Sarah Sanders: Trump’s mockery of a sexual assault victim was just ‘stating facts’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the White House Press Briefing

Don’t get me wrong, I will always enjoy the essays and thinkpieces about how Donald Trump is a fascist, misogynistic piece of trash and how every single one of his supporters needs to be canceled from planet earth. I don’t care if your mother is one of the kindest, most amazing people ever, if she still supports Trump, she needs to get a one-way ticket to Pluto. What I don’t understand is this: why are people *still* coming to this f–king conclusion? The Republican “support” for Brett Kavanaugh is just the latest atrocity out of a million. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is a hero, an icon, and one of the bravest women I’ve ever seen. But why was Dr. Ford the straw that broke the camel’s back for so many people? Something to ponder.

A few nights ago, Donald Trump attacked and mocked Dr. Ford at one of his little Nazi rallies. Again, this wasn’t surprising – everyone knew he would eventually attack her. The video from the Nazi rally was particularly nasty, as Trump’s mockery of a sexual assault victim was met with laughter, cheers and applause from the Deplorables. Various senators issued statements about how inappropriate and “appalling” Trump’s mockery was. But when asked about it in her press conference, Sarah Huckabee Sanders had this to say:

You’d think there would be little one could say to defend President Donald Trump’s mocking of Christine Blasey Ford at his Tuesday night rally in Mississippi. That didn’t stop White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from trying on Wednesday.

She made her effort at a White House press briefing responding to a question from Fox News correspondent John Roberts. Trump at his rally derided Ford over some details concerning her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, and Roberts asked why the president felt compelled to do so.

“The president was stating facts,” Sanders responded. “He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold the position on the Supreme Court.”

[From HuffPo]

“Stating facts” is the new “alternative facts.” Here are some facts: more people believe Dr. Ford’s account than believe Brett “I LIKE BEER” Kavanaugh’s flat-denial. More facts: Kavanaugh repeatedly lied under oath and he has no business on the Supreme Court. Not only that, he should be disbarred and thrown off his current federal judgeship perch.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the White House Press Briefing

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

93 Responses to “Sarah Sanders: Trump’s mockery of a sexual assault victim was just ‘stating facts’”

  1. Babadook says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:27 am

    I can’t get over the complete and total gall of these people. I cannot wait for them to get their comeuppance – each and every one.

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:28 am

    One day her lies will catch up with her – karma is tallying all this.

    On a purely bitchy note, someone needs to show her how to blend her foundation better – the orange tan line under her chin is not a good look.

    Reply
  3. Tootsie McJingle says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:29 am

    When does this nightmare end?

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Sarah, good luck when you leave this job and move back to Arkansas, only to find that the state has outlawed whichever form of birth control you’re using and that belligerent, drunken, lying rapist you’re defending just wrote the Supreme Court decision overturning Griswold and upholding the state’s right to monitor your uterus, vagina and ovaries.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      October 4, 2018 at 7:41 am

      Nothing but the truth right there @Lightpurple.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      October 4, 2018 at 8:01 am

      amen, LP. If (when?)the day comes that Griswold v. Connecticut and Roe V Wade are really overturned, and I lose my birth control that is medically necessary for me for nonreproductive reasons , I will seriously never talk to another Trumpster again. It will make my life very difficult because I am surrounded by them , but I will do it .

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      October 4, 2018 at 8:48 am

      LP, SHS will never feel any pain regarding these restrictive policies towards women. She will always have a gynecologist at the ready for whatever she needs. She is connected enough and wealthy enough. And even if she needed an abortion she’s so hypocrital that she will have no problem finding a physician in a gleaming, well equipped hospital to treat her.

      Reply
      • ByTheSea says:
        October 4, 2018 at 8:53 am

        She and her ilk can fly to a more civilized country and get what they need. These restrictions are only for the poors, doncha know?

      • Rapunzel says:
        October 4, 2018 at 8:55 am

        Indiana Joanna, I am not sure I agree with you here. I think that all these Republican women are in for a wake up because once men get the opportunity to roll back their rights they won’t have any exceptions. These complicit ladies like Huckabee Sanders think that the GOP will protect them as one of their own, but they’ll always be second-class to the men in the GOP and I think they will find that out . At least, that’s my hope .

        Edited to add, of course there are ways that rich people can go to other countries, but if this right-wing fervor spreads to other countries, that might go away. Also, I could see the GOP putting travel restrictions on any sort of medical travel if they think women are using that as a loophole .

      • Agirlandherdog says:
        October 4, 2018 at 9:24 am

        Rapunzel, GOP men most definitely do see women as second class citizens. However, do not doubt they will have doctors on standby to provide abortions for their mistresses and sidepieces who get pregnant.

      • Eden75 says:
        October 4, 2018 at 10:08 am

        Rapunzel, there would be a civil war (ok, a polite, Canadian version of one anyway) in this country if our rights were overturned by the government. The last gov tried to touch our abortion laws and they got booted out in the last election. Was that the only reason? No, but it was definitely one for a lot of us women to give them the heave ho.

  5. Char says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Just stating facts: you’ll all going to share a deep circle of Hell.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Thank you for always picking the worst, unflattering, hysterically bad pictures of SHS, Trump, Kavanaugh, Brad Pitt, and others I can’t think of right now. They make my day.

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Horrible people

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:38 am

    These people of the right. Sarah’s obnoxious father who probably sleeps with a bible under his pillow. Why? How? When did they throw their beliefs out of the window and find it so easy to lie. Not about a war, the countries woes, but about a woman tormented her whole life by an act of an aggressive drunk teenager who wants to sit on the Supreme Court. Baby Jesus has been replaced by one lying, sociopathic man who literally doesn’t know right from wrong. How do you sleep at night Sarah. Clutches at pearls.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:41 am

    How does she sleep at night? This bitch should be ashamed of how rude she is, and how much she lies. I want to punch the TV when she’s giving her press briefings. If Suckabee doesn’t think Trump was mocking Dr Ford, she must not know the definition of “mock.”

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:46 am

    “The president was stating the facts,” Sarah Sanders says of Pres. Trump mocking Dr. Ford, adding everything Kavanaugh has said has been picked apart, “yet if anybody says anything about the accusations that have been thrown against them, that’s totally off-limits and outrageous”

    What the f*ck? It’s off-limits and outrageous because Trump is the president of the godd*mn United States and should not be attacking a private citizen to promote his partisan choice for Supreme Court. There is no reason for Trump to be saying anything on the subject except “conduct a proper investigation.” Dr. Ford’s tax money goes to funding Trump as president of United States just like any citizen. She deserves to be treated with his respect. She may very well be a liar (I don’t believe she is) but it is not the President of the United States’ job to promote that belief. A lot of people talk about Trump’s attacks on the press as being horrible for democracy, but perhaps the worst thing is his attacks on individual citizens. He works for us dam*it, and he needs to realize that.

    Reply
  11. Electric Tuba says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:51 am

    This biscuit mouthed bish is nothing but the devils wet nurse.

    Reply
  12. Eleonor says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:55 am

    When Trump won I had a (male) friend here asking me: “as a woman can you explain me, why women voted for him?”
    I don’t know, I don’t get why women support Trump.

    Reply
  13. isadora says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:06 am

    “I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. Like she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.- Michelle Wolf

    Michelle was on point and also stating facts. Only hers were real ones as perfectly demonstrated by Sarah Sourmouth today.

    Reply
  14. Sutcliffe says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I hate how violently angry all of this crap makes me. I am an ardent pacifist. I do not even like to jokingly smack people, or high five even. Violence solves the issue of anger, but will never create change. The rancid lies bubbling from her candlewax stump of a head mae me so violently angry.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      October 4, 2018 at 8:23 am

      Me too. The rage is unprecedented. I have murder in my soul and that makes me even more angry that I allow these trash simians to make me feel this way. “Candlewax stump of a head” is the most fitting description I have heard of SHS. Thanks for the laugh, I needed it!

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      October 4, 2018 at 8:30 am

      +100 me too. I’ve never been a violent person, but everything about the Trump presidency, his administration, and his supporters, makes me so angry that my blood boils. I’ve had some many yelling arguments with Trumpsters, where I’ve ended up quickly leaving the room, stepping out of the car,hanging up the phone, etc, before I snap and become violent

      Reply
    • otaku fairy... says:
      October 4, 2018 at 12:57 pm

      We’re in the same boat with that. The other day, just seeing a picture of Trump at a rally surrounded by all those ‘women 4 trump’ and other deplorables had me wishing everyone in the picture would just stroke out at once. That thought surprised me, because usually I’m not a violent person either. Even accidentally running over a squirrel while driving is enough to mess up my day. Squirrels are innocent, though.

      Reply
  15. Eric says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Hell has a special section awaiting the Huckster.

    When she arrives, she’ll be bombarded forever with screams of:

    “I’m not going to get into a back and forth”

    “You’ll have to ask the White House counsel”

    “I’m going to have to refer you to outside counsel”

    “____________ played a limited role in the campaign (or transition)”

    Reply
  16. Nancy says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:15 am

    I’m sure most of you heard/saw this, but it made laugh. When we all received our text messages from trump yesterday, I heard Tiffany trump was so excited she tweeted, hey guys my dad texted me for the first time ever! BTW, how do his sheeple explain Tiffany. He basically forgot she exists.

    Reply
  17. launicaangelina says:
    October 4, 2018 at 8:53 am

    @kaiser, please keep posted so-and-so is older than Sarah photos on twitter please. Very entertaining!

    Reply
  18. Q T Hush says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Dear Kaiser,
    Once again I have to compliment your fabulous use of the visual. Your accompanying photos to your articles is spot on. One request though, PLEASE publish a book of these matches made in heaven. I know I could use the book as a pick me up (my liver needs a break) when I get overwhelmed, which seems to be everyday.

    Reply
  19. Miss Margo says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:51 am

    This is just a shit show.

    Reply
  20. Sophie says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:57 am

    She looks like a bulldog chewing a wasp.

    Reply
  21. Julie says:
    October 4, 2018 at 9:58 am

    This woman is a DISGRACE!
    Such an awful human being.
    We need to vote in HUGE numbers in the midterm elections, not just b*tch on social media!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  22. Mrs. Peel says:
    October 4, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Karma face.

    Reply
  23. Tiffany says:
    October 4, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I hate her so much.

    That’s it.

    Reply
  24. LadyLilith says:
    October 4, 2018 at 10:59 am

    SHS is an evil, lying hag who does the bidding of a demonic man-baby. I don’t know how she lives with herself.

    Reply
  25. Christine says:
    October 4, 2018 at 11:17 am

    She looks like a thumb!

    Reply
  26. Miss Gloss says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    I have to wonder how hard it is to find crazy looking photos of these people specifically Huckabee Sanders and Trump. The photos you ladies find of these chumpzillas are effing hilarious😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply
  27. Lisa says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Sarah, my father used to say: “It’s not always what you say, it’s HOW you say it”
    Dump should be ashamed of himself

    Reply
  28. Sarah says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    As a woman, she is a complete and total disgrace and a sellout.

    Reply
  29. ans says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    I have gotten into far too many facebook conversations with deplorable white women that have forced me to delete the app from my phone finally this morning. I am so sick of being gaslit by these people who demand “evidence” and say that Dr. Ford didn’t provide any “facts” – what is wrong with them? Her word IS evidence. The word of other people corroborating certain behavioral traits of his is evidence. Every time I actually respond to one of these hairbrained arguments, they accuse me of parroting liberal talking points but don’t actually offer any sort of their own argument. I feel like I’m screaming into the void. I hope everyone feeling like me is doing their best to reach out for help right now because it’s just … so … frustrating isn’t enough of a word for it! Stay strong everyone!

    Reply
    • me46 says:
      October 4, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      My husband’s extended family sans 1or 2 are trump worshippers. Like I posted in the Busy Phillips post,I was the victim of an attempted sexual assault when I was 5-6(a neighborhood boy a couple years older than me tried to force me to touch his private parts). They will never find out what happened to me because they won’t believe me and I’ll get crap about not going to the police or not telling my parents.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 4, 2018 at 1:44 pm

      @ ans – I completely get it. I think some people do better than others just letting shit like that go and chalking it up to a lost cause. But others like us simply cannot understand or accept that these people are immune to facts, that they are soulless and entirely void of empathy, and that they are entirely driven by their delusions. I’ve been trying to avoid interacting with them because every time I do, the ensuing frustration just…consumes me.

      I think you made the right move to delete the FB app from your phone. We have to remember to practice self-care during these trying emotional times. All of us need to be strong and focused on the midterms so if that means drowning out all that noise coming from angry Deplorables then so be it.

      Reply
  30. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    This talking potato in Pearl’s just needs to go. They all need to go. My God how did we let this happen??? (Don’t answer that. I already know and I’ve been working my ass off supporting my candidates for November.

    Reply

