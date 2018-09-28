Keira Knightley v. Marion Cotillard at the Opera de Paris: who wore the better Chanel?

In Paris last night, celebrities and fashionistas gathered for the opening season of the Opera de Paris. I’m sure if I was more current on French celebrities, I would have recognized more of the people. As it is, Keira Knightley was the biggest name celebrity that I saw, along with Marion Cotillard. Keira walked the carpet solo for a bit, and she also posed with her husband, who seemed startled to find himself at the Opera de Paris. I love James Righton though – they seem like such a good fit together, and he seems to support her completely.
Keira and Marion both wore Chanel, obviously. They’re both ride-or-die Chanel girls. Keira’s Chanel was a good example of why I’m completely over the label, and why Karl Lagerfeld has kind of driven it into the ground (not really – Chanel is still a massively popular and lucrative label). I think the general structure would be okay, and I like the materials – the sparkly, beaded stuff on the top and the bottom, and the good-quality silk. But the “quilted” effect on the skirt is killing me. Lagerfeld’s taste is just so fussy these days. The best part about this look? The belt! I love the belt.
As for Marion’s Chanel… it looks like the kind of dress they would give her because they knew that no actress would want it for the awards season.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Hideous dresses, both
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we have to choose?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Susannah : you can choose to go naked! That’s a choice too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had Marion’s body, I’d probably go naked all the time!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My vote is a hard NEITHER!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the black part of Marion’s dress. Like it would be a cute top with leggings and boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s wierd. Marion’s look is 2 potentially cute dresses that look ridic together.
I agree with leggings (or cigarette pants) and the same shiny boots under that black “dress,” OR just the ivory shell (with a shorter or closer hem) with the same boots (& bold, dark accessories).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow-those are both awful. If those are the best Chanel has to offer, I wonder how horrible the rest of them must be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewe to both. Kieras husband is a bit of alright tho, I like his chest hair ;oD
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out the video for Golden Skans. I think you might like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time I see a headline that mentions Chanel, I expect some monstrosity. It is always just a “yuck!” I don’t know why people are wearing these clothes! I’m sure some fashionista will tell me “oh you don’t understand! It’s Chanel.” This is absurd! Kiera looks like a fancy roll of quilted charmin toilet paper! What is going on here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they’re wearing Chanel because they’re both contractually obligated to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, I’m actually in love with Marion’s dress…and those boots!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marion but only because Keira’s is god awful. It looks like it was handmade by an untalented first year fashion student.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like how the silhouette of Keira’s dress hearkens back to turn-of-the-twentieth century styles, it is thematically consistent with the movie she is currently promoting. I actually like the shirred/gathered effect, especially for a fall promotional tour, but would have liked it much better if the dress was done in a light velvet instead of satin. But yeah, in general, am loving the return to expensive fabrics on dresses this year. Even SJP’s taffeta in an earlier post was clearly a quality textile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!
I looked at it and liked it, just wished it were less shiny. But couldn’t articulate WHY I liked it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it has maybe a tad too much going on or it would benefit going all in with the theme of early century and have sleeves. And Keira often have these really flat hairstyle for some reason and I think a better hair would balance the look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do like the idea of a monotone look, but with different textures layered over each other. But the quilted portion looks to thick and heavy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the belt and make up on Knightley. I also love the colour and the material separately. Together, their…eh
As for Marion, the top part of the dress and those killer boots are fine. It’s the bottom that gives it some weird slouchy effect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither of them can dress. They’re literally the English and French version of bad dressing. They have to try to dress terribly because both of them are so beautiful that it only takes a bad dress to make them look meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2 Lovely women in 2 bad dresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Out of the 2, I like Keira’s more. But why did they have to make the bottom half look like they wrapped a comforter around her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keira’s dress looked like a trainwreck and then I scrolled down to Marion’s look….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oddly, I like both dresses. They’re not cookie cutter, so that’s nice. Marion’s silhouette is great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keira’s dress looks like a room at an “upscale” bed and breakfast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You absolutely nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what’s wrong with Lagerfeld lately. It’s like he’s given up. He has loads of talent, but just isn’t using it anymore. Look at the Dior show: now THAT was beautiful. She’s playing with silhouette too, but in an innovative and actually attractive way, not just because she’s bored.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re both dressed like lampshades? Was there a theme..
Report this comment as spam or abuse