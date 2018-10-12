Mandy Moore to people sorry for her divorce: sorry would have been staying

This is Us is back for its third season, and I couldn’t be happier. We’ve spent time looking back at the origins of Jack and Rebecca’s relationship, made up of false starts, awkward moments and a returning high school sweetheart. We also got to see Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia in their 70s attire. Milo was sans mustache and Mandy looked radiant in a floral print dress with long wavy locks.
Mandy, along with her The is US co-stars Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) are on the cover of the November issue of Glamour magazine. In the accompanying interview, The 34-year-old actress talked about the show and how her real life experiences have helped her convincingly play the strong, yet flawed, Pearson family matriarch.
On her reputation as “America’s sweetheart”:
“I think those particular descriptors prevented me from finding momentum, workwise, because people saw me in one light. There’s more to who I am.”
On her marriage to Ryan Adams:
“I couldn’t control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own. Not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person.”
On her divorce from Ryan Adams:
“I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.”
On her role on This is Us:
“I’ve never been a part of something that means so much to the outside world. It means just as much to all of us.”
“This Is Us has allowed me to show people that I’m not perpetually stuck in the realm of teen romantic comedies. I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally.”
On her post-This is Us goals, including writing, directing and producing:
“I’m not going to take advantage of the doors that have been opened because of This Is Us to shape the stories that I want to see, then what’s the point? After years of not being able to find things that I felt challenged by, it’s really cool to potentially be in a position to find material and help create it.”
While fans may have appreciated Mandy’s honesty about her first marriage, one person who decidedly didn’t was Mandy’s ex, Ryan Adams. The 43-year-old singer responded to Mandy’s comments via Twitter, as adults do.
She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start… If only I could remember the start lol https://t.co/wbMqzJFRAp
— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 10, 2018
Way to prove you were the wrong person, Ryan. Of her current fiancé, Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith, she told Glamour that, “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner.” She went on to say that, “I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.” As long and she and Taylor look at each other like Jack and Rebecca do on This is Us, I’m sure Mandy will be just fine.
Rebecca fell in love with Jack in the canned food aisle and you can’t convince me otherwise 😭❤️ #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs pic.twitter.com/Xod3DReKNW
— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 10, 2018
View this post on Instagram
The phenomenal women of @nbcthisisus are our November cover stars! #ChrissyMetz, #MandyMoore, and #SusanKelechiWatson have influenced pop culture far beyond the small screen with the authenticity they bring to their characters, and the complex issues they tackle. We’re celebrating their success with Glamour’s November cover #capturedonGooglePixel3. Tap the #linkinbio to see more, and catch all three of our cover stars on This Is Us, Tuesdays on NBC. PHOTOGRAPHER: Victor Demarchelier STYLED BY: Alison Edmond
View this post on Instagram
“I’m a woman now. I’ve been married and divorced. I’ve had ups and downs, professionally and personally.” For #MandyMoore, #ThisIsUs wasn’t just the role of a lifetime—it was the reset she needed. At the #linkinbio, our November cover star gets candid about relationships, how #ThisIsUs changed her life, and why she’s done giving a ‘sh*t’ about how the world perceives her. . . . PHOTOGRAPHER: VICTOR DEMARCHELIER (@VictorDemarchelier) STYLED BY: ALISON EDMOND (@edmondalison) MAKEUP: JENN STREICHER (@jennstreicher) HAIR: ASHLEY STREICHER (@streicherhair)
Photos: Getty, WENN, Instagram
Ryan Adams seems like a real dick
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps he’s mad the only relevant thing he has done in the last years is an album of covers of a Taylor Swift album while Mandy is getting a lot of deserved shine. Men are weak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never really thought of it that way but that totally makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a hipster tool, and I’ve dated many like him. Mandy seems nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was going to post the same thing! Remember when he got super pissed off when someone made a Bryan Adams joke to him? No one is ever going to forget summer of ’69, dude! Get over yourself!
My husband loves bladerunner but understands that it is a weird movie and not for everyone. I can’t imagine holding something like that against someone. That would be like if I refused to be friends with people who don’t like Love Actually! Unreasonable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll be honest…I use music/movies as a criteria to see if I will even consider you “sponge-worthy”….so if you’re not down with the ORIGINAL cut of “Bladerunner” with the ORIGINAL soundtrack…no sponges for you!!!!
Pretentious I know…yet…that criteria has NEVA failed me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never understood those two together. Ryan tweeted even more and came off really badly – possibly drunk or something, idk. I don’t think Mandy dissed him at all, just said it wasn’t the right person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yessss, I just went and had a look at that twitter whole mess and Ryan Adams seems in a really bad place 🙄. Yikes – seems like he’s a pretentious douchebag who is also going through some sort of mental health crisis/series of emotional breakdowns as he suggests online?! I find it hard to reconcile that he slept with a twenty year old indie singer on his fourtyith bday though – hope anyone like that gets better and finds help but…can’t help thinking run away young women!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to a Rolling Stones concert back in the early aughts and Ryan Adams was one of the openers. God, what a flaming, hot mess! As a sober person, I could see that he was off his gourd on something. Alcohol? Drugs? All of the above? It was embarrassing.
When he got together with Mandy, I was like, whaaa? Because she sort of had this wholesome shtick going on. She was probably his empath/codependent to his narcissist/alcoholic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what she’s saying, but it’s a pet peeve of mine when people take “I’m sorry” super-literally. It’s a standard way of acknowledging the person you’re talking to it at some level disappointed or going through something. When someone replies, “It’s not your fault” or, “Don’t be sorry, it would have been worse if…” I feel like it’s weird.
Am I overthinking? Yes. Can Mandy Moore be fine with the fact she’s divorced? Absolutely, more power to her. It’s just a thing I have with her particular way of phrasing it here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How was she supposed to phrase it? I thought what she said was pretty good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I say “I’m sorry” a lot to express sympathy for their plight. Maybe it’s better to say “I’m sorry that happened” or something like “that must have been hard”. But yeah, it’s kind of annoying when people respond that it’s not my fault, like, seriously, do you not get what I am saying?
I guess what she was saying was, “no need to feel sympathy because it’s good that I got out.” And so I think her response is ok, because she doesn’t want you to feel sorry for any reason
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the point she’s making is that she doesn’t need “sympathy for a plight” because she was glad to get out of the marriage. She’s saying her divorce was a good thing, so maybe a congratulations or good for you would be more in line with how she felt about the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse