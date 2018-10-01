Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk got married in the Hamptons this weekend

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married this weekend in the Hamptons, as everyone said they would. We don’t have any photos of her dress yet, which brings me to a very important question: do you think that Gwyneth – aka Goop, the 2018 Version – would sell or give her wedding photos to People Magazine or Vogue? My gut says that selling her wedding photos to People would still be too gauche in GoopWorld, but now that I’m thinking about it… she would totally want her wedding photos in Vogue. So we’ll have to wait and see. As for the actual wedding… well, details are weak, for now.

Gwyneth Paltrow is marrying! The actress is saying “I do” to Brad Falchuk in a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons on Saturday. Falchuk was photographed earlier in the day as he drove himself in his red car to the ceremony. Following behind were several of their guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. Paltrow’s Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr. was also photographed arriving for the nuptials.

[From People]

Apparently, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld hosted Gwyneth and Brad’s rehearsal dinner or something the night before the wedding. I’ve seen some people suggest that Gwyneth will go Full Carolyn Bessette Kennedy for the wedding, complete with a bias-cut slipdress. Considering Gwyneth has spent much of her adult life trying to copy CBK’s vibe, I don’t know… I mean, I doubt Gwyneth will end up in some poofy ballgown. But I think it will still be a big wedding dress, since this is what she considers her “first marriage.” Speaking of, her ex-husband Chris Martin did not come to the wedding.

Gwyneth posted this Instagram of their wedding bands: