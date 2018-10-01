Kellyanne Conway says she’s the victim of sexual assault, then defends Kavanaugh

Much like Kanye West, Kellyanne Conway has been canceled for a long, long time. I truly don’t even know why cable news shows have her on at this point, but it’s still happening. Conway blanketed the airwaves during last week’s messy and awful situation with Brett Kavanaugh, where she repeatedly defended him using nonsensical arguments. On Jake Tapper’s Sunday show on CNN, State of the Union, Conway had a big interview segment again. During the course of the interview, she told Tapper: “I feel very empathetic for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault … But you have to be responsible for your own conduct.” I wish I could tell where in this video she says that so you could skip ahead, but I watched it for two minutes and I was done with her, so see if you can find it:
After Conway says that she’s a victim of sexual assault, she apparently says that she doesn’t believe that Kavanaugh should be a target of the #MeToo movement because “I’ve just had it with it all being the same.” I genuinely don’t understand that argument logically – I get that not all assaults, not all instances of harassment are the same, but no one is arguing that Brett Kavanaugh is the absolute worst in the history of assault. It’s not a comparison – we believe Dr. Ford and Debbie Ramirez, and we think he’s a sexual assailant, full-stop.
Conway also said, “I want those women who were sexually assaulted the other day who were confronting Jeff Flake, God bless them, but go blame the perpetrator… That’s who’s responsible for our sexual assaults, the people who commit them.” Yeah, I get that – by all means, go to the police, demand that your case be prosecuted. Tell your story and hope that your attacker will have to face some kind of justice. But isn’t that what Dr. Ford is doing? Justice for Dr. Ford is simply that her attempted rapist doesn’t sit on the Supreme Court.
Tapper was sympathetic towards her for her admission about being a victim, but then asked how, as a survivor, she could work for a man who brags about grabbing woman “by the p-ssy,” and who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault and harassment. Kellyanne told him not to conflate her situation with Trump’s victims and “I work for President Trump because he’s so good to the women who work for him.” LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So twisted. Taking the blame for your own assault to own the libs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom- so true. Read someone yesterday saying they hoped BK reversed Roe v Wade “just to spite those libtards.” It’s a mental illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are not thinking through any policy, somehow they’ve been convinced that “winning” is the only thing that matters. Even if winning really means they’ll be the ultimate losers. It’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s terrible. Essentially using your own assault to defend an attempted rapist. Gross gross gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. We need to be able to believe a victim without having to stay silent about or tolerate situations where a victim uses her situation to actively support misogyny. She’s one example of this, Chrissie Hynde was another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go to cops,, say the people who are warning everyone that “your men aren’t safe cause any woman can lie about them,” thereby assuring no cops will listen to the women that come forward. Source: My FB feed. So tired of the misogyny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m long off the right wing pushing Facebook platform, but it’s just sad that people are like that. Misogyny is nauseating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’ll twist and spin anything to defend Trump and his administration. Anytime I see her on a show, I immediately change the channel
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which makes me wonder if her story isn’t just one more lie..why wasn’t she asked if she reported it? How it was burned in her memory but probably long forgotten by the guy? Her ‘take responsibility for her actions’ smacks of the old blame the victim for what she was wearing/drinking/saying..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another one (forgot her name) said she was assaulted too on CNN. My support goes out to all victims of sexual assault.
However, if I were a reporter my follow-up question would be: did you report it? Just to see what they had to say. Jake Tapper lost a great opportunity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to feel sorry for her that somewhere she got the idea that her assault was her fault, but everything she said after that ruins it. Not to mention her argument makes zero sense.
It’s just a word salad set up to bolster the sexist GOP party line that rape and sexual assault is okay because women don’t really count and if it happens to a woman, then it is because of something she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see what she did there? Trump is really really good to her so it doesn’t matter star he does/did to anyone else.
Typical for her party.
Vote blue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does nobody bring up Trump’s rape allegations? Remember the one where he supposedly raped a 13 year old in the early 90s and that just mysteriously went away as soon as he became president? Him raping Ivana? Crickets…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry Kellyanne, but I’m going to need photographs, CCTV footage, multiple witnesses, a polygraph test, DNA evidence, satellite imagery, and personal testimony only achievable with an eidetic memory before I believe you.
Or for the perpetrator to be a Democratic Party member.
Isn’t that the GOP standard now?
(She has my sympathy, but it also makes her lying for Trump all the more revolting).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry for what she has gone through and what was done to her.
I still don’t like her though and hate her support for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t. Not if she’s using it as a platform to undermine the experiences of other victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly, Kelly, Kelly. You can suck their d*cks all you want. They’re never going to let you have the power. You’d think you would know that by your age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like someone who hasn’t come to terms with her own assault. To say that we have to take responsibility for our own actions… like what? Getting drunk, wearing a skirt that’s too short, looking at a guy? Truth is that most women do feel like it’s their fault, even if they know that logically it isn’t so her words don’t surprise me. It’s messed up and she’s messed up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s awful seeing women stand up for Kavanaugh on FB and dismissing rape/sexual assault as normal male behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse