Mandy Moore to people sorry for her divorce: sorry would have been staying

Embed from Getty Images

This is Us is back for its third season, and I couldn’t be happier. We’ve spent time looking back at the origins of Jack and Rebecca’s relationship, made up of false starts, awkward moments and a returning high school sweetheart. We also got to see Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia in their 70s attire. Milo was sans mustache and Mandy looked radiant in a floral print dress with long wavy locks.

Mandy, along with her The is US co-stars Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) are on the cover of the November issue of Glamour magazine. In the accompanying interview, The 34-year-old actress talked about the show and how her real life experiences have helped her convincingly play the strong, yet flawed, Pearson family matriarch.

On her reputation as “America’s sweetheart”:
“I think those particular descriptors prevented me from finding momentum, workwise, because people saw me in one light. There’s more to who I am.”

On her marriage to Ryan Adams:
“I couldn’t control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own. Not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person.”

On her divorce from Ryan Adams:
“I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”

On her role on This is Us:
“I’ve never been a part of something that means so much to the outside world. It means just as much to all of us.”

This Is Us has allowed me to show people that I’m not perpetually stuck in the realm of teen romantic comedies. I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally.”

On her post-This is Us goals, including writing, directing and producing:
“I’m not going to take advantage of the doors that have been opened because of This Is Us to shape the stories that I want to see, then what’s the point? After years of not being able to find things that I felt challenged by, it’s really cool to potentially be in a position to find material and help create it.”

[From Glamour]

While fans may have appreciated Mandy’s honesty about her first marriage, one person who decidedly didn’t was Mandy’s ex, Ryan Adams. The 43-year-old singer responded to Mandy’s comments via Twitter, as adults do.

Way to prove you were the wrong person, Ryan. Of her current fiancé, Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith, she told Glamour that, “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner.” She went on to say that, “I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.” As long and she and Taylor look at each other like Jack and Rebecca do on This is Us, I’m sure Mandy will be just fine.

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Premiere of NBC's "This Is Us" Season 3

9th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - Arrivals

Photos: Getty, WENN, Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Mandy Moore to people sorry for her divorce: sorry would have been staying”

  1. Missy says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Ryan Adams seems like a real dick

    Reply
  2. Millenial says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I never understood those two together. Ryan tweeted even more and came off really badly – possibly drunk or something, idk. I don’t think Mandy dissed him at all, just said it wasn’t the right person.

    Reply
    • K.T says:
      October 12, 2018 at 7:47 am

      Yessss, I just went and had a look at that twitter whole mess and Ryan Adams seems in a really bad place 🙄. Yikes – seems like he’s a pretentious douchebag who is also going through some sort of mental health crisis/series of emotional breakdowns as he suggests online?! I find it hard to reconcile that he slept with a twenty year old indie singer on his fourtyith bday though – hope anyone like that gets better and finds help but…can’t help thinking run away young women!!

      Reply
    • Boston Green Eyes says:
      October 12, 2018 at 8:54 am

      I went to a Rolling Stones concert back in the early aughts and Ryan Adams was one of the openers. God, what a flaming, hot mess! As a sober person, I could see that he was off his gourd on something. Alcohol? Drugs? All of the above? It was embarrassing.

      When he got together with Mandy, I was like, whaaa? Because she sort of had this wholesome shtick going on. She was probably his empath/codependent to his narcissist/alcoholic.

      Reply
  3. hoopjumper says:
    October 12, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I get what she’s saying, but it’s a pet peeve of mine when people take “I’m sorry” super-literally. It’s a standard way of acknowledging the person you’re talking to it at some level disappointed or going through something. When someone replies, “It’s not your fault” or, “Don’t be sorry, it would have been worse if…” I feel like it’s weird.

    Am I overthinking? Yes. Can Mandy Moore be fine with the fact she’s divorced? Absolutely, more power to her. It’s just a thing I have with her particular way of phrasing it here.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      October 12, 2018 at 7:45 am

      How was she supposed to phrase it? I thought what she said was pretty good

      Reply
    • manda says:
      October 12, 2018 at 8:06 am

      Yes! I say “I’m sorry” a lot to express sympathy for their plight. Maybe it’s better to say “I’m sorry that happened” or something like “that must have been hard”. But yeah, it’s kind of annoying when people respond that it’s not my fault, like, seriously, do you not get what I am saying?

      I guess what she was saying was, “no need to feel sympathy because it’s good that I got out.” And so I think her response is ok, because she doesn’t want you to feel sorry for any reason

      Reply
      • Kristen says:
        October 12, 2018 at 8:25 am

        I think the point she’s making is that she doesn’t need “sympathy for a plight” because she was glad to get out of the marriage. She’s saying her divorce was a good thing, so maybe a congratulations or good for you would be more in line with how she felt about the divorce.

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment