Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk ‘are miserable together, they have been for months’

Just in time for Bradley Cooper’s giant Oscar campaign for A Star Is Born, he’s been stepping out quite regularly with his girlfriend Irina Shayk and their daughter Lea. As I’ve said before, it’s one of the tried-and-true Oscar campaign strategies these days and it doesn’t bother me, because most actors do it. I don’t doubt that B-Coop adores his little family, but there’s a performative nature to his adoration. But you know what else sells? Drama. So with every happy-family photo, there is a corresponding story about how Irina and Bradley seem “miserable” these days.
What’s going on with Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk? After Page Six reported that the pair were spotted looking sulky during dinner at Masa in the Time Warner Center, a source told us, “They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.” The source added, “She went to Ibiza by her herself for a party that [celebrity photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott] threw.”
The source said that the bad-romance buzz has been swirling around the couple “in that big Russian model community.” (Shayk’s from Yemanzhelinsk.) A different source who saw the couple at Masa this week told us, “They were not looking happy … They barely spoke to each other at the start of the meal. Halfway through, she started looking off to the side and he was moody.”
But yet another source familiar with the stars insisted any talk of misery is “not true.” Indeed, the couple seemed to have cheered up since their sulky Masa meal by Thursday afternoon. They were seen at Sant Ambroeus downtown: “They looked cozy and happy,” a spy said. Another source close to the supermodel said she “is concentrating on her Kooples collaboration and being happy back in New York.”
Either way, despite the rumors of trouble in paradise — perhaps Cooper’s just been a bit crabby. Said a source, “He hates doing press, so he’s been a bit of a pill. He did not like that New York Times profile on him at all.”
Part of me thinks that Bradley Cooper will never truly be happy. He’s just one of those people – moody, full of ennui and secrets, never content, always with an air of misery. Maybe that’s what makes him good at his job but a terrible person in a romantic relationship. I mean, there’s a reason why he didn’t work out, long-term, with Renee Zellweger and Zoe Saldana, and why they both seemed to brighten up considerably after the breakups. Bradley is a miserable bastard, a dark and moody curmudgeon. Also: I would love to know ALL THE TEA about Irina and Bradley from “that big Russian model community.” You know the Russians know all of it.
Read up on what his ex-wife had to say about him and you’ll get a taste of what he is really like.
I remember his ex saying that he was at times cold and mean. She basically laid it all out there about their relationship.
Called him a “master manipulator”. All his exes seem to hate him.
Jennifer Esposito’s comments about him are all I think about when I see him. ASIB was a very entertaining movie but boy, does he make me uneasy.
What were her comments on him?
Here you go:
“I should have noticed the red flags from the beginning—actually, they were more like an entire marching band squad of red flags—but I ignored them because, honestly, I didn’t think the relationship was really going to go anywhere. He was funny, smart, cocky, arrogant, and a master manipulator. I didn’t necessarily find him that attractive, but I figured that I could enjoy his sense of humor and nonsense for a while.”
“We had fun, but he also had a mean, cold side. His personality could flip on a dime, so I quickly learned my role in the relationship and went forward accordingly. But the relationship was about him and what he needed, and nothing else… It wasn’t all bad all the time, so I figured this was just my lot, and I took the good with the bad, even though the bad was extremely bad.”
“Within days, my relationship hit an all-time low, and within a week, it was over. Abruptly, rudely, and with the exact callousness that I’d come to expect from him, but this time, I did nothing but agree to end it.”
They were only married four months.
Wow…he has always given me bad vibe, so much so I hate watching movies with him in them. Didn’t know so many ex’s have called him out on it.
At least the baby seems happy.
For now. When a kid notices her parents aren’t happy together, it can eventually make the kid just as miserable
“Part of me thinks that Bradley Cooper will never truly be happy.”
That’s so funny because I’ve always had the exact same impression. He seems exhausting.
It’s quite possible they’re nearing the end, but my bet is there will be no split before the award season ends. The game must be played (remember Julia Roberts and Benjamin Bratt?). If she wants out, she will be well compensated to stay until then. If he wants out his people will be “suggesting” that’s not a good idea right now.
Sigh….Oscar’s gotta Oscar.
About a year or two ago they were at one of the tennis slams (Wimbledon or US Open) and their body language looked weird. Dunno if they had an argument or if he said something nasty to her, because at one point he turned away from her nonchalantly and she looked like she was holding back tears. Could’ve been a minor spat, but with his past behavior, it could also be a regular occurrence.
I don’t know… it’s so hard to judge a couple for seeming miserable. Sometimes you don’t know the whole story.
If paparazzi followed my husband and me around they would have recently seen my husband spending a whole lunch date on his phone while I stared around and looked bored (emergency at work and he had to write some emails, I accept that his work sometimes interferes with our dates), or seen me crying while taking a walk (my father is terminally ill), or both is us looking exhausted and over it (two kids, it happens!). My point is how can you know it’s their relationship that is the problem? My husband and I are very happy together and our relationship gives us both strength to deal with harships, but at times I’m sure we look miserable to others.
So sorry for your dad! Lots of internet hugs.
Same here: my husband and I are freelancers and we are always interrupting meals in restaurants with calls and urgent emails. There is often one of us waiting for the other to finish, a bit discombobulated. We are also going through a tough family time and our conversations are quite intense and sometimes sad. It doesn’t mean that our couple is in danger. If anything, like you and your husband, it means that we are more in tune than ever.
These assumptions are why people tend to be on FB and social media in general advertising the miracle of their relationships as if there were never problems.
My brother-in-law is going through a terrible time (autistic son just diagnosed, no prospects of finding a long-term job etc) and if you look at his social media he is set on proving he has the most aspirational family and work life ever.
I think he likes JLaw. I’ve always had this feeling since Silver Linings Playbook LOL
Jennifer Esposito, his ex-wife quantified EVERYTHANG I ever thought about Bradley…regarding how he acts in romantic relationships….
As a woman…and as a humane human being…
I WOULD NEVA!!! Cause I would catch a FEDERAL CASE!
What does she say about im??
His ex-wife described what Bradley (assuming he was the guy she was referring to) was like years ago. I just assumed he had changed since their marriage. I don’t believe for one minute that Bradley planned to have a kid with Irina. Maybe he feels trapped. To me, they never really looked like a very connected couple, often walking together looking totally detached.
I think Bradley always considered Irina a trophy gf and now trophy baby momma. I think he wanted a hot woman to compete with the likes of Leo and boost his own sex appeal. They never seemed to have much in common, but I don’t think he ever really cared about that (or her) for that matter.
Men and their moods. They’re all so deep aren’t they? This is why I will never move in with a man again, and there is 0 chance one is moving into my place.
Stop this.
He’s in the closet and angry about it.
What actual proof is there that this man is gay?
I’ve always heard he was in the closet, that he was in a relationship for a long time with Victor Garber.
D-Listed agrees:
http://dlisted.com/2013/01/15/victor-garber-confirms-what-everybody-has-known-centuries/
I also suspect he’s more gay than bi.
Maybe he kept saying he just wanted to look at her one more time in that fake Banquet Beer Guy voice and she’s just sick of it?
I saw ASIB twice. Once by myself and this last time with my Mom since she’s visiting this past weekend. She enjoyed it, but the second time around I didn’t think it was all that great. Lady Gag was good but I felt the performance was performative. Like “oh my God I was nominated for a grammy!”
I don’t think this is going to turn into the big Oscar run they started. My husband came with us to see First Man and while the movie was good, I don’t think it’ll be all that Oscar baity either.
I think there are other movies coming down the pipe that’ll take them.
If ASIB is going to win anything, it may win for “Shallow”.
My opinion might have been swayed by the NYT piece on Cooper where he was being kind of a jerk.
Wouldn’t be the first time a “shallow” movie swept.
I wonder if they would even be together right now if they didn’t have a child. They had only been dating for a short period of time before she got pregnant.
I don’t think that he’s gay, never did.
They probably stayed together because of the baby and now because of awards season. I don’t they’d be together if he wasn’t pushing for Oscar nominations. I doubt they last beyond the Oscars. I think it’ll be one of those Reese Witherspoon type breakups where the second it’s all over, the relationship is too.
I agree about him not being gay. If he was closeted, how do you explain his relationship with Jennifer Esposito? They obviously left it on terrible terms, which seems unlikely for a gay man. Either she would have known and been bearding or she didn’t know and he would’ve done everything in his power to keep the charade going. Him just leaving her after marrying her doesn’t make sense.
I was thinking their age gap was much larger—he’s actually only about ten years older than her, which is not insignificant, but she looks a lot younger than 32 and he looks a lot older than 43. That kind of shocked me, I would have put him in his early 50s. I guess being a mean SOB ages you.
Really? I think she looks older than 32, like late 30s. She has very mature looking features. Kind of reminds me of Gisele, who in my opinion has looked 35 for 20 years.
10 years isn’t that much really, unless you are older older or really young.
Everybody’s miserable when they have their first child, dude. Grow up.
I call it a non story, since she was hired as his beard to begin with, and this was a sham
setup.
Honest question: so, what are some other Oscar campaign strategies? And why will a pap stroll with the family work?
This. Is. Not. A. REAL. Couple.
Period, full stop.
Never was, never will be. All this talk about their lack of affection is laughable.
Another HOllyweirdbeard matchup.
All about the business. $$$$$
