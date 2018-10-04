Sarah Sanders: Trump’s mockery of a sexual assault victim was just ‘stating facts’

Don’t get me wrong, I will always enjoy the essays and thinkpieces about how Donald Trump is a fascist, misogynistic piece of trash and how every single one of his supporters needs to be canceled from planet earth. I don’t care if your mother is one of the kindest, most amazing people ever, if she still supports Trump, she needs to get a one-way ticket to Pluto. What I don’t understand is this: why are people *still* coming to this f–king conclusion? The Republican “support” for Brett Kavanaugh is just the latest atrocity out of a million. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is a hero, an icon, and one of the bravest women I’ve ever seen. But why was Dr. Ford the straw that broke the camel’s back for so many people? Something to ponder.
A few nights ago, Donald Trump attacked and mocked Dr. Ford at one of his little Nazi rallies. Again, this wasn’t surprising – everyone knew he would eventually attack her. The video from the Nazi rally was particularly nasty, as Trump’s mockery of a sexual assault victim was met with laughter, cheers and applause from the Deplorables. Various senators issued statements about how inappropriate and “appalling” Trump’s mockery was. But when asked about it in her press conference, Sarah Huckabee Sanders had this to say:
You’d think there would be little one could say to defend President Donald Trump’s mocking of Christine Blasey Ford at his Tuesday night rally in Mississippi. That didn’t stop White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from trying on Wednesday.
She made her effort at a White House press briefing responding to a question from Fox News correspondent John Roberts. Trump at his rally derided Ford over some details concerning her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, and Roberts asked why the president felt compelled to do so.
“The president was stating facts,” Sanders responded. “He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold the position on the Supreme Court.”
“Stating facts” is the new “alternative facts.” Here are some facts: more people believe Dr. Ford’s account than believe Brett “I LIKE BEER” Kavanaugh’s flat-denial. More facts: Kavanaugh repeatedly lied under oath and he has no business on the Supreme Court. Not only that, he should be disbarred and thrown off his current federal judgeship perch.
"The president was stating the facts," Sarah Sanders says of Pres. Trump mocking Dr. Ford, adding everything Kavanaugh has said has been picked apart, "yet if anybody says anything about the accusations that have been thrown against them, that's totally off-limits and outrageous" pic.twitter.com/jRAhDf4EmI
— ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2018
"I don't have any problem stating facts," Sarah Sanders tells CNN's Jim Acosta. "I know that's something you probably do have a problem with."
"Actually Sarah, we do state the facts, and I think there have been many occasions when you don't state the facts," Acosta says. pic.twitter.com/J3qRxeWd4J
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 3, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I can’t get over the complete and total gall of these people. I cannot wait for them to get their comeuppance – each and every one.
Just craven bottom feeders
The worst people on the planet.
One day her lies will catch up with her – karma is tallying all this.
On a purely bitchy note, someone needs to show her how to blend her foundation better – the orange tan line under her chin is not a good look.
She probably gets her makeup tips from her boss.
I heard that it was the Mooch who gave her makeup tips. He obviously didn’t know much about makeup if he thinks this looks good/normal
Which chin did you mean? There are several!
Dead! Buried! LAAAAAAAAAAWWWWWWWWWD!!!!! Caaackliiingggg.
Sandy, that was pure bitchy and I LOVE it.😆
You win! That feckless C doesn’t deserve any defense.
I don’t know why on earth she’d pick such a yellow shade. She’s a lot more neutral, almost cooler toned. The yellow looks terrible. I say this as someone who has a hard time finding a great match for foundation – but her color choice just isn’t good. She could get away with it more if she’d bring it down more and have less harsh lines I guess.
I’d say karma has been catching up. She’s only 36. Her face appears to be melting off. She’s plenty ugly on the inside, but it’s been showing more and more in her appearance. Find photos of her from 2015/2016 – she’s aged so much since selling her soul to pimp out Donny two-scoops manifesto.
She’s only 36!?!?
I would have put her a good ten years older. Google the ages of some other people in this administration and you are in for a shock. Working around 45 ages a person
@rbc. Haha yeah they are looks like old gremlins or something. Stephen Miller, too funny. He’s one year older than me, I still get ID’d to buy a lighter, I bet it’s been awhile since he got carded.
Her deal with the devil has aged her by decades. I’m almost 50 and look younger than her.
Seriously, someone get this lady to a Sephora or a Mac counter so she can be properly swatched. I have a hard time finding matching foundation, too (don’t we all?) but sweet Jesus, that is some poorly matched foundation. I get that she’s quite fair skinned, but a lot of make-up companies have figured out matching for very fair skin in the last 5-10 years.
I usually feel bad commenting on people’s looks (you don’t choose your DNA, right?!), but she is such a horrible excuse for a human being. That said her face looks like an evil cartoon villain. I don’t know how she makes her eyes do that weird thing where one looks like it’s sliding off. She’s proof you get the face you deserve.
@ Anners-I know how you feel–mocking one’s appearance is such low-hanging fruit—but I’ve taken the gloves off when it comes to this administration. They are all hideous: butthole mouths and triple chins. I laughed at the comments above and I’m not even remotely ashamed. They can all go to hell with their ugly-ass faces.
I hate criticizing someone’s appearance, but holy crap! What is happening to her face? Is it some sort of Pinocchio situation…every time she lies, she gets more chin and her eyes get more messed up?
I don’t like to insult someone’s looks either, but I honestly have no problem insulting Trump and his administrations looks. Sarahs bloated face looks like it’s melting, and her horrendous makeup makes her lopsided wonky eyes look even worse. Ugh! Those eyebrows look ridiculous, and it’s time to start leaving the fake pearls at home
She has the face she deserves IMO. This lying hypocritical bish needs to be knocked off her high horse.
It’s just stating facts to point out that Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks like the white girl version of the Grinch that stole Christmas.
“Death warmed over” is what I call this look. She is dead inside. As for the bloat, she probably drinks heavily. Can you blame her? I would too in her situation.
Laughing at the Pinocchio comment.
“It’s just stating facts to point out that Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks like the white girl version of the Grinch that stole Christmas.”
eh, I’d say more like Sloth from The Goonies.
that permanent SNEER she has does her no favors.
I see a Slitheen from Doctor Who.
My grandmother and great aunts had a phrase for women who looked dreadful. They would say that a particular lady looked like “who shot Lizzie”. This pronouncement would be accompanied by knowing looks that Mrs, Whozits had let herself go so terribly. Sarah is definitely in who shot Lizzie territory. I guess being a true believing judgmental bitch does that to a person.
At that “people of the damned” rally, when Trump-a-dump made fun of Dr. Ford they all cheered and laughed. There was a silly Twit sitting down close to the front who would lift up her huge pink sign that said “Women For Trump”: Seeing her made me feel an odd combination of rage and pity. She has no clue what Trump and his evil minions in Congress have in store for women.
There’s a Twitter account Sarah Huckabee’s bizarre arched eyebrow, which is the kickstand to her hideous, evil villainess face. It’s kind of amusing.
Like Cruella DeVille.
Is she medicated or does she just have a RBF?
For a woman of only 36 (!), she truly is unfortunate-looking.
Resting or active, there’s no longer a difference.
When does this nightmare end?
Sarah, good luck when you leave this job and move back to Arkansas, only to find that the state has outlawed whichever form of birth control you’re using and that belligerent, drunken, lying rapist you’re defending just wrote the Supreme Court decision overturning Griswold and upholding the state’s right to monitor your uterus, vagina and ovaries.
Nothing but the truth right there @Lightpurple.
amen, LP. If (when?)the day comes that Griswold v. Connecticut and Roe V Wade are really overturned, and I lose my birth control that is medically necessary for me for nonreproductive reasons , I will seriously never talk to another Trumpster again. It will make my life very difficult because I am surrounded by them , but I will do it .
They refuse to understand any of that. They’re all in for a very rude and scary awakening. Women are going to die because they shoved Gorsuch and this rapist Kavanaugh on the bench. And they won’t even cite Roe v Wade in the decision. Those pigs are going straight for Griswold.
That’s just it, Rapunzel, they don’t understand that the pill is used for other things than simply birth control. My daughter was put on them at 13 because she had ovarian cysts.
Which is all tied into the problem that ALL “female problems” are treated with birth control. No funding is spent on research into all the non-reproductive reasons women take birth control.
LP, SHS will never feel any pain regarding these restrictive policies towards women. She will always have a gynecologist at the ready for whatever she needs. She is connected enough and wealthy enough. And even if she needed an abortion she’s so hypocrital that she will have no problem finding a physician in a gleaming, well equipped hospital to treat her.
She and her ilk can fly to a more civilized country and get what they need. These restrictions are only for the poors, doncha know?
Indiana Joanna, I am not sure I agree with you here. I think that all these Republican women are in for a wake up because once men get the opportunity to roll back their rights they won’t have any exceptions. These complicit ladies like Huckabee Sanders think that the GOP will protect them as one of their own, but they’ll always be second-class to the men in the GOP and I think they will find that out . At least, that’s my hope .
Edited to add, of course there are ways that rich people can go to other countries, but if this right-wing fervor spreads to other countries, that might go away. Also, I could see the GOP putting travel restrictions on any sort of medical travel if they think women are using that as a loophole .
Rapunzel, GOP men most definitely do see women as second class citizens. However, do not doubt they will have doctors on standby to provide abortions for their mistresses and sidepieces who get pregnant.
Rapunzel, there would be a civil war (ok, a polite, Canadian version of one anyway) in this country if our rights were overturned by the government. The last gov tried to touch our abortion laws and they got booted out in the last election. Was that the only reason? No, but it was definitely one for a lot of us women to give them the heave ho.
Just stating facts: you’ll all going to share a deep circle of Hell.
Not soon enough. NPR keeps running pieces about how “Kavanaugh’s unfair treatment” has energized the GOP base. So not only do they support the predatory, lying POTUS, they’re doubling down by defiantly standing by Judge “I LIKE BEER” K. He’s worse than Trump, imo. At least he’s never tried to be something he’s not.
IDK that NPR feels the treatment of Kavanaugh is unfair. I listen to that station pretty religiously, and what I’ve heard sounded like reporting on how his supporters feel. Steve Inskeep in particular has been impressively confrontational in the interviews he’s conducted, IMO. He doesn’t press the issues any farther than necessary to make his point. But he makes his point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Damn it. I was so looking forward to my front row seat in the nice warm place and now it’s going to be filled with assholes. *Sigh* I’ll be sure to let my bus mates know that we may have to kick some idiot a$$ once we get there.
Thank you for always picking the worst, unflattering, hysterically bad pictures of SHS, Trump, Kavanaugh, Brad Pitt, and others I can’t think of right now. They make my day.
Horrible people
These people of the right. Sarah’s obnoxious father who probably sleeps with a bible under his pillow. Why? How? When did they throw their beliefs out of the window and find it so easy to lie. Not about a war, the countries woes, but about a woman tormented her whole life by an act of an aggressive drunk teenager who wants to sit on the Supreme Court. Baby Jesus has been replaced by one lying, sociopathic man who literally doesn’t know right from wrong. How do you sleep at night Sarah. Clutches at pearls.
I hope those pearls strangle her. How she can look her kids in the face is beyond me. I totally believe that karma will get her and everyone in this administration.
How does she sleep at night? This bitch should be ashamed of how rude she is, and how much she lies. I want to punch the TV when she’s giving her press briefings. If Suckabee doesn’t think Trump was mocking Dr Ford, she must not know the definition of “mock.”
“The president was stating the facts,” Sarah Sanders says of Pres. Trump mocking Dr. Ford, adding everything Kavanaugh has said has been picked apart, “yet if anybody says anything about the accusations that have been thrown against them, that’s totally off-limits and outrageous”
What the f*ck? It’s off-limits and outrageous because Trump is the president of the godd*mn United States and should not be attacking a private citizen to promote his partisan choice for Supreme Court. There is no reason for Trump to be saying anything on the subject except “conduct a proper investigation.” Dr. Ford’s tax money goes to funding Trump as president of United States just like any citizen. She deserves to be treated with his respect. She may very well be a liar (I don’t believe she is) but it is not the President of the United States’ job to promote that belief. A lot of people talk about Trump’s attacks on the press as being horrible for democracy, but perhaps the worst thing is his attacks on individual citizens. He works for us dam*it, and he needs to realize that.
This biscuit mouthed bish is nothing but the devils wet nurse.
Yes! Yes! Yes! She’s so evil
Sarah Suckabee Panders is a true Huckabee. See her father and her brother for proof.
PS. Thank you, Jim Acosta. That was a step. Now it’s time for all you journalists to use the L word.
When Trump won I had a (male) friend here asking me: “as a woman can you explain me, why women voted for him?”
I don’t know, I don’t get why women support Trump.
Because 53% of white women in America think they’re “white”, and therefore privileged, without realising that 100% of conservative white men in America actually see them as barely-sentient fleshlights & incubators.
THANK-YOU!! I do not know how they have no idea what their position actually is.
Because white women are just privileged enough to hang themselves with it.
“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. Like she burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.- Michelle Wolf
Michelle was on point and also stating facts. Only hers were real ones as perfectly demonstrated by Sarah Sourmouth today.
I hate how violently angry all of this crap makes me. I am an ardent pacifist. I do not even like to jokingly smack people, or high five even. Violence solves the issue of anger, but will never create change. The rancid lies bubbling from her candlewax stump of a head mae me so violently angry.
Me too. The rage is unprecedented. I have murder in my soul and that makes me even more angry that I allow these trash simians to make me feel this way. “Candlewax stump of a head” is the most fitting description I have heard of SHS. Thanks for the laugh, I needed it!
+100 me too. I’ve never been a violent person, but everything about the Trump presidency, his administration, and his supporters, makes me so angry that my blood boils. I’ve had some many yelling arguments with Trumpsters, where I’ve ended up quickly leaving the room, stepping out of the car,hanging up the phone, etc, before I snap and become violent
We’re in the same boat with that. The other day, just seeing a picture of Trump at a rally surrounded by all those ‘women 4 trump’ and other deplorables had me wishing everyone in the picture would just stroke out at once. That thought surprised me, because usually I’m not a violent person either. Even accidentally running over a squirrel while driving is enough to mess up my day. Squirrels are innocent, though.
Hell has a special section awaiting the Huckster.
When she arrives, she’ll be bombarded forever with screams of:
“I’m not going to get into a back and forth”
“You’ll have to ask the White House counsel”
“I’m going to have to refer you to outside counsel”
“____________ played a limited role in the campaign (or transition)”
I’m sure most of you heard/saw this, but it made laugh. When we all received our text messages from trump yesterday, I heard Tiffany trump was so excited she tweeted, hey guys my dad texted me for the first time ever! BTW, how do his sheeple explain Tiffany. He basically forgot she exists.
@kaiser, please keep posted so-and-so is older than Sarah photos on twitter please. Very entertaining!
Dear Kaiser,
Once again I have to compliment your fabulous use of the visual. Your accompanying photos to your articles is spot on. One request though, PLEASE publish a book of these matches made in heaven. I know I could use the book as a pick me up (my liver needs a break) when I get overwhelmed, which seems to be everyday.
This is just a shit show.
She looks like a bulldog chewing a wasp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Ha! Perfect description
Or as my former boss used to say – a bulldog licking sh-t off a hot plate.
This woman is a DISGRACE!
Such an awful human being.
We need to vote in HUGE numbers in the midterm elections, not just b*tch on social media!!!!!!!!!
Karma face.
I hate her so much.
That’s it.
SHS is an evil, lying hag who does the bidding of a demonic man-baby. I don’t know how she lives with herself.
She looks like a thumb!
I have to wonder how hard it is to find crazy looking photos of these people specifically Huckabee Sanders and Trump. The photos you ladies find of these chumpzillas are effing hilarious😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sarah, my father used to say: “It’s not always what you say, it’s HOW you say it”
Dump should be ashamed of himself
As a woman, she is a complete and total disgrace and a sellout.
I have gotten into far too many facebook conversations with deplorable white women that have forced me to delete the app from my phone finally this morning. I am so sick of being gaslit by these people who demand “evidence” and say that Dr. Ford didn’t provide any “facts” – what is wrong with them? Her word IS evidence. The word of other people corroborating certain behavioral traits of his is evidence. Every time I actually respond to one of these hairbrained arguments, they accuse me of parroting liberal talking points but don’t actually offer any sort of their own argument. I feel like I’m screaming into the void. I hope everyone feeling like me is doing their best to reach out for help right now because it’s just … so … frustrating isn’t enough of a word for it! Stay strong everyone!
My husband’s extended family sans 1or 2 are trump worshippers. Like I posted in the Busy Phillips post,I was the victim of an attempted sexual assault when I was 5-6(a neighborhood boy a couple years older than me tried to force me to touch his private parts). They will never find out what happened to me because they won’t believe me and I’ll get crap about not going to the police or not telling my parents.
You shouldn’t have to feel like that but I understand why you do.
I’m so sorry.
@ ans – I completely get it. I think some people do better than others just letting shit like that go and chalking it up to a lost cause. But others like us simply cannot understand or accept that these people are immune to facts, that they are soulless and entirely void of empathy, and that they are entirely driven by their delusions. I’ve been trying to avoid interacting with them because every time I do, the ensuing frustration just…consumes me.
I think you made the right move to delete the FB app from your phone. We have to remember to practice self-care during these trying emotional times. All of us need to be strong and focused on the midterms so if that means drowning out all that noise coming from angry Deplorables then so be it.
This talking potato in Pearl’s just needs to go. They all need to go. My God how did we let this happen??? (Don’t answer that. I already know and I’ve been working my ass off supporting my candidates for November.
Thank You Kitten. My mom and husband know and they do believe me. The kid that did it died 15-20 years ago.
