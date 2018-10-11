Claire Foy on her daughter ‘She’s very like a border collie. She needs to run outside’

Claire Foy is Vogue’s November cover model to promote The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which opens in November. A lot of people are interested to see how Claire does as Lisbeth Salander because it’s such a departure from her roles in The Crown and First Man. However, I was a bit surprised on how little the accompanying article lent towards TGintSW considering. Aside from a few quotes about training and harsh conditions, the interview focused much more on Claire’s childhood with a single mom, health scares and life as a working single mom herself. And through all of it, Claire sounds much more like her character Queen Elizabeth than she does Lisbeth. One thing that does come across, though, is that even if Claire does not personify Lisbeth’s abrasiveness, she does embody her strength.

On her single mom having to move them to a smaller house: We almost all killed each other. I think Mum hadn’t seen her life going in that direction, and it felt very much out of her control. She was having to make decisions for us that she wouldn’t want.

On taking steroids to treat a brain tumor at age 18: With steroids come all sorts of things an eighteen-year-old girl shouldn’t have to think about, like putting on loads of weight and this thing called ‘moon face,’ where you gain water in your face and become almost unrecognizable. And acne, and having a massive eye with black stitches in it. I didn’t care, because I was alive.

On working with four months after having her daughter: (I) had to understand that someone else would be giving her a bath and putting her to bed, which was breaking my heart. But then, on the other hand, I went back to work and I had a life outside. That was also really, really important.

On her daughter: It’s amazing seeing them discover everything for the first time. She’s very like a border collie. She needs to run outside. She loves pulling faces. And then everybody goes, ‘Oh, another actor in the family?’ I don’t want people to put that on kids. I mean, when I was a kid I was just told to shut up—it was quite nice.

On her ex, Stephen Campbell Moore: I’m incredibly lucky that I have a child with someone I deeply love and who is my best friend.

On her ex, Stephen Campbell Moore’s. brain tumor: That’s Stephen’s thing to talk about, really, but he’s doing really well, which is a miracle.

On training for Lisbeth: So much of it was about being physically able to do the stunts. Suddenly I was like, ‘I can do ten press-ups.’ I could run. I could lift weights.

Her three-year-old daughter, Ivy Rose, is mentioned a few times in the article. She sounds like a vivacious and fun little girl. Apparently, Ivy Rose planted and named a fig tree “Matt” after Claire’s Crown co-star, Matt Smith. I like that Claire acknowledged that although she initially was conflicted about returning to work, she realized it was important to her to have something outside of motherhood. And I appreciate her comments about how well she and Stephen get on and co-parent. I’m being honest, I think her brevity on the subject of Stephen has to do with there being more to the story of their split than we were led to believe.