents just magically recognize each other in a crowd.
God, he’s an insufferable jerk. Won’t go to any of his movies.
Don’t hate Bradley Cooper more than you love Lady Gaga. That’s what I’ve always said.
He said that? Ugh.
I wonder if Bohemian Rhapsody is better?
The bare parts make the dress look ridiculous. I have no time for Bradley Cooper after the way he treated Jennifer Espisito.
I saw Cooper on Inside the Actor’s Studio back when he was dating Renee Zellwegger. He really let it all out in that interview, to the point it was uncomfortable to watch. At one point he broke down sobbing. Literally lost control on stage. At another point he was talking about the art of acting. Listening to him wax on about his craft was over the top—-how thrilled he was with himself whe he *authentically held his coffee cup in character.* Just a very odd duck of a man.
The bustier’s fit is off, but I really need Elizabethan collars to become a thing.
He seems so smarmy. I don’t know what it is about him, he just seems not quite right.
Did Gaga get a new face again?
One someone else it would be very WTF…but its Gaga so it kind of works.
That dress! His TAN! Wow.
