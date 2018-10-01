Kellyanne Conway says she’s the victim of sexual assault, then defends Kavanaugh

Much like Kanye West, Kellyanne Conway has been canceled for a long, long time. I truly don’t even know why cable news shows have her on at this point, but it’s still happening. Conway blanketed the airwaves during last week’s messy and awful situation with Brett Kavanaugh, where she repeatedly defended him using nonsensical arguments. On Jake Tapper’s Sunday show on CNN, State of the Union, Conway had a big interview segment again. During the course of the interview, she told Tapper: “I feel very empathetic for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault … But you have to be responsible for your own conduct.” I wish I could tell where in this video she says that so you could skip ahead, but I watched it for two minutes and I was done with her, so see if you can find it:

After Conway says that she’s a victim of sexual assault, she apparently says that she doesn’t believe that Kavanaugh should be a target of the #MeToo movement because “I’ve just had it with it all being the same.” I genuinely don’t understand that argument logically – I get that not all assaults, not all instances of harassment are the same, but no one is arguing that Brett Kavanaugh is the absolute worst in the history of assault. It’s not a comparison – we believe Dr. Ford and Debbie Ramirez, and we think he’s a sexual assailant, full-stop.

Conway also said, “I want those women who were sexually assaulted the other day who were confronting Jeff Flake, God bless them, but go blame the perpetrator… That’s who’s responsible for our sexual assaults, the people who commit them.” Yeah, I get that – by all means, go to the police, demand that your case be prosecuted. Tell your story and hope that your attacker will have to face some kind of justice. But isn’t that what Dr. Ford is doing? Justice for Dr. Ford is simply that her attempted rapist doesn’t sit on the Supreme Court.

Tapper was sympathetic towards her for her admission about being a victim, but then asked how, as a survivor, she could work for a man who brags about grabbing woman “by the p-ssy,” and who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault and harassment. Kellyanne told him not to conflate her situation with Trump’s victims and “I work for President Trump because he’s so good to the women who work for him.” LMAO.