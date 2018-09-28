Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk will marry in the Hamptons this weekend
View this post on Instagram

When was this photo taken? 1940? ‘50? ‘70? Last summer? It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them. Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always). Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year. Happy birthday, Love.

A post shared by @ bradfalchuk on

Yesterday was Gwyneth Paltrow’s 46th birthday, and her lovah Brad Falchuk posted this rather lovely Instagram as one small way to celebrate. If there was any doubt about why Gwyneth is with Brad Falchuk, this should clear a few things up. He clearly adores her and he clearly worships her. This is all she’s ever wanted! She’s always wanted to be in a relationship where she’s clearly THE STAR and the most important person, but she also wanted to be with a man who was okay with that. And she found him. It’s like a narcissist’s fairytale!

Speaking of fairytales, Brad and Gwyneth finally found themselves completely divorced from their spouses after many years. They had an affair while they were both married to other people, and they kept it low-key even during their separate divorces. Brad was patient. Gwyneth was patient. And now they’re finally getting their “day.” Reportedly, they will marry this weekend in the Hamptons. Harper’s Bazaar had the exclusive:

Two sources have confirmed exclusively to BAZAAR.com that Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are planning to wed this weekend, in a private and intimate ceremony at their home in the Hamptons. While it was speculated the couple may have tied the knot in mid-April in a secret wedding, it appears the couple were indeed celebrating their engagement as it was originally announced–with celebrity guests like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, the bride’s mother Blythe Danner, and other family and friends in tow. Their actual nuptials, however, are quickly approaching, according to the two anonymous sources with ties close ties to the wedding.

Falchuk was previously married to Suzanne Bukinik, with whom he shares two children, Isabella and Brody. Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The two have two children together, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12. The two “consciously uncoupled” in 2015, with Paltrow announcing their split in a personal letter from the editor on GOOP. It’s likely that Falchuk and Paltrow will choose to share photos and details from their wedding this weekend on GOOP as well.

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

Bazaar also had an aside about her wedding gown, but they don’t know who will design it. She’s good friends with Stella McCartney, but I honestly feel like even famous broads like Gwyneth know that Stella is a terrible designer. What I’m saying is that Gwyneth probably doesn’t want to wear Stella on her big day. My guess is Valentino. Anyway, congrats in advance to the happy couple.

Guests arrive to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's black tie event

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

31 Responses to "Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk will marry in the Hamptons this weekend"

  1. Jay says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on? Barf.

    Reply
  2. CharliePenn says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:49 am

    I read “heartbreakingly long legs” and then I threw up and then I read it again and then I rolled my eyes so hard that they got stuck so thankfully I couldn’t read it a third time.

    BUT… seeing affection and true love is great for her children so I wish them the best. I’ll just avert my eyes from now on when I see his posts lol.

    Reply
  3. BengalCat😻 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:53 am

    OT, but my girl crush of 25 years, Liz Phair posted a pic of herself with Goop the other day and it gave me rage. I’m glad Gwyn found a man who appreciates her long legs and narcissism. May they live insufferably ever after.

    Reply
  4. Adrien says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Maybe it is about time Gwynnie consider using Pantene and Noxema or any drugstore stuff. Clearly, those high end stuff with inaccessible ingredients she is using do not work. Or maybe they do but all natural products can only do so much. Sometimes we need the hardworking machines. She has the means.

    Reply
  5. Veronica S. says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Okay, okay, barf city, etc, etc. They’re insufferable, but in all seriousness, I’m happy for her. He clearly adores her and isn’t afraid to be open about it. I’d hope everybody could find a partner like that at some point in their life.

    Reply
  6. Relli80 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Isn’t it funny that Jennifer Aniston and Goop are bff now? She is longer just that TV girl but a close friend, first listed in the guest list. I would LOVE to hear their conversations.

    Reply
  7. Hazel says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:17 am

    How are long legs heartbreaking? Duuude! Lol

    Reply
  8. Nev says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:23 am

    congrats goop!!!! can’t wait to see the dress!

    Reply
  9. Rae says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:27 am

    This isn’t very kind but Brad Falchuk looks a bit like a house elf and I always imagine that he’s like Kreacher, doing her bidding and muttering about the filthy fats and poors she has to talk to.

    Reply
  10. Apalapa says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I watched an interview with him and apparently he indulges all of her delusional health fads but fasting, during which he says she is not great to be around. He seems sweet on her and open to being changed/controlled as opposed to Chris Martin who ran to date Jennifer Lawrence and complained about his gluten and dairy free macrobiotic household while living with Gwyneth.

    I am imagining GP and Brady use all organic lubes, in their special detox sauna, surrounded by vagina eggs and healing crystals, for non toxic sex or birth control or both.

    May they be married in weirdness forever.

    Reply
  11. Susannah says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I think it’s great that two age-appropriate people are actually getting married to each other in Hollywood!

    Reply
  12. Amelie says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I don’t know why but I thought these two were already married! I guess they just had a lavish engagement party? Too lazy to look it up.

    Reply
  13. indian says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I don’t see why someone indulging someone they like is seen as feeding their narcissism. They seem to have a pretty healthy relationship, but couples often change for each other. My mother was an awesome cook and she changed the way my dad ate and lived his life.. Isn’t that normal in some households? I’d rather have couples that are aware of and accept the frailities in each other…

    Reply
  14. PineNut says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Glad she has found happiness after that cold fish Mr. Coldplay.

    Reply
  15. Alix says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    “‘last CUP of whiskey”???

    Reply
  16. Betsy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Not Harper’s exclusive, I just want to point out. Lainey posted about it earlier this week. For some reason even though I find her insufferable, I like them as a couple.

    Reply
  17. artistsnow says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    I just….just do not get ‘vibes’ from these two. At all.
    Their words and photos are lovely but…something seems way off.
    idk

    Reply
  18. Wilder says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    How are blue eyes and long legs “endless gifts”? (Never mind – it’s Hollywood – I guess those two things ARE gifts when you want to become a movie star.)

    It’s nit-picky, I know, but it always bugs me when people compliment someone on their physical attributes before complimenting them on anything else – like how intelligent they are, or what a great sense of humour they have, or how articulate they are when speaking about politics or their favourite book.

    Reply

