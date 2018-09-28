Keira Knightley v. Marion Cotillard at the Opera de Paris: who wore the better Chanel?

In Paris last night, celebrities and fashionistas gathered for the opening season of the Opera de Paris. I’m sure if I was more current on French celebrities, I would have recognized more of the people. As it is, Keira Knightley was the biggest name celebrity that I saw, along with Marion Cotillard. Keira walked the carpet solo for a bit, and she also posed with her husband, who seemed startled to find himself at the Opera de Paris. I love James Righton though – they seem like such a good fit together, and he seems to support her completely.

Keira and Marion both wore Chanel, obviously. They’re both ride-or-die Chanel girls. Keira’s Chanel was a good example of why I’m completely over the label, and why Karl Lagerfeld has kind of driven it into the ground (not really – Chanel is still a massively popular and lucrative label). I think the general structure would be okay, and I like the materials – the sparkly, beaded stuff on the top and the bottom, and the good-quality silk. But the “quilted” effect on the skirt is killing me. Lagerfeld’s taste is just so fussy these days. The best part about this look? The belt! I love the belt.

As for Marion’s Chanel… it looks like the kind of dress they would give her because they knew that no actress would want it for the awards season.

28 Responses to “Keira Knightley v. Marion Cotillard at the Opera de Paris: who wore the better Chanel?”

  1. Ib says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Hideous dresses, both

    Reply
  2. Susannah says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Do we have to choose?

    Reply
  3. Meghan says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:27 am

    I like the black part of Marion’s dress. Like it would be a cute top with leggings and boots.

    Reply
    • Sigh... says:
      September 28, 2018 at 9:45 am

      It’s wierd. Marion’s look is 2 potentially cute dresses that look ridic together.

      I agree with leggings (or cigarette pants) and the same shiny boots under that black “dress,” OR just the ivory shell (with a shorter or closer hem) with the same boots (& bold, dark accessories).

      Reply
  4. MaryContrary says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Wow-those are both awful. If those are the best Chanel has to offer, I wonder how horrible the rest of them must be.

    Reply
  5. OriginalRose says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Ewe to both. Kieras husband is a bit of alright tho, I like his chest hair ;oD

    Reply
  6. Goldengirlslover34 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Every time I see a headline that mentions Chanel, I expect some monstrosity. It is always just a “yuck!” I don’t know why people are wearing these clothes! I’m sure some fashionista will tell me “oh you don’t understand! It’s Chanel.” This is absurd! Kiera looks like a fancy roll of quilted charmin toilet paper! What is going on here!

    Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Omg, I’m actually in love with Marion’s dress…and those boots!

    Reply
  8. Parigo says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Marion but only because Keira’s is god awful. It looks like it was handmade by an untalented first year fashion student.

    Reply
  9. Livvers says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I like how the silhouette of Keira’s dress hearkens back to turn-of-the-twentieth century styles, it is thematically consistent with the movie she is currently promoting. I actually like the shirred/gathered effect, especially for a fall promotional tour, but would have liked it much better if the dress was done in a light velvet instead of satin. But yeah, in general, am loving the return to expensive fabrics on dresses this year. Even SJP’s taffeta in an earlier post was clearly a quality textile.

    Reply
  10. ZGB says:
    September 28, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I like the belt and make up on Knightley. I also love the colour and the material separately. Together, their…eh

    As for Marion, the top part of the dress and those killer boots are fine. It’s the bottom that gives it some weird slouchy effect.

    Reply
  11. Yeahright says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Neither of them can dress. They’re literally the English and French version of bad dressing. They have to try to dress terribly because both of them are so beautiful that it only takes a bad dress to make them look meh.

    Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:16 am

    2 Lovely women in 2 bad dresses.

    Reply
  13. Marianne says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Out of the 2, I like Keira’s more. But why did they have to make the bottom half look like they wrapped a comforter around her.

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    September 28, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Keira’s dress looked like a trainwreck and then I scrolled down to Marion’s look….

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Oddly, I like both dresses. They’re not cookie cutter, so that’s nice. Marion’s silhouette is great.

    Reply
  16. meh says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Keira’s dress looks like a room at an “upscale” bed and breakfast.

    Reply
  17. raincoaster says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    I don’t know what’s wrong with Lagerfeld lately. It’s like he’s given up. He has loads of talent, but just isn’t using it anymore. Look at the Dior show: now THAT was beautiful. She’s playing with silhouette too, but in an innovative and actually attractive way, not just because she’s bored.

    Reply
  18. Kimma1216 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    They’re both dressed like lampshades? Was there a theme..

    Reply

