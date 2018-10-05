Ben Affleck issues statement after 40 days of rehab, is now in outpatient treatment



Ben Affleck has issued a statement on Instagram in which he’s revealed that he’s completed 40 days of inpatient rehab (with breaks to go home during the day, which of course is not in there). He is now continuing outpatient treatment. He was just spotted with Shauna Sexton earlier this week, so I doubt he’s going to follow recommendations not to get into a new relationship early in sobriety. (Everyone has their own journey.) Hopefully this time it will stick for him and he sounds resigned to it in his statement at least. That’s below and here is the text in case you can’t read the image.

This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.

[From Instagram via People]

I’ve been thinking of Demi Lovato and how she has done 60 days inpatient treatment, how we haven’t seen her, and how she intends to stay in for another month. I know it’s not a competition and that Demi has her own battle. Before her relapse she talked about sobriety like it was precious to her. We never heard that from Ben and yet he was in rehab before. How much sober time did Ben have before, when he first went to rehab at 29? That’s right when I first got sober too, in the early 2000s. I had two years sober and thought I could handle it again. Sometimes I wonder how my life would have turned out if I didn’t spend over a decade drinking again after I knew I had a problem with it. You know what Ben didn’t write in this statement? “I’m an alcoholic.” There’s something detached about the way this is worded, but it could just be his writing style and the fact that he is guarded with the public. It may have even been written by committee. Again, we all have our own journey and I hope he is committed to sobriety.

Update: I forgot to mention that Jennifer Garner has filed documents to speed up the divorce, which has been happening since April of last year. (Thanks Mia4s!) It’s complicated, but the gist is that it should be happening soon-ish.