Donald Trump was ‘ebullient’ about Brett Kavanaugh’s unhinged testimony

Trump-Abe talks

Just minutes into Brett Kavanaugh’s unhinged opening statement, something clicked for me. I understood what he was doing with his enraged, hysterical performance: he was performing for an audience of one, Donald Trump. Many federal employees do that now, they’ll go on Fox News – because that’s all Trump watches – and they’ll “perform” for him on TV, to get his approval or to send a message directly to him. That’s what Brett Kavanaugh was doing yesterday – he wasn’t performing for the American people. He was only partially performing for the Republican senators. He was trying to speak to Trump, because he knew that Trump had been unimpressed by his Fox News interview earlier this week.

Kavanaugh’s unhinged gamble paid off – Trump watched Dr. Ford’s testimony, and there were many in the White House who were unsettled by how authentic she seemed. But then Kavanaugh came on and screamed and threw his sucky baby tantrum and Trump and his aides were “ebullient,” according to Politico. There was a sense of “relief” that Kavanaugh came out as a screeching political hack who would blatantly lie and deny anything and everything. It was like looking in a mirror for Trump. Trump avoided tweeting throughout the dual testimonies, but after Kavanaugh’s performance concluded, he tweeted this:

I don’t know what to say. My feeling is that there will be some big stories this weekend. I’ll say this: if you have information about Brett Kavanaugh, please come forward. This situation is dire, and the Republicans really are going to put a rapist on the court.

President Trump attends UN meeting on Global Drug Problem

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Donald Trump was ‘ebullient’ about Brett Kavanaugh’s unhinged testimony”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    September 28, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I wonder who was in charge of explaining to the president all the ‘big words’ Dr Ford used that he didn’t understand

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:01 am

    This whole process was so sickening from the very start. The withhold of information during the confirmation proccess, his lying and ill temper, the display of lack of respect – it all shows he is not the person fit to serve a lifetime on the highest court in the land. I accept at this point that republicans have no interest in protecting or respecting women but they are republicans who are supposed to care about the health of the Republic. How this sham of the confirmation process is in line with that? They are so sold out at this point they are not even pretending anymore…

    Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Of course he’s happy-his hand picked monster is about to be confirmed and he and the GOP have their big prize-a Supreme Court that is heavily stacked for extreme conservatives. They have gotten exactly what they wanted.

    So remember (assuming we all survive the next two years) – this is why you vote. This is why vote in state and local elections, not just presidential ones. This is why you don’t assume everyone else will just take care of it because putting a stamp on a ballot is haaaaard. This is why you don’t throw temper tantrums at the ballot box and demand purity tests because you think it’s better to be self righteous instead of grounded in reality.

    Reply
  4. Christin says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:13 am

    I wouldn’t trust this nominee to be a dog sitter. He is temperamentally unfit for many jobs, not the least being the SC.

    He is definitely playing to Bigly, but I think they are birds of a feather anyway. He just let his real self partially show.

    Reply
  5. Anastasia says:
    September 28, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Of course MOST people watched Kavanaugh and were anywhere from disturbed to horrified, but Trump watched him and was like, “Awesome!”

    Of course.

    Reply
  6. jay says:
    September 28, 2018 at 10:44 am

    The Senate panel doesn’t care that he’s a rapist. In fact, they prefer it; a normal man who respects women might not overturn Roe.

    Reply
  7. Nic919 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    There is actually a requirement for someone to have the proper judicial temperament to be appointed to the USSC. The scariest part for me was hearing him blame the Clintons and the left. That is deranged.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment