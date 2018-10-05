Alyssa Milano: ‘I’m filled with rage’ at Sarah Huckabee’s response

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony in the Senate hearings last week was hard for many people. For survivors like Alyssa Milano and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, who both attended the hearing, it was almost too much. But as we’ve seen in the days following that ridiculous circus, the fallout has been just as bad. As the Imposter in Chief alternates between claiming it’s a “really scary time” for young men and mocking Dr. Ford, his Minion Mouthpiece, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, wrote it all off by spewing about how he was, “just stating facts.” And like so many of us, when Alyssa heard Sanders egregious justification, she became, “filled with rage.”
According to President Donald Trump, it’s a “scary time” to be a young man in America. But Alyssa Milano reminded the country that women have been feeling that way for generations.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi on Tuesday, the actress and activist slammed Trump’s remarks that young men should fear being falsely accused of sexual misconduct.
“Men are having a hard time right now? I mean, c’mon,” Milano said, noting that sexual abuse has been “institutionalized” in America. “Women, young people, have had it difficult for generations and generations and generations.”
In his defense of Supreme Court Supreme nominee Brett Kavanaugh earlier this week, Trump said, “It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of.”
Milano also spoke out against White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who denied that Trump had mocked one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, during a rally in Southaven, Mississippi.
At the rally, Trump attempted to cast doubt on Ford’s statement that she’d had just one beer at a high school party where she says Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted her. The president inaccurately suggested Ford couldn’t remember which part of the house she was in or what year it was.
“I’m filled with rage,” Milano said. “For Sarah to just go on and say, you know, he was just stating the facts.”
“What is happening right now is that we are defining boundaries, boundaries that have never been defined before,” she said of the backlash against victims who speak up about their abuse.
“We will not be silenced any longer. And if that means men have a hard time right now, then I’m sorry, this is the way the pendulum has to shift for us to have the equality and security in our country.”
I agree with everything Alyssa said and I’m glad she said it. Her sentiments aren’t new, most of us have been saying some version of “I’m filled with rage,” since #45’s campaign began. But the important thing to remember, like Alyssa said, is that we are defining boundaries and the pendulum is swinging. However, after days like yesterday and, most likely, today’s Senate vote, it feels like that stupid pendulum isn’t budging. It feels like nothing we do or say matters, like we are just shouting at a wall. And it is exhausting shouting at that wall. But when I read comments like Alyssa’s, I’m reminded that even the smallest voice can cause a fissure. So I appreciate Alyssa and Tarana and all the other women who have fought for survivors out there blocking that pendulum from going backwards and reminding me that every bit of rage is needed to push it in the other direction.
Photo credit: WENN photos and Getty Images
My daughter commented that SHS looks like the long lost sister of Marge Simpson( also Patty and Selma) complete with pearl necklace. Now every time I see the woman or hear her speak I laugh and don’t take her seriously. Much better than almost having a rage stroke
She always looks so grim and humorless, and when I tried to think of an image, I came up with “Human Dementor.”
Selma, Patti & Marge’s long-lost sister is much better!
No offence but I’d rather read about me too founder Tarana Burke’s thoughts on this than Milano. Burke was also at the hearing but nobody talked about it. Imo actresses like Milano and Rose McGowan get all the attention and are sort of presented as spokespersons for a movement other women ( often women of color) have originated and are doing the heavy lifting for.
There are plenty of amazing activists women who are far more interesting and articulate than these actresss. Hell I’d rather hear from female senators like Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono. Or even someone like Ava who’s twitter feed has been pretty on point. Please write more about female activists and politicans instead of these actresses. IMAO.
Milano’s vanity is definitely driving her activism.
How do you know that? And is that really the most pertinent issue here?
Women tend to automatically get dismissed as ‘vain’ or some other nonsense for speaking out anyway. Part of the problem is that sometimes when people dislike a woman, they have a hard time putting aside their view of her as some one-dimensional antagonist, or being able to not see her every move as a symptom of the flaws she has as a person- regardless of what she’s actually saying or doing.
@otaku fairy… Beautifully and brilliantly stated. Thank you. You hit the nail on the head!
Geez, give her some credit. She’s very active in getting out the vote – she drives people to polling stations and has been doing so for years. That’s a bit more than showing up for a photo opp! The more voices, the better. Playing the race card only splinters solidarity. This isn’t the time.
Not only do they hog the spotlight people like Asia or Rose do legitimate damage. Its so infuriating. Not everything has to be led by celebrities. They need to uplift other voices if they really care.
Yes exactly.
I also feel like Ronan Farrow is being canonised while the female journalists that in some cases have co written with him like Jane Mayer and others who have done equal work aren’t being recognised. I like Ronan a lot it just feels like this celebrity thing is elevating him above women who are doing just as brilliant and important work.
As for Ronan, I think he’s been more than willing to share credit with his collaborators. Not sure what he could do to try to minimize the celeb status that seems to automatically bring him more attention, other than not go on TV or social media to promote his work. It’s tricky, though. The spotlight on him, as disproportionate as it is, helps shine more light on the important stories they are investigating.
I’d like to hear BOTH. We need every ally and fighter we can get. It should not be an either/or, this should be time for many women to speak, not just one or a select few.
The media needs to bring in more women to speak, and those who are invited need to bring others with them.
Me, too. But no one is trying to hear from someone who is not famous, so it’s up to people like Alyssa to say “I won’t go unless Tarana also goes.” All told, we need famous voices to speak out. Because that’s how we got stuck with the Orange Anus. People love celebrity. Let them be allies, but they need to pull up the people who are at the heart of the movement.
@ Lucy2
I didn’t say it’s an either or choice.
I am saying Milano and rose gets ALL the attention. Like can we shine a light on the amazing women doing all the hard work on a daily basis? It’s a bit like saying Kardashian is a criminal justice reform hero while ignoring the women and men who worked tirelessly for Alice Johnsons release for a decade. Like I said Burke was also at the Kavanaugh hearing. And it’s important to note that people like Burke are far better at navigating the pitfalls of being a activist. Whereas people like rose and Asia Argento latch on to the movement hog all the limelight and often do a lot more damage. A good example is how several of the Hollywood actresses that had been outspoken in the movement initially tweeted in support for argento when she was accused of statutory rape doing more damage than good.
@ Esmom
I agree about Ronan it’s not his fault, I just think it’s ironic and a little sad that in this movement we choose to make men the saviour. Yes we need male ally’s but let’s celebrate the female journalists equally.
Last week he was trending on twitter and people retweeted the article tagging only him even though Jane Mayer was the co writer of the article about Kavanaugh’s alleged victims. I even saw credible news outlets tag only him when they retweeted the article.
@Lucy2 I agree. Whether we like it or not, this culture (and in effect, this country) runs on celebrities. Through their roles/music/instagram/whatever, their fashion, their advertising deals, and more, they have a huge influence on how many people make choices. That’s how Donny Two Scoops was elected.
Celebrities are given way too much power but it is what it is. This is not the right moment to fight that battle. We have a war to fight, and we need to see clearly in order to win. If some female celebrities can elevate our position, I’ll take it. I’m not saying that some women’s voices are more important than others— I want to hear ALL voices, and I hope for a day when all voices are paid equal, dignified respect. By working together we have the best chance.
And, let’s be real. This is how the game works today. This fight will not be won with words.
@ByThe Sea – I agree, that’s why I wish those invited to speak would bring others with them.
@Jessica I agree with you, and my criticism is for the media and their fascination with celebrity more than anything. Tarana and others certainly deserve more attention and more opportunities to speak, but I do appreciate Alyssa for what she’s doing as well.
Jane Mayer was recently on Preet’s podcast and was asked about Ronan getting so much credit for their joint work. She answered very diplomatically and has great respect for him, but I imagine deep down she’s still a bit peeved. We’re all human and want credit for our accomplishments.
@Jessica: I don’t disagree with you. On entertainment/ celebrity gossip sites and shows, you kind of expect the ones getting the most attention to be the celebrities though. I agree that a good way for that to be dealt with is for celebrities to highlight other activists.
I tend to agree. But they’re not just “too loud” allies…they’re survivors. They have the lived experience too. The most important thing right now is mobilizing whatever social capital grabs attention and headlines so the #metoo movement doesn’t die; you can’t refine and evolve a dead movement.
Similarly Jada Pinkett-Smith all but started #oscarssowhite until the mic was figuratively wrenched from her hand. Say what you will about her personal life, she is a fierce proponent for inclusion and diversity.
How does Sarah Lieabee keep getting away with things like this? Absolutely no one is willing to hold her accountable for her horrible words and behavior. The two people(Michelle Wolf and the owner of the Red Hen) who had the courage to do that were treated horribly by the press and bots. It’s a shame that the WH reporters don’t have the courage to boycott Sarah’s briefings or call her out to her face for lying.
It can be tedious and annoying to see celebrities take up causes. But I don’t mind a celebrity in this one. There are some life or death causes in this world that need everyone’s attention and care desperately, and this is one. It really is time for all of us to make noise, shut down traffic, and get arrested. Given that we have a fake president for now, who is so openly nasty and hostile to women, it is that much more important to take this as far as we have to until women are treated like full human beings in every case, not just sometimes or when the men think it’s okay.
I saw something extraordinary yesterday on CNN. Senator David Perdue fled from a group of women who were trying to talk to him about Dr. Ford’s and their experiences with sexual assault. The senator refused to stop and listen or talk with these women, and looked almost desperate to get away from them. Finally, he took refuge in the men’s bathroom and wouldn’t come out! Very dignified. This is how much dealing with a group of serious, determined, righteous women scared him. It was a great moment, and women must take heart, because we have so much more power and influence than we think we do. Stand together, because we can change this society and this world.
Let’s keep walking towards the men and talking to them until they start listening, or until a significant part of the male population takes refuge in the little boy’s room. They will have to treat us right, or spend their lives in there, all together. They can stay safe there, while the women fix what they’ve done to this world.
@ Escaped Convent (love the name!!!): Thank you for sharing! I found the clip you mentioned, along with a similar video showing advocates trying to talk to Mitch McConnell. Upsetting/ inspiring. We need to keep it up!! 👊
PS- I’m giggling, imagining all of the cowardly, misogynistic white men hiding together in public bathrooms for eternity 🤣
I am filled with rage at the way women are (as usual) being painted as radical or hysterical for speaking up and protesting. The way the GOP is painting all the centers as overly aggressive or taking everything “to a dark place”- ht McConnell- is disgusting. . The way resistance is being treated as something untoward is wrong. Protest and dissent is a cornerstone of democracy and it’s being treated as something that is inappropriate nowadays . For women in particular. This is one of the evilest things the Republicans are doing .
You can protest if you’re a nazi in Charlottesville! Then you have fine people (on both sides). Just not wimmin.
Just keep swimming our voices will be heard. It probably won’t be during this administration but it will be sooner rather than later if we keep fighting.
No problem with bottling rage here. I’ve been burning alive for two to three years now. Those f@ckers in Washington and their voters are sick, disturbing, hollow and criminal…the whole lot.
I’ll believe she means well, but I’d argue that she’s not leverging her celebrity effectively.
Her presence at that hearing became a late night joke. It was looked upon (predictably) as an exercise in self promotion & she was (predictably) punished for it.
Celebrities can be effective spokespeople, but it helps if they position themselves strategically.
Why isn’t anyone calling the Senate/House what it is… one big frat house. Women have only had the right to vote for less than 100 years. We have to support any female candidates that in no way resemble the Huckabee and Palin perspective. Let’s work together by voting to become more powerful in our legislature. Suckabee thinks she’s part of the boys club by defending the Orange menace. Guarantee that they don’t have her back the way she believes they do. The fact that the Mooch made her get a makeover tells us that much. These “ good Christians” have got to go. VOTE!
I put Milano in the same group as Rose and Asia. These women are not driven by anything other than seeking to elevate their celebrity status and get another moment in the sun. Opportunists pretending to be activists. There are far worthier female activists to profile here, not these women. It will not be long before cracks begin to show in Milanos facade as well.
