“Robert Pattinson attempted a Dior shorts-suit ensemble” links
  • October 04, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

56th New York Film Festival - 'High Life' - Premiere

What do we think of Robert Pattinson’s shorts-suit? [Go Fug Yourself]
What school lunches look like around the world. [OMG Blog]
Kanye West is eating bugs. [The Blemish]
There’s a lot of creepy AF television these days. [Looper]
Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp are definitely happening. [LaineyGossip]
Chris Hemsworth is disgusted by his own wealth. [Dlisted]
Claire Foy loves a good trouser suit. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bill & Hillary Clinton went to Christina Aguilera’s concert. [JustJared]

56th New York Film Festival - 'High Life' - Premiere

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Robert Pattinson attempted a Dior shorts-suit ensemble” links”

  1. Moneypenny424 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Sorry Rob, that’s a no.

    LeBron did it better.

    Reply
  2. jessamine says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Oh my. And, uh, no.

    Reply
  3. Skippy says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Great. I like it.

    Reply
  4. Juliette says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    It’s a no from me on Rob’s outfit. It reminds me of Angus Young from AC/DC somewhat and he wore it WAY better.

    Reply
  5. Veronica S. says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Honestly…I don’t hate it. I’m all for men spreading out their choices a little more, even if it’s not perfect on the first couple of tries.

    If Christ Hemsworth is disgusted by his own wealth, he can feel free to give it away to those in need. Otherwise, he needs to shut the hell up.

    Reply
  6. Aephra says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    ‘Attempted’ is definitely the operative word!

    Reply
  7. KatC says:
    October 4, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    The suit and socks are fine, but the heels on those shoes are ruining it for me.

    Reply
  8. Jenni says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    BAHAHAHAHAHA

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Hahahahahaha! Oh no…just, no.

    Chris Hemsworth needs to shut up before he becomes a lot less likeable. I know the guy is thirsty as hell but there’s a fine line before you just become tiresome. 🙄

    Reply
  10. Pandy says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Yikes, that’s shitastic! Might have been better if the shorts hit at his knee maybe? Or better if they had been burned in a fire before putting them on??

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment