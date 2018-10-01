Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk got married in the Hamptons this weekend

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married this weekend in the Hamptons, as everyone said they would. We don’t have any photos of her dress yet, which brings me to a very important question: do you think that Gwyneth – aka Goop, the 2018 Version – would sell or give her wedding photos to People Magazine or Vogue? My gut says that selling her wedding photos to People would still be too gauche in GoopWorld, but now that I’m thinking about it… she would totally want her wedding photos in Vogue. So we’ll have to wait and see. As for the actual wedding… well, details are weak, for now.
Gwyneth Paltrow is marrying! The actress is saying “I do” to Brad Falchuk in a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons on Saturday. Falchuk was photographed earlier in the day as he drove himself in his red car to the ceremony. Following behind were several of their guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. Paltrow’s Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr. was also photographed arriving for the nuptials.
Apparently, Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld hosted Gwyneth and Brad’s rehearsal dinner or something the night before the wedding. I’ve seen some people suggest that Gwyneth will go Full Carolyn Bessette Kennedy for the wedding, complete with a bias-cut slipdress. Considering Gwyneth has spent much of her adult life trying to copy CBK’s vibe, I don’t know… I mean, I doubt Gwyneth will end up in some poofy ballgown. But I think it will still be a big wedding dress, since this is what she considers her “first marriage.” Speaking of, her ex-husband Chris Martin did not come to the wedding.
Gwyneth posted this Instagram of their wedding bands:
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
OK, which hands was his and hers???
She does seem to be happy with this guy so good luck to her but am betting her wedding dress is totally like CBK. Goop has been SWFing her look for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I misread the title as In Derp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too … derp derp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marrying a poor man’s Brad Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Knowing what we know now about Brad Pitt, maybe this version is better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?? He seems stable, is accomplished, and secure. I think chose the right Brad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My hands are not as delicate as I wish… but those are some ugly hands. Damn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw, some things really are out of our control. I’d never really scrutinized my own hands until last week when two of the preschoolers I teach asked what their “weird things” on my hands were. I had to explain to these little humans, with their smooth, baby like hands, that they were veins…and realized how prominent they have become. Good times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This made me laugh…and cry a little on the inside. I’m turning 43 on Friday…I don’t know how that’s possible, I was just in my 20’s! There is a lot of great things about being in your 40’s…but…seeing your body start to age is a little shocking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hands look fine? His hands — he looks like a former nail biter, in that his nail beds are too short, but whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at those “heartbreakingly long fingers” 😂😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats goop! I think she has her own video be though stylewise. Happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think she would typically want her wedding photos feature in Vogue, but doesn’t she have beef with Wintour at the moment? She had BO at the last Met Ball and Anna Wintour may have talked shit about Goop’s dress and Goop said she is never coming back to that event…? Is that right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry, but I can’t help but feel for his ex wife. Their relationship came from infidelity, something I personally cannot forgive in my own life. I know I’m bitter and projecting, but they both make me feel ill, and wish for them the same insecurity that only unfaithfulness brings.
I’m just glad I never had to deal with my ex”s image in every magazine, entertainment blog, etc with the woman he was cheating with everywhere. ESPECIALLY bc her .brand and public image is so “pure”. I hope his ex cleaned him out bc he and Gwyneth are absolute back stabbing people in my eyes.
Yes, I am very bitter, I’ve been cheated on… it’s something that damages your psyche deeply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse